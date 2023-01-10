Read full article on original website
Will you get another stimulus payment in 2023?
Record high inflation – have you seen the price of eggs? – has people wondering if a COVID pandemic era lifeline could return. Stimulus checks totaling more than $3,000 were issued in 2020 and 2021 amid the economic downturn caused by the pandemic. And while individual states have opted to issue checks, there doesn’t appear to be any momentum for the federal government to approve additional stimulus payments.
Millions of Social Security recipients warned of ‘expensive surprise’ that comes with new bumper packages worth $1,827
RETIREES and other Social Security recipients will see the biggest benefits increase in more than 40 years next month. On average, monthly payments for retirees will increase by $140 to $1,827 in the new year. This annual cost of living adjustment (COLA) comes out to 8.7 percent, the Social Security...
Federal direct payments of $1,200 going out to millions under $14.8billion pot – see if you qualify
THE Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is sending out checks worth $1,232 on average to millions of taxpayers. A key provision under the American Rescue Act Plan, which was signed by President Joe Biden in March 2021, allowed eligible taxpayers to claim up to $10,200 in unemployment benefits tax-free. But the...
Washington Examiner
Social Security update: Direct SSI payment worth $914 arrives in 20 days
Supplemental Security Income recipients will receive their monthly payment of $914 in a little less than three weeks. SSI payments from the Social Security Administration, which will be sent to recipients on Feb. 1, are intended to help aged, blind, and disabled people who have little or no income of their own. The money will allow them to afford basic everyday items and goods, such as food and shelter, according to the SSA.
CNBC
When Social Security beneficiaries can expect first checks of 2023 to include 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment
More than 65 million Social Security beneficiaries are getting a boost to their benefits this month. Here's when you can expect your check. Starting this month, more than 65 million Social Security beneficiaries will receive benefit checks that include a record-breaking 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment. Social Security benefits are slated to...
COLA Social Security 2023 update — Americans to get $4,555 checks 11 more times this year – see full payment schedule
MILLIONS of Americans are due to receive 11 more Social Security checks that reflect the COLA raise this year. The cost-of-living adjustment has increased to 8.7 percent, which means Social Security payments on average will rise by $140 to $1,827, with the maximum benefit rising to $4,555. Depending on your...
New Bill Will Make $35,000 Available To Eligible Americans
Biden signed a $1.7 trillion funding bill last month. One rule in it will have a positive effect on the retirement funds of second-generation Americans. American colleges and universities saw a 1.1% drop in 2021 to 2022 enrollment. That is a decline of 1.1 million undergraduates. But. Over 15 million parents save at least $140 per month in a 529 plan for their child from birth. In December 2022, records say there were 15.81 million active accounts with around $28,953.
The Challenges of Living Alone in Retirement
Changing attitudes towards gender and marriage have caused individuals aged 50 and older to be more likely to be divorced, separated, or never married. What does that mean for living in retirement?
CNBC
Social Security cost-of-living adjustments have fallen short of inflation by $1,054 since the start of pandemic
As everyday prices have soared, Social Security benefits have not necessarily kept up, according to a new analysis. How much beneficiaries are able to catch up in 2023 will mostly depend on inflation coming down. New government inflation data shows the measurement used to calculate Social Security annual cost-of-living adjustments...
