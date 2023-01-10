Read full article on original website
Chelsea forced to delete Joao Felix transfer announcement after embarrassing gaffe called out by fans
CHELSEA were forced to delete their Joao Felix transfer announcement as it contained an embarrassing mistake. The 23-year-old arrives on loan from Atletico Madrid until the end of the season and the Blues proudly unveiled their new man. However, fans noticed an error that resulted in Chelsea's official Twitter account...
Cristiano Ronaldo's debut vs. PSG, Messi sees over 2 million online ticket requests - sources
Cristiano Ronaldo's first appearance in Saudi Arabia against PSG led to over 2 million online requests for tickets, sources have told ESPN.
Man United rejected Atletico Madrid approach for defender
Atletico Madrid were reportedly interested in signing Victor Lindelof from Manchester United but their move was rebuffed by the Old Trafford club. Lindelof is into the final 18 months of his contract at the club but United have the option to extend his deal for an additional 12 months. The...
Watch Jude Bellingham’s reaction after fan asks Dortmund star to snub Premier League transfer and join Real Madrid
JUDE BELLINGHAM produced a wry smile when asked by a fan to sign for Real Madrid. The Borussia Dortmund ace was signing autographs for excited young supporters, who mobbed the England midfielder. Bellingham is currently out in Marbella for the German club's mid-season training camp as they prepare for the...
Liverpool suffer new blow with World Cup hero Sofyan Amrabat set to snub transfer in favour of Atletico Madrid move
LIVERPOOL target Sofyan Amrabat wants to join Atletico Madrid, according to reports. The Moroccan played an integral role during his side's amazing run at the World Cup in Qatar. With Fiorentina star Amrabat a key cog in the heart of midfield, Morocco became the first African side ever to reach...
Chelsea COMPLETE £10m Joao Felix loan transfer ahead of Man Utd and Arsenal after he extends Atletico Madrid deal
CHELSEA have completed the loan signing of Joao Felix from Atletico Madrid. The Blues have bolstered their forward line by bringing in the Portuguese international on a temporary deal until the end of the season. Graham Potter's side have agreed to pay a £10million loan fee to take Felix until...
Chelsea boss Potter on Joao Felix red card in Fulham loss: 'The hits keep coming'
Graham Potter said "the hits keep on coming" after Joao Felix was sent off on his Chelsea debut as the Blues slumped to a 2-1 defeat at Fulham.
Joao Felix sent off on Chelsea debut in 2-1 loss to Fulham
LONDON (AP) — João Félix was sent off on his Chelsea debut for a studs-first lunge as his new team lost 2-1 at Fulham in the Premier League to fall deeper into crisis on Thursday. The Portugal forward looked disconsolate after being shown a straight red card...
Napoli crushes 2nd-placed Juventus 5-1 to go 10 points clear
Two of Napoli's most influential players have combined for what could be their most crucial win in this campaign
Chelsea ratings: Havertz worked his socks off but after a bright start Joao Felix’s rash red card cost Blues dearly
CHELSEA suffered their third defeat on the bounce with familiar faces failing to turn up once again. Graham Potter's side have now picked up just one win in ten games and were second best for large parts against Fulham. To make matters worse new loan signing Joao Felix was sent...
FA Cup: BBC to show Preston v Tottenham & Wrexham v Sheffield United in FA Cup
Tottenham's game at Preston and Wrexham hosting Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round will be live on the BBC. Premier League side Spurs play Preston, who are in the Championship, on Saturday, 28 January at 18:00 GMT. National League side Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and...
Joao Felix’s Chelsea shirt number revealed after loan transfer from Atletico Madrid as he hopes to break curse
CHELSEA have confirmed their fourth January signing with Joao Felix arriving on loan from Atletico Madrid for the rest of the season. The Portugal star completed his move to Stamford Bridge and will be hoping to get his first taste of Premier League action against Fulham on Thursday. Felix joined...
How The Signing Of Wout Weghorst Could Improve Manchester United's Attacking Play
Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Dutch striker Wout Weghorst from Besiktas/Burnley. A verbal agreement has been reached but the Turkish side must sign a replacement before the player can join United. People are questioning whether the signing of Weghorst will bring anything to the United side....
Mateusz Klich: Ex-Leeds midfielder joins DC United in MLS
Mateusz Klich has joined Major League Soccer club DC United, managed by Wayne Rooney, on a two-year deal after leaving Leeds United. The Poland midfielder's contract has an option to extend for a further year. Klich, 32, played 194 times for Premier League side Leeds, scoring 24 times. "Mateusz is...
Allegri is facing a selection headache ahead of Napoli match
Max Allegri is facing a serious selection headache as his Juventus side meets with Napoli this weekend. Juve is close to its full strength as their injured players begin to train again, including Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa. The former will not be involved against the Partenopei, but the Bianconeri...
Soccer-WSL record appearance holder Flaherty retires
Jan 12 (Reuters) - Liverpool defender and Women's Super League (WSL) record appearance holder Gilly Flaherty announced her retirement from football aged 31 on Thursday due to family reasons.
Soccer-Spalletti heaps praise on two-goal hero Osimhen as Napoli rout Juventus
(Reuters) – Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti was full of praise for striker Victor Osimhen after his side handed Juventus a 5-1 hammering on Friday to extend their lead in Serie A. Napoli moved 10 points clear at the top of the standings after snapping Juventus’s eight-match Serie A winning...
Enzo Fernandez: Chelsea pursuit of Argentina and Benfica midfielder 'closed'
Chelsea's pursuit of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez is "closed", says Benfica manager Roger Schmidt. The Blues have been in talks with the Portuguese club about signing the 21-year-old 2022 World Cup winner but have failed to reach an agreement. He celebrated scoring in Benfica's 2-0 Portuguese Cup win at Varzim...
Coach Daniel Farke 'very sure' Chelsea target Marcus Thuram will remain at Borussia Monchengladbach
Chelsea remain keen on Marcus Thuram from Borussia Monchengladbach, despite the Bundesliga side remaining convinced the forward will stay at the club in January.
Watch: Chelsea’s awful luck continues as Joao Felix is shown a red card on his debut
Chelsea are currently level at 1-1 with Fulham, but the lift they’ll have had from their equaliser will have been short-lived as they’ll now have to play the rest of the game with just ten men. Felix looked a promising signing on loan from Atletico Madrid but it...
