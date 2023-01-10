ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lewiston, NY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wnypapers.com

Village of Lewiston ready to approve short-term rentals policy

The Village of Lewiston Board of Trustees expects to vote Tuesday on a new policy regarding short-term rentals. Following public comments at hearing Jan. 3, Mayor Anne Welch, Trustee Tina Coppins and members of the recently formed short-term rentals committee crafted an eight-page document that outlines rental standards; special permit requirements; license – application; renewal and fees; occupancy; and owner/tenant responsibilities. The policy also includes a short-term rental unit application, and a checklist the owner must sign and attach to the submission.
LEWISTON, NY
wnypapers.com

Old Falls Street accepting vendor applications for summer 2023

Old Falls Street USA, the three-block entertainment district that connects Niagara Falls State Park with hotels and attractions in downtown Niagara Falls, is calling for local food vendors for the 2023 summer season (May through September). There are a limited number of available spaces to rent with a growing demand for space each year. Applications will be evaluated based on the following criteria:
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

'Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape' returns to Botanical Gardens with new events

The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens has filled this year’s “Gardens After Dark: Enchanted Winter Escape” exhibit with specialty nights and experiences designed “to create unforgettable memories for all ages. Whether it’s a family activity or a date night, the exotic plants, lights and enchanting environment will make for a perfect tropical escape from the brisk Buffalo weather.”
BUFFALO, NY
wnypapers.com

Niagara County Central Rotary Club sets Cabin Fever Antique Show & Sale

The Niagara County Central Rotary Club will hosts its 26th annual Cabin Fever Antique Show & Sale from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb 25, at American Legion Post 1451, 6525 Ward Road, Sanborn. Organizers said the “popular and long-running Western New York show” will feature antiques and high-quality...
SANBORN, NY
wnypapers.com

ESD announces launch of initiative to further support innovation & growth for manufacturers in Western New York

‘Shift 2.0’ program will assist manufacturing companies with technological improvements and innovation to increase productivity, employment. Empire State Development (ESD) announced Buffalo Manufacturing Works, operated by EWI, will build on the success of the “Shift” program, with “Shift 2.0,” which is designed to move small to medium-sized manufacturers from technology exploration and education to actual technology implementation. The expansion will enable EWI to help companies overcome leading barriers to technology adoptions, including the implementation of rapidly redeployable automation solutions on their factory floors.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

One Of Buffalo’s Favorite Restaurants Is Celebrating 100 Years

It’s amazing to see a local restaurant that we have come to know and love, still serving the Western New York community after 100 years!. It’s really an impressive feat, especially when you think about The Great Depression, recessions, a pandemic, and other economic downturns. Through it all, this locally-owned business kept pushing through.
BUFFALO, NY
Country 106.5 WYRK

Beloved Hamburg Bar Set To Close, Be Demolished

A beloved, longtime bar is closing its doors in Hamburg. Sandy Lewis, owner of Hat Trix Bar and Grill announced that the bar is closing its doors for good much earlier than expected. The bar was bought by Taco Bell and the plans are to demolish the building and rebuild the Taco Bell ASAP.
HAMBURG, NY
News 4 Buffalo

Record store to open in Niagara Falls on Friday

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. (WIVB) — A new record store is coming to the Falls and will be hosting its grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Friday at 5 p.m. Daredevil Record Store and Listening Lounge will sell new and used records, CDs, cassettes, and vintage shirts. What will set it apart from many other record […]
NIAGARA FALLS, NY
wnypapers.com

'The Color Purple' theater collaboration receives $25,000 grant from Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. arts & culture initiative

“The Color Purple” marks the first collaboration between Second Generation Theatre, Ujima Theatre Company and Shea's 710 Theatre. A press release noted, “Each company’s theater professionals bring a variety of skills, qualifications, culture and values that come together as one. This diverse team is aligned in the mission to create an inclusive and collaborative experience while telling this important story to our existing and new audiences.”
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Unique Hidden House For Sale In Buffalo

Sometimes when you want to get away but don't want to leave the house, you need a house that is hidden away from everyone. That house exists in Orchard Park, New York. This amazing hidden house is located off the street and has plenty of trees and scrubs in the front of the yard to keep the house hidden away.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
2 On Your Side

Explosions in St. Catharines felt in WNY

LEWISTON, N.Y. — Niagara County residents may have woken up to a large boom Thursday morning following an explosion in Canada. 2 On Your Side heard reports from people in Lewiston and Ransomville having their homes shake from what appeared to be an explosion around 6:30 a.m. The Niagara...
LEWISTON, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy