Longstanding Bucks County Bookshop Temporarily Closes Its Doors For Renovations, Updates to Store

The longstanding store is undergoing renovations before their full reopening. Photo by Farley's Bookshop

One of Bucks County’s most popular bookshops has announced their temporary closure so they can update their long-standing store.

Farley’s Bookshop, located at 44 South Main Street in New Hope, has been one of the most popular shops in the riverside town. In operation since 1967, the store has been offering literary essentials to locals and visitors for almost six decades.

After changing hands back in October , the bookstore has announced a temporary closure as they begin to renovate their decades-old space. The store is still fulfilling online orders to ensure that local residents get the reading material they need.

“We will be out of the store all of January and February as we get new walls, floors and a ceiling,” the bookstore said online.