Ethan Casale, a student at Houlton Middle/High School, has become a beloved member of the school community through his participation in the unified athletes program offered for the Shires. The program, which is part of the Special Olympics, brings together students with developmental disabilities with those who do not typically get to compete as a whole. The state introduced this program in 2015.

HOULTON, ME ・ 3 HOURS AGO