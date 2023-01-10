(Reuters) – The International Tennis Federation announced on Thursday that it was ending its Davis Cup partnership with Gerard Pique’s investment group Kosmos. In 2018, the ITF had unveiled the 25-year, $3 billion partnership with former Barcelona soccer player Pique’s investment group amid much fanfare. It said then that the package to revamp the Davis Cup competition would safeguard the future of the sport as it would “deliver long-term benefits for players, nations, fans, sponsors and broadcasters”.

1 DAY AGO