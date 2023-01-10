Here are the East Central 2-A Conference All-Conference teams for fall 2022 sports

The East Central 2-A Conference, which consists of East Duplin, Southwest, Wallace-Rose Hill, James Kenan, Kinston, North Lenoir and South Lenoir, recently released its all-conference lists for all fall sports.

Most all-conference spots and player and coach of the year awards are determined by the league’s coaches at the end of the regular season while spots for other sports are determined by conference championship results. Here are the lists for each sport:

Boys cross country

Runner of Year: Chris Haro, South Lenoir

Coach of Year: Carlos Dodd, South Lenoir

South Lenoir: Chris Haro, Alex Flores, David Phillippe, Derek Kopanski, Wyatt Reavis, Alex Renteria, Jonas Miller

East Duplin: Jensen Wellborn, Eric Houston

James Kenan: Jack Jaimes

Girls cross country

Runner of Year: Charley Whitacre, South Lenoir

Coach of Year: Mark Hughes, East Duplin

South Lenoir: Charley Whitacre, Claudia Castillo, Sage Jones, Joselin Flores, Madelyn Tucker, Rachel Noble

East Duplin: Claire Beth Bradshaw, Alaina Delarosa, Ellanna Rogers

Southwest: Jamie Maguire

Football

Player of Year: Avery Gaby, East Duplin

Defensive Player of Year: Mason Brown, James Kenan

Special Teams Player of Year: Darwin Bonilla, East Duplin

Coach of Year: Tim Grady, James Kenan

East Duplin: Avery Gaby, Darwin Bonilla, Daunte Hall, Kade Kennedy, Rodrigo Sanchez, Jackson Gause, Jesse Clinesmith, Nizaya Hall

Wallace-Rose Hill: Xzavier Pearsall, Irvin Brown, Daniel Galvin, Jacob Schrei-Reyes, Corbin Kerr

James Kenan: Mason Brown, Marcus Baysden, Hayden McGee, Aiden Venecia

Kinston: Tyree Freeman, Michael Whitfield, Antwon Giggetts

Southwest: Tanner Whitehead, Darrold Dorsey, Andrew Hines

North Lenoir: Mike Jones, Peyton Wiggins

South Lenoir: Lucas West, Landon Tyndall

Girls golf

Player of Year: Beaty Lanier, East Duplin

East Dupin: Beaty Lanier

Southwest: Bailey Arnold

Boys soccer

Player of Year: Maken Augustine, James Kenan

Coach of Year: Mitchell Quinn, James Kenan

Wallace-Rose Hill: Kevin Diaz, Yobed Castro, Andy Argueta, Nelson Romero

James Kenan: Maken Augustin, Makenley Augustin, Omar Covorrubias, Mario Funes, Peter Omega

East Duplin: Victor Campos, Ivan Ramirez, Lazaro Reyes

North Lenoir: Jared Santiago, Jesus Tyndall, Joshua Peralta-Gomez, Lionel Gomez

Southwest: Chris Teachey, Bryan Racicot

South Lenoir: Ulises Carrizales

Kinston: Cam Cox

Girls tennis

Player of Year: Madison Small, Southwest

Southwest: Madison Small

East Duplin: Jamesan Blizzard, Za’Tora Jones, Kinsley Bond, Katelyn Jones

North Lenoir: Lesley Wiggins, Yasmin Hernandez

Volleyball

Player of year: Gracie Howard, South Lenoir

Coach of Year: Madison Herring, South Lenoir

South Lenoir: Gracie Howard, Makayla Sasnett, Mary Grace Beyer, Marley Carter

Southwest: Taylor Carper, Layni Augherton

Wallace-Rose Hill: Bailey Gatton, Mary Hadden Braswell

East Duplin: Chandler Mobley

James Kenan: Lille Kornegay

North Lenoir: Nadia Hernandez, Ta'Jah Pittman

Kinston: Tamera Wooten

