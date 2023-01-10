Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former NBA Star Suffers StrokeOnlyHomersDetroit, MI
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Philadelphia Phillies Acquire All-Star In Major TradeOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Hayrides, sleigh rides and Van Gogh: 5 things to do in metro Detroit this weekend
Even though cold weather is in the forecast, many are preparing for the warmer months, with shows dedicated to boating and fishing in metro Detroit this weekend. There's also a 40-foot dinosaur skeleton on display at Cranbrook, and hayrides and sleigh rides offered at Kensington. Progressive Detroit Boat Show. Hundreds...
The Whitney restaurant in Detroit closes temporarily for improvements, menu changes
Midtown’s Whitney restaurant is taking a break. The historic restaurant inside the 119-year-old mansion on Woodward is closed through Wednesday to undergo kitchen improvements after a busy holiday and “year of solid business growth.” The restaurant will get a “stem to stern polishing and shining,” according to a news release.
Detroiters to see up to 20% increase in property values, Duggan announces
Detroit's residential properties saw an average value increase of 20% in the last year, marking the sixth year of rising values, Mayor Mike Duggan announced Friday. Notices of property assessment changes will be mailed beginning Jan. 17 to more than 408,000 residential, commercial, industrial and personal property owners. The notices are not tax bills, Duggan said. Actual bills will be mailed in June and November from the city's treasury office. Property owners are advised to look...
Sixth-graders play on dance poles at Detroit club, suburban school freaks out
Everybody needs to chill
wdet.org
CuriosiD: What’s up with all these pheasants?
WDET’s CuriosiD series answers your questions about everything Detroit. Subscribe to CuriosiD on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, NPR.org or wherever you get your podcasts. In this episode of CuriosiD, listener Jenni Sheridan Moss asks…. “How have pheasants survived and thrived in the urban setting of Detroit, and have they always...
Three Must-Visit Food Pop-ups in Metro Detroit
If you’re looking for exciting new food trends in Detroit, chances are you won’t find them in a traditional brick-and-mortar restaurant. Across the metro area, chefs are fully embracing their independence and creativity through carefully planned pop-ups. Appearing at local bars, cafes, and festivals, these must-try culinary experiences showcase each chef’s background, talents, and passions. […] The post Three Must-Visit Food Pop-ups in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
1051thebounce.com
Shannon’s Scoop: Detroit’s First MetroPark, 50 Cent Apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Dre Catalog Deal
In today’s Shannon’s Scoop les chop it up about Detroit’s first MetroPark, 50 Cent apologizes to Megan Thee Stallion, & Dr. Dre’s catalog deal!. Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends the red carpet premiere of Starz... Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson attends the red carpet premiere of Starz...
Detroit News
Milano Bakery's Cafe to close temporarily
Beloved Eastern Market business Milano Bakery and Cafe let customers know the cafe side of the business would be closed temporarily, and to watch for a reopening date on social media. The cafe, which sells sandwiches, salads and homemade soups, is known to close periodically. Last summer it paused service...
rejournals.com
Northmarq sells former At Home location in Michigan
Isaiah Harf, managing director of Northmarq’s Chicago office, has completed the sale of a single-tenant property formerly leased to At Home at 3100 Washtenaw Ave. in Ypsilanti, Michigan. The superstore totals 91,743 square feet on 11.02 acres. Harf represented the seller, a New York-based institutional investor. The property was...
‘American Pickers’ films two episodes in Michigan with rocker Jack White
DETROIT - One of the History Channel’s most popular shows has filmed not one, but two episodes in Michigan with Detroit rocker Jack White. White teams up with Mike and Robbie Wolfe, Danielle Colby and Dave Ohrt from “American Pickers,” the squad known for restoring forgotten relics. The first of two episodes featuring White debuts tonight, Wednesday, January 11 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.
fox2detroit.com
Where is winter? When Detroit can expect a return to real winter
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. (FOX 2) - Does anybody else feel like they're looking around a "Where's Waldo" book trying to find Winter this year? You can look all over, but you won't find even a sniff of it. Not only are temperatures way higher than normal and snowfall totals way below...
As wave of tenant activism surges across the country, a Detroit coalition calls for ‘right to renew’ leases
‘Since COVID started, the housing crisis in Detroit has deepened’ one activist says
wdet.org
Pepper Spray Project provides free resources to keep Detroiters safe
Did you know that if you walk into The Painted Lady lounge in Hamtramck or PizzaPlex in southwest Detroit and ask for pepper spray, they will give it to you for free? It’s part of a larger bar safety program that two bartenders-turned-activists have started. It’s called the Pepper...
michiganchronicle.com
The Charles H. Wright Museum and All That Jazz
These days, there’s a bit of jazz in the air at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History, or better said, a bit of jazz on the walls at The Wright. One of the world’s oldest independent African American museums, The Wright proudly presents two riveting jazz exhibits running through Black History Month (Feb.28, 2023).
Chick-fil-A is opening another metro Detroit restaurant
The fried-chicken-sandwich slinger’s latest store is coming to Livonia
Detroit News
Welcome Mat: Antiques sale, collectible items and more
Everything old is new again, as the saying goes. If you’re a fan of vintage and collectible furniture and accessories, you can score a treasure for less at Odd Fellows Antiques in Berkley during its semi-annual sale from Jan. 14-22. From traditional antiques made more than a century ago to trendy mid-century modern and shabby farmhouse, you’re sure to find something from the offerings of more than 50 dealers in the one-time fraternal lodge. Discounts range from 15 to to 50% off storewide and the store is open daily. For more, visit oddfellowsantiques.com.
Eater
A Look Inside Hazel Park’s New Key West-Inspired Beach Bar
After more than a year of fixing up and more than a dozen years of dreaming, Eastern Palace Club in Hazel Park will open its doors to the public on Tuesday, January 17 — fittingly enough on National Bootlegger’s Day. The beach-themed bar features a wide selection of beer and wine, non-alcoholic cocktails, an emphasis on tequila and rum selections, and simple warm-weather cocktails like rum runners and frozen margaritas.
Punknews.org
Gorilla Biscuits, Trapped Under Ice, Drug Church, Gel, more to play Tied Down Detroit
Hardcore festival Tied Down Detroit have announced their lineup for this year. Gorilla Biscuits, Trapped Under Ice, Negative Approach, Drain, Lil Ugly Mane, Never Ending Game, Drug Church, God’s Hate, Harms Way, Incendiary, Buggin, Deadbody, End It, Gag, Gel, Grid Iron, King Nine, Magnitude, Pain of Truth, Raw Brigade, Spy, True Love, Warfare, Cosmic Joke, Ends of Sanity, Holy My Own, Ante Up, Bitter Truth, D-Bloc, Doubt It!, and Moral Pollution will all be playing. The festival will take place at the Russell Industrial Center in Detroit, Michigan on June 3 & 4.
