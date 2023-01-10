ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christina Haack’s husband defends backyard sauna over play space for kids

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Christina Haack’s husband deflected criticism his wife received for installing a sauna in their backyard instead of a play space for her kids.

The “Christina on the Coast” star shared a video on Instagram of her “Saturday morning routine,” which included a 20-minute session in her sauna, which sits on what appears to be the only patch of grass in her entire yard.

“Not much yard, grass for the kids to play. Seems to be all about her,” one snarky commenter wrote.

Hall, 42, was quick to hit back in defense of Haack, 39, whom he secretly married last year.

“Do you realize how insulting that comment is being that a majority of families don’t even have yards,” he wrote .

Josh Hall deflected criticism about Christina Haack’s backyard setup.
thechristinahall/Instagram
“Not much yard, grass for the kids to play. Seems to be all about her,” a snarky commenter wrote.
thechristinahall/Instagram

“imagine trying to make anyone feel bad that can’t provide a yard of their own and has to rely on public parks,” Hall added.

The former “Flip or Flop” star shares daughter Taylor, 12, and son Brayden, 7, with Tarek El Moussa as well as son Hudson, 3, with Ant Anstead. Both marriages ended in divorce .

“Do you realize how insulting that comment is being that a majority of families don’t even have yards,” Hall responded.
thechristinahall/Instagram

While her Newport Beach, Calif., manse may be short on land, Haack’s second home in Nashville has no shortage of acreage.

“Tennessee nights ❤️ 🪵 🔥. This place has been so good for my soul. When the world is spinning and people are a–holes, this is my safe place. The fall weather, the trees and animals, quiet nights by the fire,” the HGTV personality captioned a photo of her and Hall enjoying a fire last September.

The “Flip or Flop” alum shares two kids with Tarek El Moussa and one with Ant Anstead.
thechristinahall/Instagram

“Life is short. Spend it with people who light up your life instead of try to dim it,” she added.

Haack shared in a separate post that the couple have enough land not only for a play space for her kids but also for a chicken coop.

“Dreams do come true- chickens 🐓 for our brand new chicken coop!!” she captioned a photo in August. “Can’t wait for some 🥚 🍳!”

