The Council for Quality Growth formally announces its 2023 Board of Directors and Officers. The 2023 Board was ratified at the Council’s 37th Annual Meeting & Legislative Reception, held December 13, 2022. The Council was joined by legislators and members from around the region for a cocktail reception at the Cherokee Town & Country Club to welcome the new leadership and present legislative priorities to the Georgia General Assembly. Mayor Andre Dickens provided welcome remarks on behalf of the City of Atlanta. “When Atlanta succeeds, so does the entire region,” said Mayor Dickens, encouraging collaboration and shared goals to create region-wide success. State Senator Frank Ginn and State Representative Betsy Holland also provided brief remarks on behalf of their legislative bodies.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO