14news.com

Car catches fire on southbound Twin Bridges

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a vehicle fire on the southbound Twin Bridges Friday. Traffic was backed up, but the scene is now clear. You can keep an eye out on the bridge by checking our SkyVision HD camera below.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

One person taken to hospital after crash in Gibson County

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash near Highway 168 and 550 East around 12:30 p.m. Thursday. The crash involved a pickup truck and a car. Officials with dispatch say a medical helicopter was called, but Sheriff Vanoven tells us one patient was driven to the hospital instead.
GIBSON COUNTY, IN
14news.com

HFD: Responding to wreck involving flipped vehicle in ditch

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson firefighters say they’re on scene of a car crash. They say a car involved has flipped over upside down in a ditch. Officials say that happened in the 6400 block of Old Corydon Road. According to officials on scene, the driver is alert and...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Several residents displaced in apartment fire in Evansville

Fire officials in Evansville say several residents were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out Thursday night. It happened on North Lafayette Avenue near Mayryland Street shortly after 9 p.m. Our crew at the scene talked to officials, who said several people had been displaced. "We have three displaced...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Dispatch: Crews respond to crash in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms that emergency crews were sent in response to a crash on Thursday afternoon. This happened near the intersection of Highway 1078 North and Highway 60 East. According to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, a driver was turning left onto Highway 1078 North before...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters responded to a patch fire on Thursday that broke out near the warehouse on Garvin Street that burned down on New Year’s Eve. Dispatch confirmed that crews were sent in response to a working fire near Tennessee and Garvin Streets. Officials told 14 News...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Crews spend day battling large house fire in Union County

WAVERLY, Ky. (WEHT) — Early Wednesday morning, fire crews were on scene battling a fully engulfed structure fire on Utley Utley Road in Waverly. The Smith Mills Fire Department says they along with Corydon Civil Defense, Waverly FD, Union Co FD and the Henderson City/County Rescue Squad responded to the scene. According to the Smith […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
104.1 WIKY

WEHT/WTVW

Vehicle crashes into Henderson home

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – Henderson Police and first responders were called to the 400 Block of Ray Street on Wednesday after reports of a vehicle hitting a home. The home was not occupied at the time of the incident. No injuries were reported by any parties involved. This is a developing story. Eyewitness News will […]
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Power lines sagging along I-69 after semi hit

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Drivers along southbound I-69 near Olmstead Road should be aware of some sagging power lines. It happened before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Vanderburgh County dispatchers say a semi caused the damage. Crews will be in the area fixing the lines.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Daviess County man dead after tree incident

One person is dead after a tree-cutting accident in Daviess County. The Daviess County Sheriff’s Office says on Tuesday it received a call about a tree that had fallen on a subject. It happened just before 4 pm on Tuesday. First responders took the patient to the hospital where...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

wamwamfm.com

Three People Escaped a House Fire in Vincennes

Three people escaped a house fire yesterday in Knox County. It happened on Sunday on Cherokee Drive in Vincennes. All residents had left the home by the time the first responder arrived. Officials said heavy fire and smoke were coming from the house. Firefighters rescued a family dog while fighting...
VINCENNES, IN

