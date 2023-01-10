ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inter Miami sign Argentine left-back Franco Negri in free transfer

Inter Miami have bolstered their defensive options with the signing of experienced Argentine left-back Franco Negri. The 27-year-old joins on a two-year deal through the 2024 MLS season with a club option on 2025, having last played for Argentine top-flight side Godoy Cruz. Negri - who can also cover as...
