CLEVELAND--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- ON Partners, a pure-play retained executive search firm building diverse C-level and board leadership teams, today announced the firm recorded 115% three-year revenue growth rate and has built out its executive leadership team to continue its expansion into growth markets, including the appointment of partners Matt Mooney and Tim Conti as co-presidents. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005054/en/ ON Partners Co-Presidents Matt Mooney (L) and Tim Conti. (Photo: Business Wire)

