JKS - Free Report) recently unveiled its second-generation Tiger Neo solar panel family. The upgraded version, which the company claims to be the world's most efficient and powerful solar panel, will be available in three series — 445 watt-peak (Wp) for 54-cell, 615 Wp for 72-cell and 635 Wp for 78-cell. These variants will have module efficiency of up to 22.27%, 23.23% and 22.72%, respectively.

13 HOURS AGO