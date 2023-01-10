Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GAJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Top Pilates Studios In AtlantaJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Related
metroatlantaceo.com
Arnall Golden Gregory Announces Largest Partner Class in Firm History with Promotions in Atlanta and D.C.
Arnall Golden Gregory (AGG) is pleased to announce the promotion of 11 new partners effective January 1, 2023. Among the new partners, nine practice in the firm’s Atlanta office and two practice in Washington, D.C. “We are grateful for the work these new partners have contributed to our firm...
metroatlantaceo.com
Lee & Associates – Atlanta’s Cori Nuttall, CCIM & Willie Candler Represent JTEC Energy Inc. in Securing New Headquarters at Lee + White
JTEC Energy Inc. (JTEC), represented by Lee & Associates’ Cori Nuttall, CCIM & Willie Candler, has signed an 18,755 SF lease in Atlanta’s West End. JTEC anticipates occupying their new space at Lee + White, a popular mixed-use development in Atlanta’s West End, in the second quarter of 2023.
metroatlantaceo.com
Keisha Olinger Announced as 2023 Atlanta Go Red for Women Chairwoman
The American Heart Association, the world’s leading nonprofit organization devoted to world of healthier lives for all, announces Keisha Olinger, Partner and Atlanta Office Leader for Mercer as the community volunteer chairwoman of the 2023 Atlanta area Go Red for Women movement. Go Red for Women is a worldwide initiative of the American Heart Association designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women locally, nationally, and globally.
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Ranked #1 BEST City For Creatives
A new report by Workamajig takes a deep dive into the environmental factors that impact creativity in order to find the most creative cities and towns in the U.S. With burnout rates at an all-time high, many are looking for fresh sources of inspiration in their lives and experiences that combine their love for art and music. In the past year, Google searches for ‘cities with best music scene’ and 'best cities for street art' skyrocketed by 100% in the U.S. alone.
metroatlantaceo.com
The Atlanta BeltLine’s Business Façade pARTnership Grant Program Increases the Visibility of Three Local Businesses
Atlanta BeltLine, Inc. has completed two murals and a parklet as part of the Business Façade pARTnership Grant which aims to revitalize business districts along BeltLine. The work was completed this fall with projects that promote the renewal of these commercial areas by giving artists work opportunities, creating visual interest in the businesses and highlighting the accessibility of these businesses from the BeltLine.
metroatlantaceo.com
Upcoming African American History and Genealogy Event at the Georgia Archives
On Thursday, February 2 – Saturday, February 4, the Georgia Archives and the Afro-American Historical and Genealogical Society (AAHGS) Metro Atlanta Chapter present the African American History and Genealogy Event. The three-day event will focus on the topic of African Americans in Georgia, with a focus on education, history, and genealogy.
metroatlantaceo.com
CREW Atlanta Announces Shining Light and Chapter Award Winners
Commercial Real Estate Women (CREW) Atlanta, one of the largest of approximately 80 CREW Network chapters globally, named Mona Hand as the 2022 Shining Light award winner at its December meeting – 40 Years: A Look Back to the Future. The Shining Light Award recipient is selected each year by the CREW Atlanta president for working tirelessly behind the scenes to promote the CREW Atlanta mission and setting a standard for CREW Atlanta’s membership and peers in the industry.
metroatlantaceo.com
Qcells to More than Double Production in Georgia, Create 2,500 New Jobs
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Qcells, one of the largest and most-recognized renewable energy solutions providers, will invest more than $2.5 billion to expand its solar module manufacturing operations in Georgia. Qcells will build a new facility in Cartersville and add a third facility to its Dalton location, creating more than 2,500 new jobs in northwest Georgia. These investments are expected to bring Qcells' total solar panel production capacity in Georgia to 8.4 gigawatts by 2024.
metroatlantaceo.com
Southern Company Selects Second HBCU Scholarship Recipient
Southern Company, PROPEL, Disney and the HBCU Week Foundation announces Somalia Gilliard of Atlanta, as the second recipient of a $50,000 PROPEL Student Impact Scholarship. This award is part of the $100,000 scholarship investment the partners announced in October, during the first-ever HBCU Week event at Walt Disney World Resort.
