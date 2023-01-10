Read full article on original website
Motor racing-Larson to attempt Indy 500 and NASCAR 600 double in 2024
(Reuters) – Kyle Larson will attempt the Indianapolis 500 and NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 double next year after announcing on Thursday he would join Arrow McLaren Racing for a one-off run at the famed Brickyard. Larson, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion, will become the first driver to attempt the...
Tennis-ITF ends Davis Cup partnership with Pique’s Kosmos investment group
(Reuters) – The International Tennis Federation announced on Thursday that it was ending its Davis Cup partnership with Gerard Pique’s investment group Kosmos. In 2018, the ITF had unveiled the 25-year, $3 billion partnership with former Barcelona soccer player Pique’s investment group amid much fanfare. It said then that the package to revamp the Davis Cup competition would safeguard the future of the sport as it would “deliver long-term benefits for players, nations, fans, sponsors and broadcasters”.
