New Details Emerge Into Decision To Cancel Bengals-Bills Game After Damar Hamlin Collapsed

New details have emerged of what led to the cancellation of the Cincinnati Bengals-Buffalo Bills Week 17 game on “Monday Night Football” after Damar Hamlin’s on-field collapse.

Per Don Van Natta Jr. of ESPN, Bills head coach Sean McDermott, Bengals head coach Zac Taylor, referee Shawn Smith and a few team executives and staffers gathered outside the locker rooms at Paycor Stadium roughly 35 minutes after medical personnel administered CPR Damar Hamlin and rushed him to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center. All parties stood with NFL chief football administrator Dawn Aponte. Aponte’s cellphone had NFL executives at the league’s command center on the line.

Though the game had been temporarily suspended, both teams knew that another down of football would not be played that night.

“The Lord himself could come down, and we were not going to play again,” a high-ranking official from one of the teams told ESPN. “She [Aponte] was getting pressure. She was not getting consistent and direct messaging that she deserved to receive.”

While Aponte went back-and-forth with the league, ESPN play-by-play man Joe Buck indicated four times in a 45-minute span that the game would continue.

“They’ve been given five minutes to quote-unquote get ready to go back to playing,” Buck said on air. “That’s the word we get from the league and the word we get from down on the field. But nobody’s moving.”

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has the power to postpone a game because of extraordinary circumstances. He had an open line of communication with NFL executive vice president of football operations Troy Vincent. Vincent vehemently denied reports from ESPN‘s broadcast that the game would resume.

“And I was the one… that was communicating with the commissioner,” Vincent said. “We never, frankly, it never crossed our mind to talk about warming up to resume play. That’s ridiculous. That’s insensitive, and that’s not a place that we should ever be in.”

Taylor, meanwhile, said he never felt any directive from the league that the teams needed to begin warming up. Buck, however, is adamant that the league never asked for a retraction.

“If what I said on national TV with the eyes of the world watching was wrong in the view of the league, I would have been corrected — immediately,” Buck said. “And I was not.”

66 minutes after Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest, the NFL suspended the game. Three days later, the league outright canceled the game.