metroatlantaceo.com
Oakbridge Insurance Expands Presence in Georgia Through Partnership With Insurance Brokers of Georgia
Oakbridge Insurance Agency LLC (Oakbridge), one of the largest independent insurance and risk management agencies in the United States, today announced a new partnership with Insurance Brokers of Georgia Inc., a highly specialized employee benefits insurance broker and consultant located in Griffin, Georgia. The partnership supports the agency's continued development of "best-in-class" employee benefits solutions for employers.
metroatlantaceo.com
Andersen Corporation’s Renewal by Andersen to Open First Southeast Manufacturing Facility in Henry County
Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Renewal by Andersen, the full-service window replacement division of Andersen Corporation, will create 900 new jobs and invest more than $420 million in a new manufacturing facility in Henry County. "We're proud Renewal by Andersen is growing its footprint in Georgia and choosing...
metroatlantaceo.com
Moore Colson Announces New Managing Partner, New Vice Chair and Executive Leadership Changes
Moore Colson, an award-winning accounting, consulting and advisory firm in Atlanta, recently named Partner Andy Starnes as the firm’s new managing partner and Partner Chris Arnone as vice chair. The firm also announced additional executive leadership changes, including Partner Adam Bateman as tax practice leader, Partner Billy Boyd as risk advisory and compliance services practice leader, Partner Christopher D. Fagan as transaction services practice area leader and Partner Candace Jackson as business assurance practice leader.
metroatlantaceo.com
Kinjo Brothers Finds Perfect Spot at Interlock Thanks to terra alma
Alex Kinjo of Kinjo Brothers curates concepts that help small businesses achieve their goals. But he doesn’t do it alone. Kinjo has partnered with Edie Weintraub at terra alma multiple times to find the perfect locations for his popular Atlanta sushi restaurants. His latest, the Kinjo Room at The Interlock is an intimate restaurant with only 20 seats. Following the lead of his flagship restaurant, MF Sushi, the Kinjo room has met rave reviews for its sushi, phenomenal cocktails and atmosphere.
metroatlantaceo.com
MARTA: Offering Sign On Bonuses of $3000 to $5,000 for Police Applicants
The MARTA Police Department (MPD) is holding a hiring event for Police Officers on Saturday, January 21 from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. MPD provides all uniforms and equipment necessary for position and offers excellent benefits and opportunities for advancement. Pay starts at $48,776 and tops out at $67,371. WHAT: ...
metroatlantaceo.com
Leadership Cobb Seeks Nominations
Leadership Cobb, the Cobb Chamber’s highly coveted leadership development program, is seeking nominations for members of its 2023-2024 class. Fifty-four diverse and qualified individuals are selected annually to participate in this leadership development program. Leadership Cobb enhances personal and professional growth while participants gain awareness of current issues, community resources and the social, political and economic needs of the community. Program days combine lectures and dialogue among speakers as well as audience interaction with leaders in all facets of the community.
metroatlantaceo.com
Fulton County Releases the 2023 Community Services Program (CSP) Request for Proposals
The Department of Purchasing and Contract Compliance on behalf of the Department of Community Development released the 2023 Community Services Program (CSP) Request for Proposals (RFP) on Monday, January 9, 2023. The RFP seeks proposals from qualifying non-profit organizations/educational institutions to provide services related to the Service Categories identified as part of the proposal.
metroatlantaceo.com
Atlanta Startup, Joulea, Launches Software to Cut Energy Costs and Inefficiencies in Commercial Building
Joulea, a new cutting-edge software platform, is reducing energy costs and consumption for commercial buildings using rocket science. Its launch marks the creation of an innovative assessment of all building systems and external factors to lower and track carbon emissions, streamline reporting and compliance, optimize day-to-day building system performance and reduce overall portfolio energy costs. With Joulea’s industry-leading model accuracy, building owners and managers can identify needed repairs and upgrades to building systems to meet financial and ESG goals.
metroatlantaceo.com
The Battery Atlanta Hosts a Fresh Lineup of Events in January
Cobb County’s favorite open-air destination offers new activities to start off the year. Visitors will look forward to 2023 with The Battery Atlanta’s lineup of events to kick offthe New Year. Baseball fans can celebrate the 2021 World-Series champions, The Atlanta Braves, during Braves Fest this January. Live! at the Battery Atlanta will host a watch party for the College Football Championship and show major UFC matches on the biggest screen in the Southeast. With the return of the Cornhole ATL Winter League, Atlantans can participate in a seven-week season of matches that culminate with a season-ending tournament offering trophies and prizes. The Coca-Cola Roxy continues with a full roster of performers throughout the month.
Comments / 0