Yardbarker

Man United rejected Atletico Madrid approach for defender

Atletico Madrid were reportedly interested in signing Victor Lindelof from Manchester United but their move was rebuffed by the Old Trafford club. Lindelof is into the final 18 months of his contract at the club but United have the option to extend his deal for an additional 12 months. The...
FOX Sports

Joao Felix sent off on Chelsea debut in 2-1 loss to Fulham

LONDON (AP) — João Félix was sent off on his Chelsea debut for a studs-first lunge as his new team lost 2-1 at Fulham in the Premier League to fall deeper into crisis on Thursday. The Portugal forward looked disconsolate after being shown a straight red card...
BBC

FA Cup: BBC to show Preston v Tottenham & Wrexham v Sheffield United in FA Cup

Tottenham's game at Preston and Wrexham hosting Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round will be live on the BBC. Premier League side Spurs play Preston, who are in the Championship, on Saturday, 28 January at 18:00 GMT. National League side Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and...
Yardbarker

How The Signing Of Wout Weghorst Could Improve Manchester United's Attacking Play

Manchester United are closing in on the signing of Dutch striker Wout Weghorst from Besiktas/Burnley. A verbal agreement has been reached but the Turkish side must sign a replacement before the player can join United. People are questioning whether the signing of Weghorst will bring anything to the United side....
BBC

Mateusz Klich: Ex-Leeds midfielder joins DC United in MLS

Mateusz Klich has joined Major League Soccer club DC United, managed by Wayne Rooney, on a two-year deal after leaving Leeds United. The Poland midfielder's contract has an option to extend for a further year. Klich, 32, played 194 times for Premier League side Leeds, scoring 24 times. "Mateusz is...
Yardbarker

Allegri is facing a selection headache ahead of Napoli match

Max Allegri is facing a serious selection headache as his Juventus side meets with Napoli this weekend. Juve is close to its full strength as their injured players begin to train again, including Paul Pogba and Federico Chiesa. The former will not be involved against the Partenopei, but the Bianconeri...
104.1 WIKY

Soccer-Spalletti heaps praise on two-goal hero Osimhen as Napoli rout Juventus

(Reuters) – Napoli coach Luciano Spalletti was full of praise for striker Victor Osimhen after his side handed Juventus a 5-1 hammering on Friday to extend their lead in Serie A. Napoli moved 10 points clear at the top of the standings after snapping Juventus’s eight-match Serie A winning...
BBC

Enzo Fernandez: Chelsea pursuit of Argentina and Benfica midfielder 'closed'

Chelsea's pursuit of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez is "closed", says Benfica manager Roger Schmidt. The Blues have been in talks with the Portuguese club about signing the 21-year-old 2022 World Cup winner but have failed to reach an agreement. He celebrated scoring in Benfica's 2-0 Portuguese Cup win at Varzim...

