Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Men’s Basketball: Sensabaugh scores 21, No. 24 Ohio State falls to No. 1 Purdue 71-69The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Basketball: ‘He’s a human cheat code’: On collision course with No. 1 Boilermakers, No. 24 Buckeyes look to keep Edey from powering upThe LanternColumbus, OH
Rutgers Defeats Top-Ranked Purdue College Basketball TeamFlurrySportsWest Lafayette, IN
Related
hammerandrails.com
Purdue vs. Nebraska Game 2 - Open Thread
After barely surviving their first matchup in Lincoln Purdue will get a second chance against Nebrasketball tonight at 7:00 PM. Hopefully this game will be less of a nail biter with the Paint Crew in attendance and Purdue, especially their two freshman guards, playing much better than they did in the first matchup.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Non-Conference Tracker: 1/13/23
To see the previous update, check here. Purdue has wrapped up its non-conference slate undefeated and has since dove into B1G play. It’s good to look back at those non-conference games and check to see how our opponents have been doing. In the ideal world, Purdue’s opponents win every game that isn’t against Purdue so that their NET (the committee uses NET rather than Kenpom but NET hasn’t been available all season) ranking is the best possible. This takes shape in a team like Milwaukee, who has transformed into a Q3 win for Purdue since the last update. There’s still a lot of basketball to be played this season, so Purdue could have their resume change a bit by Selection Sunday. We wish nothing but victories for the 11 teams below, unless of course, they somehow play Purdue again.
hammerandrails.com
Purdue 73 – Nebraska 55: The Loyer that Owns Lincoln
Derrick Walker: 19 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals. Back on December 10th in Lincoln, a scrappy Nebraska team held Purdue to an awful shooting performance and forced the Boilermakers into overtime. Purdue would end up winning 65-62. In that game, it was Fletcher Loyer to lead all scorers with 22 (a career-high at the time). Fast-forward to tonight and it’s Loyer again who leads all scorers with 27 (his new career-high) and the Boilers booted the Huskers out of Mackey with a blowout loss. Here’s how it happened:
hammerandrails.com
Purdue Basketball: Nebraska Preview
#3 Purdue (15-1, 4-1 Big 10) Vs Nebraska (9-8, 2-4 Big 10) Position # Player Class Height Weight Hometown Previous Team. Center 13 Derrick Walker Sr 6'9" 245 Kansas City, MO. Forward 4 Juwan Gary Jr 6'6" 215 Columbia, SC Alabama. Wing 0 C.J. Wilcher So 6'5" 208 Plainfiled, NJ...
hammerandrails.com
Purdue’s Men’s Club Basketball Team Has New Uniforms And They’re Gorgeous
Editors Note: We’re working on expanding our coverage to feature a weekly non-revenue or club sport. These won’t be comprehensive breakdowns, just a shout out to things outside of football, basketball going on around campus, and some links. As Purdue’s men’s club basketball team begins their season, the...
hammerandrails.com
Nuances of Kenpom Ratings
I was looking at our Kenpom ratings today and am surprised that our AdjD rating is not higher. If I look at our performance throughout the year, we are averaging giving up 61.4 ppg. Given the overall strength of our schedule, that seems pretty good. So I wanted to find a comparison point and took a look at UCLAs performance. UCLA has a similar strength of schedule (43 as compared to Purdue's 32). The also have comparable strength of opponents offense (28 as opposed to Purdue's 23). So, in theory, if they have similar game performance, they should have similar scores (aside from tempo which clearly favors UCLA at 222 compared to Purdue's 319).
hammerandrails.com
Zach Edey article in NYT
Today, January 12, 2023, the New York Times has an article about the dominance of Zach Edey in college basketball. Some stuff about his accomplishments, but even more about how opposing teams try to prepare to play Purdue with him at the post. Purdue fans know that Edey has improved...
This Vintage Diner Was Named The Best in Indiana
Why go to a chain diner to eat when you can get a unique and delicious experience at the best diner in Indiana?. Some of the best-hidden gems are small-town diners. Whether you go there for the coffee, a yummy slice of pie, the huge menu, or the overall dining experience, these restaurants are oftentimes overlooked nowadays. That being said, we have quite a few local diners scattered all across the country that folks should really make a point to visit, rather than choosing the familiar national chains. Shows like Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives have done a really great job of highlighting unique local restaurants all over the country, and recently one website listed the best diners in each state.
Food Network crowns the best BBQ joint in Indiana
Barbeque may be a southern tradition, but one Indiana smokehouse slow-cooks with the best of them. Big Hoffa’s has claimed the crown of the best Hoosier barbeque spot according to Food Network’s rundown of the 50 best barbeque joints in every state. Located in Westfield at 800 E. Main Street, Big Hoffa’s is locally owned […]
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Carmel
Carmel might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Carmel.
Current Publishing
Homebuilder Paul Estridge dies Jan. 8 at age 65
Paul Estridge Jr., a Hamilton County developer and restaurant owner, died Jan. 8 at age 65. A Westfield resident, Estridge was an owner of Carmel-based Estridge Homes, part of a family of companies launched by his father in 1967. The companies worked to develop more than 35 neighborhoods and 9,000 homes in the Indianapolis area.
Loose yaks spotted in Noblesville
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. — Do you recognize these yaks?. Shortly after 2 p.m. Monday, the Noblesville Fire Department Department asked people to avoid the area of East 161st Street and Hazel Dell Road due to yaks on the loose. "Please use alternate routes so they can be safely returned to...
Man dies after being struck by van in Kokomo
Police said he was struck on Jan. 6 by a 62-year-old Kokomo man driving a Dodge Caravan.
WISH-TV
Delphi murders suspect’s lawyers have a long discovery list
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Richard Allen’s lawyers want the names and addresses of every person that has talked to investigators about this case. They want every police report connected to the murders of Libby and Abby. Allen’s court appointed lawyers have the green light to hire a private investigator. This seven-page filing is the road map his lawyers plan to use in his defense.
Comments / 0