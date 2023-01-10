Read full article on original website
Fulton County Releases the 2023 Community Services Program (CSP) Request for Proposals
The Department of Purchasing and Contract Compliance on behalf of the Department of Community Development released the 2023 Community Services Program (CSP) Request for Proposals (RFP) on Monday, January 9, 2023. The RFP seeks proposals from qualifying non-profit organizations/educational institutions to provide services related to the Service Categories identified as part of the proposal.
The Atlanta BeltLine’s Business Façade pARTnership Grant Program Increases the Visibility of Three Local Businesses
Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. has completed two murals and a parklet as part of the Business Façade pARTnership Grant which aims to revitalize business districts along BeltLine. The work was completed this fall with projects that promote the renewal of these commercial areas by giving artists work opportunities, creating visual interest in the businesses and highlighting the accessibility of these businesses from the BeltLine.
Council for Quality Growth Announces 2023 Board of Directors & Officers
The Council for Quality Growth formally announces its 2023 Board of Directors and Officers. The 2023 Board was ratified at the Council’s 37th Annual Meeting & Legislative Reception, held December 13, 2022. The Council was joined by legislators and members from around the region for a cocktail reception at the Cherokee Town & Country Club to welcome the new leadership and present legislative priorities to the Georgia General Assembly. Mayor Andre Dickens provided welcome remarks on behalf of the City of Atlanta. “When Atlanta succeeds, so does the entire region,” said Mayor Dickens, encouraging collaboration and shared goals to create region-wide success. State Senator Frank Ginn and State Representative Betsy Holland also provided brief remarks on behalf of their legislative bodies.
Monica Thornton Joins The Nature Conservancy in Georgia as Executive Director
Following an extensive search process which attracted dozens of qualified applicants across the country, Monica Thornton has joined The Nature Conservancy in Georgia in the role of Executive Director. As Executive Director, Thornton now oversees a conservation portfolio which includes 21 properties totaling more than 30,000 acres. She will also lead the execution of TNC’s next strategic plan and the pursuit of the organization’s 2030 goals.
Report Shows the U.S. County with the Most Business Applications
New research has revealed the counties with the highest rate of business applications in America, with a county in Wyoming coming out on top. The study by Forbes Advisor analyzed county-level annual business applications for more than 3,000 counties across the U.S. and compared the number of applications in 2021 with each county’s population to discover which has the highest rate.
Georgia Leaders Appointed to 2023 Georgia Chamber Executive Committee
The Georgia Chamber announced the transition of its leadership, with Neil Pruitt succeeding Ben Tarbutton III as Chairman. Tarbutton, President of Sandersville Railroad Company, served as the Chairman of the Georgia Chamber for 2022 and will continue to serve on the Executive Committee for 2023 as Immediate Past Chair. Pruitt...
MLK Day Service Project at Flat Rock
From 11am to 4pm on January 16, local volunteers from the Flat Rock Archive Inc, East Suburban Atlanta Chapter of Jack and Jill and team members from Arabia Mountain will work on community service projects at the Lyon Farm, Historic Flat Rock Cemetery, and the Flat Rock Archive Museum. [Flat...
Arnall Golden Gregory Announces Largest Partner Class in Firm History with Promotions in Atlanta and D.C.
Arnall Golden Gregory (AGG) is pleased to announce the promotion of 11 new partners effective January 1, 2023. Among the new partners, nine practice in the firm’s Atlanta office and two practice in Washington, D.C. “We are grateful for the work these new partners have contributed to our firm...
Report: Georgia Ranks 36th in Prosperity Despite Pandemic and Economic Challenges
Georgia ranks 36th in overall prosperity according to the American Dream Prosperity Index (ADPI), released by the Milken Center for Advancing the American Dream in partnership with Legatum Institute. The United States continues to see a rise in prosperity, even as we faced the long-term impacts of a pandemic and the economic realities of rising inflation and a shrinking economy. But while the overall trend points to a prosperous nation, prosperity continues to be unequally distributed regionally, often eluding rural communities and Black Americans.
Georgia's Gas Tax Suspension Ends Today
Starting next week, you may have to pay more to fill up your car. Georgia's gas tax suspension comes to an end Tuesday, January 10. You've been saving about 20 to 30 cents a gallon since the governor enacted the suspension last March. See more.
New Class of Georgia State Lawmakers Grows More Diverse
Georgia’s population has been growing more diverse for decades. Now its lawmakers are catching up. Georgia swore in 85 lawmakers on Monday who are of Hispanic, Black, Asian or Arab descent, bringing such lawmakers to 36% of the legislature once vacancies are filled in the 236-member General Assembly. See more.
Qcells to More than Double Production in Georgia, Create 2,500 New Jobs
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Qcells, one of the largest and most-recognized renewable energy solutions providers, will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia. Qcells will build a new facility in Cartersville and add a third facility to its Dalton location, creating more than 2,500 new jobs in northwest Georgia. These investments are expected to bring Qcells' total solar panel production capacity in Georgia to 8.4 gigawatts by 2024.
Federal Reserve Atlanta: Boards of Directors' New Appointments and Reappointments Announced
The following information is now available on the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta:. Chair, Deputy Chair of Atlanta Fed's Board of Directors Designated. Claire Lewis Arnold has been designated as the 2023 chair of the Atlanta Fed's board of directors, and Gregory A. Haile has been designated as its 2023 deputy chair.
G-2 Institute – Global Think Tank for New South – Launches March 31st
The G-2 Institute, a global think tank for the New South, launches Fri., March 31, 2023 at the distinguished Carter Center in downtown Atlanta with an all-day seminar themed “Corporations and Communities: Navigating and Decision-Making in a VUCA World – Volatile, Uncertain, Complex and Ambiguous,” according to institute Founder and Managing Partner Tarby Bryant.
Atlanta Startup, Joulea, Launches Software to Cut Energy Costs and Inefficiencies in Commercial Building
Joulea, a new cutting-edge software platform, is reducing energy costs and consumption for commercial buildings using rocket science. Its launch marks the creation of an innovative assessment of all building systems and external factors to lower and track carbon emissions, streamline reporting and compliance, optimize day-to-day building system performance and reduce overall portfolio energy costs. With Joulea’s industry-leading model accuracy, building owners and managers can identify needed repairs and upgrades to building systems to meet financial and ESG goals.
CareSource Donates $25,000 to Establish New Morris Brown College Scholarship Program
CareSource, a mission-driven Medicaid plan serving more than 500,000 Georgians, has donated $25,000 to Morris Brown College, a historically black liberal arts college in Atlanta, to establish a new scholarship program designed to bolster and support the health care workforce throughout Georgia. The program will give underserved and under-resourced students a life-changing opportunity to reach their educational goals, an opportunity that they may not have had otherwise. The scholarships will support five in-state students who meet the established criteria.
Upcoming African American History and Genealogy Event at the Georgia Archives
On Thursday, February 2 – Saturday, February 4, the Georgia Archives and the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS) Metro Atlanta Chapter present the African American History and Genealogy Event. The three-day event will focus on the topic of African Americans in Georgia, with a focus on education, history, and genealogy.
Georgia State Lawmakers Back at Work for 2023 Session
Late House Speaker David Ralston was on the hearts and minds of many on the first day of the Georgia 2023-2024 legislative session. Representatives elected a new speaker Monday, less than two months after Ralston's death. See more.
Leadership Cobb Seeks Nominations
Leadership Cobb, the Cobb Chamber’s highly coveted leadership development program, is seeking nominations for members of its 2023-2024 class. Fifty-four diverse and qualified individuals are selected annually to participate in this leadership development program. Leadership Cobb enhances personal and professional growth while participants gain awareness of current issues, community resources and the social, political and economic needs of the community. Program days combine lectures and dialogue among speakers as well as audience interaction with leaders in all facets of the community.
Moore Colson Announces New Managing Partner, New Vice Chair and Executive Leadership Changes
Moore Colson, an award-winning accounting, consulting and advisory firm in Atlanta, recently named Partner Andy Starnes as the firm’s new managing partner and Partner Chris Arnone as vice chair. The firm also announced additional executive leadership changes, including Partner Adam Bateman as tax practice leader, Partner Billy Boyd as risk advisory and compliance services practice leader, Partner Christopher D. Fagan as transaction services practice area leader and Partner Candace Jackson as business assurance practice leader.
