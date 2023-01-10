Read full article on original website
JinkoSolar (JKS) Introduces Upgraded Tiger Neo Solar Panel
JKS - Free Report) recently unveiled its second-generation Tiger Neo solar panel family. The upgraded version, which the company claims to be the world's most efficient and powerful solar panel, will be available in three series — 445 watt-peak (Wp) for 54-cell, 615 Wp for 72-cell and 635 Wp for 78-cell. These variants will have module efficiency of up to 22.27%, 23.23% and 22.72%, respectively.
Nutanix (NTNX) Plunges 8% After HPE Denies Acquisition Talk
NTNX - Free Report) shares fell nearly 8% last Friday after Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (. HPE - Free Report) denied any acquisition talk with the cloud computing company. Hewlett Packard’s statement came after the Dealreporter reported that HPE is no longer in negotiation with NTNX for a potential acquisition.
5 Must-Buy Corporate Bigwigs With Solid Long-Term Potential
U.S. stock markets have been fluctuating since the beginning of 2023 after an extremely volatile 2022. The two major concerns of last year, namely, a 40-year high inflation rate and the Fed’s ultra-hawkish policies in the form of decades high interest rates and tighter monetary control, are persisting in 2023.
5 Tech ETFs Riding High on Sectors' Comeback to Start 2023
After the worst year, the technology sector showed a strong comeback at the start of 2023. Hopes that the Fed will soon wrap up its inflation-fighting campaign have bolstered the risk appetite. Optimism over cooling inflation has compelled investors to buy beaten-up technology stocks. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index rallied...
2 Market-Crushing Value Stocks to Buy for More Growth in 2023
The market posted a small climb Thursday after December’s CPI figures showed signs that inflation continued to cool. The bulls are now fighting to push the S&P 500 back above its 200-day moving average. This technical level proved to be a stubborn point of resistance for much of 2022, and now the market faces the unknowns of the fourth quarter earnings season.
Can the PC Market Bounce Back From Its Multi-Year Lows?
Global PC sales, which soared during the peak of the pandemic, have been on a steady decline. During the height of the epidemic, sales of PCs, which include laptops and tablets, unexpectedly jumped as millions worked and learned remotely. However, as things started returning to normal and people began going back to their jobs and schools, demand showed signs of fading.
Cognizant (CTSH) Appoints New CEO, Updates Q4 & 2022 View
CTSH - Free Report) shares jumped 5.85% to close at $65.10 on Jan 12 after it announced the appointment of Ravi Kumar as the CEO and a member of the board, replacing Brian Humphries in both roles, effective immediately. Brian Humphries will remain with Cognizant as a special advisor until Mar 15, 2023.
Why Omnicom (OMC) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
