Apple highlights iPhone 14’s Unsend Message and Action Mode features in latest ads

By José Adorno
 3 days ago
Image: Apple Inc.

The iPhone 14 has been out for around four months now. While the regular versions don’t bring many new features compared to its predecessor, Apple is trying to do its marketing magic trick by promoting an iOS 16 feature – which is available for a wide array of devices – and an exclusive iPhone 14 function in two of its latest ads.

One of the ads is called R.I.P. Leon, where a man needs to take care of a lizard. Unfortunately, the video starts with the animal pretty much dead. Then, he opens the Message app to tell his friend, “I messed up… Leon is dead.” But just after he sends the message, the lizard starts moving, so he unsends the message.

This feature is exclusive to iOS 16 devices, and it’s one of the main functions announced by Apple last June. In addition to unsend messages, users can edit or mark messages as unread.

In the other video, Apple highlights an iPhone 14 exclusive feature, Action Mode. The company calls this function a mode for “incredibly smooth-looking video that adjusts to significant shakes, motion, and vibration, even when the video is captured in the middle of the action.”

This ad highlighting Action Mode shows a mother filming her son running in a race against other kids. When the kids start the race, the mom runs alongside her son. Even shaking the iPhone camera, Apple shows that when you activate Action Mode, you can turn this shaky recording into smooth video.

Both ads end with the company’s current slogan: “Relax, it’s iPhone 14.”

It’s unclear if Apple plans to share these ads on TV or for an international audience. Both of them are currently available on the company’s YouTube channel, but you can also watch them below.

Related
BGR.com

Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Unpacked event set for February 1st

As leaks continue unabated, Samsung confirmed this week that its next Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on February 1 at 10 a.m. PST / 1 p.m. EST. Samsung will host the in-person event in San Francisco, where we will see the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, Galaxy S23 Ultra, and the new pair of Galaxy Buds. You can watch the Unpacked event live on YouTube or on Samsung’s website to get a first glimpse of the Galaxy S23.
BGR.com

Report: microLED Apple Watch set for 2025 launch

Reliable display analyst Ross Young reports that the upcoming microLED Apple Watch is expected to be released in spring 2025, as the production on the panels for this device is set to start at the end of 2024. Young’s report was shared with his Super Follow list on Twitter (via...
BGR.com

Google wants to bring new features to older versions of Android

Google wants to take some of the features that have been added in later versions of Android and offer them to devices still running older versions of its operating system. In a blog post on the Android Developers website, the company announced a new Extension SDK framework that will allow developers to offer certain features from newer versions of Android to devices running select older versions.
BGR.com

iPhone 16 rumored to feature under-display Face ID

With all iPhone 15 models rumored to feature the new Dynamic Island cutout, a new report says the 2024 iPhone release, the iPhone 16, will have another design change, now with an under-display Face ID. According to the Korean version of The Elec, “in the iPhone 16 Pro lineup, when...
BGR.com

Kuo: Cheaper AirPods and new AirPods Max to launch in 2024

A recent report claimed that Apple’s main focus this year is the first-gen mixed reality headset, which requires additional help from other hardware and software departments. As a result, Apple won’t bring significant updates to various core products this year, including Macs, AirPods, Apple Watch, and iPad. But other reports say that Apple is working on a cheap $99 AirPods “Lite” variant that would compete against similarly priced earphones from competitors.
BGR.com

Amazon’s Buy with Prime is coming to more stores this month

Last April, Amazon introduced a new program called “Buy with Prime” that extends the benefits of Amazon’s popular subscription service to other online stores. Since its launch, Buy with Prime has been available on an invite-only basis. Amazon has been “relentlessly iterating to make sure we’re building the best possible product and experience for merchants and Prime members.”
BGR.com

Rumor: iPhone 15 Pro models could be more expensive

With the regular iPhone 14 models being reported as a failure in sales and the Pro versions being sold out for months due to high demand and supply constraints, it seems Apple is planning to revamp its strategy for the iPhone 15 series. Not only does the company plan to...
BGR.com

Upcoming Apple Devices app for Windows references Reality OS and xrOS

As reported by BGR, Apple will soon launch new Apple Music, Apple TV, and Apple Devices apps for Windows 11 PCs. This upcoming Apple Devices app will be used to back up data, sync local media, and restore firmware without using iTunes, but apart from that, Twitter user @aaronp613 (via MacRumors) was able to discover references to both Reality OS and xrOS on its codes.
BGR.com

LG to produce microLED display for new Apple Watch Ultra

Rumors about a next-generation Apple Watch Ultra are in full swing this week. Analysts believe Apple will introduce a microLED display to a new iteration of the Apple Watch. DSCC display expert Ross Young, Bloomberg‘s journalist Mark Gurman, and analyst Jeff Pu discussed this possible smartwatch, set for a 2024-2025 release.
BGR.com

Meta is further limiting advertisers’ ability to target ads toward teens

Meta is taking more steps to limit advertisers’ abilities to target their advertising campaigns to teens. In a blog post on Tuesday, the company announced that it was making some changes that will limit advertising to teenagers and give young adults more control over ads on Meta’s platforms. Meta said that it is making these changes based on “research, direct feedback from parents and child developmental experts, UN children’s rights principles, and global regulation.”
BGR.com

Conflicting reports cast doubt on the Galaxy S24 Plus

Samsung finally consolidated its flagship smartphone lineup in 2021. With the discontinuation of the Galaxy Note line, all that remained were the Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, and S21 Ultra. Last year, Samsung followed up the S21 series with the same three S22 models, and we expect to see the Galaxy S23, S23 Plus, and S23 Ultra at Galaxy Unpacked in February. But according to a recent report, Samsung might axe the Galaxy S24 Plus next year.
BGR.com

Apple silicon Mac Pro could launch this spring

New evidence suggests the Apple silicon Mac Pro could be closer to launch than expected. According to a tweet by Bloomberg’s journalist Mark Gurman, the Apple silicon Mac Pros in testing by the Cupertino firm “currently run macOS 13.3. The X.3 macOS release is typically out in spring.”
BGR.com

Season 2 of the Netflix series Vikings: Valhalla is finally out today

The inaugural season of Vikings: Valhalla — a Netflix series that picks up where the History Channel’s Vikings franchise left off — debuted in February of last year, hitting the streaming giant with the force and fury of an all-out Viking invasion. During its first week of...
BGR.com

15-inch MacBook Air may feature faster M2 Pro chip, $1,500 starting price

Apple might surprise MacBook users with a 15-inch MacBook Air later this year. The 15-inch model would become the largest MacBook Air in the series’ history and could easily turn out to be a best-selling laptop, considering how popular the MacBook Air has been. That’s because the next-generation MacBook Air would be much more than just a larger variant of the redesigned 13.6-inch model that Apple launched in 2022.
BGR.com

Galaxy S23 preorder reservations will net you up to $100 in Samsung credit

Samsung confirmed earlier this week that the Galaxy S23 launch event is set to take place on February 1st. The company will host its first in-person launch event in three years, and it will be hosted in San Francisco. As is customary for Samsung flagship devices, the Korean giant has already launched preorder reservations for the upcoming new Galaxy S23 phones.
BGR.com

Apple to apply same display design for all iPhone 15 models

Another day, another publication confirms that all upcoming iPhone 15 models will feature the same display design. After five years of a notch on the screen, The Elec says the Dynamic Island is coming to all new iPhone models launching late this year. According to the publication, all four iPhone...
BGR.com

