The Saginaw News

Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?

Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
Washington Examiner

Social Security update: Direct SSI payment worth $914 arrives in 20 days

Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive their monthly payment of $914 in a little less than three weeks. SSI payments from the Social Security Administration, which will be sent to recipients on Feb. 1, are intended to help aged, blind, and disabled people who have little or no income of their own. The money will allow them to afford basic everyday items and goods, such as food and shelter, according to the SSA.
C. Heslop

New Bill Will Make $35,000 Available To Eligible Americans

Biden signed a $1.7 trillion funding bill last month. One rule in it will have a positive effect on the retirement funds of second-generation Americans. American colleges and universities saw a 1.1% drop in 2021 to 2022 enrollment. That is a decline of 1.1 million undergraduates. But. Over 15 million parents save at least $140 per month in a 529 plan for their child from birth. In December 2022, records say there were 15.81 million active accounts with around $28,953.

