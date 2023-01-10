Read full article on original website
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid enter Kane race; Man Utd close in on Weghorst
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Harry Kane, Wout Weghorst, Memphis Depay, Jordan Pickford and more.
Kyle Walker-Peters: Premier League giants interested in Southampton full-back
Several Premier League sides have registered an interest in signing Kyle Walker-Peters from Southampton, sources have told 90min.
Premier League & Championship clubs eye Old Firm target Cho Gue-sung
Choe Gue-sung has been offered to multiple clubs in the Premier League & Championship after already catching the eye of Celtic & Rangers.
How Graham Potter's start at Chelsea compares to former managers
Graham Potter has endured a miserable start to life as Chelsea boss, but how does his record compare to previous Blues managers in the Premier League?
Jurgen Klopp unsure over fitness of key forward ahead of Brighton clash
Jurgen Klopp admits Liverpool could be without one of their key forwards against in-form Brighton.
Inter Miami sign Argentine left-back Franco Negri in free transfer
Inter Miami have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of experienced Argentine left-back Franco Negri. The 27-year-old joins on a two-year deal through the 2024 MLS season with a club option on 2025, having last played for Argentine top-flight side Godoy Cruz. Negri - who can also cover as...
Chelsea vs Crystal Palace - Premier League: TV channel, team news, lineups & prediction
Previewing Chelsea vs Crystal Palace in the Premier League, with TV & live stream details, team news, predicted lineups & score prediction.
West Ham interested in Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao
West Ham remain keen to bring in a new central defender in January and have watched Udinese defender Rodrigo Becao among others.
How Chelsea could line up with Joao Felix?
The ways Chelsea could line up with January arrival Joao Felix in the side.
Arsenal sign Canadian international Sabrina D’Angelo
Arsenal have completed the signing of goalkeeper Sabrina D’Angelo from Swedish outfit Vittsjo GIK.
Chelsea sign teenage forward Maika Hamano
Chelsea have completed the signing of forward Maika Hamano from INAC Kobe Leonessa.
Fulham 1-2 Chelsea: Player ratings as Joao Felix sees red in Blues debut
Fulham 1-2 Chelsea: Player ratings as Joao Felix sees red in Blues debut.
Transfer rumours: Barcelona explore Aubameyang re-signing; Amrabat to snub Liverpool
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Sofyan Amrabat, Bernardo Silva, Lionel Messi and more.
PSG 2-0 Angers: Player ratings as Messi marks return with goal
PSG player ratings from the Ligue 1 clash with Angers - 11 January 2023.
How Cristiano Ronaldo and Vincent Aboubakar helped Wout Weghorst seal Man Utd move
Wout Weghorst looks set to spend the rest of the season with Manchester United. How did the move involve both Cristiano Ronaldo and Vincent Aboubakar?
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League
Predicting the Man Utd lineup Erik ten Hag could pick for the Premier League clash with Man City.
Man Utd LIVE transfer news: Latest news & rumours
The latest Man Utd January 2023 transfer news and match reaction
Fulham ready to offer Marco Silva new contract
Fulham hope to extend the contract of manager Marco Silva as a reward for their continued progress.
