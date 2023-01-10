Reba McEntire‘s been kept busy most of her life, launching her career in country music in the mid-1970s and really making her mark on the genre throughout the ’90s and ’00s with hits like “Fancy,” “The Night the Lights Went Out in Georgia,” and “Turn on the Radio.” Now, at 67 years old, Reba has no plans of slowing down. In fact, the Country Music Hall of Famer seemingly keeps an even tighter schedule than she used to. Aside from her career in music, Reba McEntire’s also thrived on the screen, most recently lending her acting skills to shows including Big Sky: Deadly Trails and the new Lifetime movie, The Hammer. With so much going on professionally, Reba’s boyfriend of two years, Rex Linn, has no idea how she keeps up. Nevertheless, he praised his partner’s work ethic, stating recently, “She doesn’t stop moving.”

GEORGIA STATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO