Charlie is a beautiful 6-month-old mixed breed dog. She is very sweet and loves to play and snuggle with other dogs and cats and is adoptable to families with children 10 years and older. She has been spayed and is up to date on her vaccinations. Her adoption fee is $350. The Hinsdale Humane Society Tuthill Family Pet Rescue & Resource Center is open to the public from noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesdays. Interested adopters are encouraged to fill out an online application at http://www.hinsdalehumanesociety.org before arriving. Call (630) 323-5630 for more information. (photo provided)

HINSDALE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO