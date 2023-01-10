ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

clevelandmagazine.com

Why Standard Brewing Co. Hitched up the Beer Horses

In the wake of the U.S. entering WWII, the famous Cleveland company recalls horse-drawn deliveries. By Becky Boban. Jan. 8, 1942, yielded an endearing scene Downtown, as Standard Brewing Co.'s red roan Belgian horses, Doc and Don, clipped through Cleveland ice to make deliveries. Elmer Day steered their rattling harnesses, Dan Laux beside him.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cleveland Pierogi Week returns: Where to find the best deals

CLEVELAND — Calling all pierogi lovers!. The 2nd annual Cleveland Pierogi Week is back, kicking off on Monday, Jan. 30, and running through Sunday, Feb. 5. Anyone can visit the participating locations during the week and enjoy a minimum of three pierogis for $8 or add on a Market Garden Beer for $13.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Record Revolution closes up shop after 55 years

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — It’s the end of an era for one of the longest-running independent record stores in the country. Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights closed its doors for good Jan. 6. Shoppers filled the store from open until close after owner Rob Love made the announcement.
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

First Look: Colossal Cupcakes Opens Cafe as Second Downtown Location

Open now, the company's third location has expanded offerings, including breakfast sandwiches and specialty coffees, in the Aecom Building. By Dillon Stewart. As Colossal Cupcakes owner Kelly Kandah opened her third location and second spot downtown this month, she felt triumphant. But it’s been a journey to get here, for...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Medina’s Cool Beans Cafe Introduces Soup Flights

Sample four soups at a time with this cozy cafe’s newest menu item. By Annie Nickoloff. Perfectly timed for the chilly winter season, Cool Beans Cafe has introduced a new, wildly popular item to its menu: soup flights. At $10, customers can sample four different soups from the cafe’s...
MEDINA, OH
WKYC

A Calm and Caring Dentist

Joe takes a trip to see Dr. Steven Marsh to talk about why his customers are leaving with high praise. Sponsored by: Dr. Steven Marsh and Cleveland Smiles.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland Area

If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is not meant to be comprehensive!). If you're on the westside, you should check out this place in Cleveland's Cudell neighborhood. Customers enjoy the enchiladas, which can be filled with either ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken (they can also be made vegetarian). Patrons especially enjoy having their enchiladas topped with the restaurant's delicious mole. Other popular dishes include the chile relleno (many customers say it's among the best they've ever had) and the delicious chicken soup, which also has rice, pieces of avocado, and pico de gallo.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

'Through thick and thin, you were all there for and with us' | Popular Lakewood sweets shop Fear's Confections to close on Valentine's Day

LAKEWOOD, Ohio — The owners of Fear's Confections announced the upcoming closing of their business through their Facebook page last week. The popular sweets shop has been in business since 2010 and will close up shop in just over a month on Valentine's Day at 9 p.m. They will continue to fill orders placed before their closing after Valentine's Day to fulfill the demand.
LAKEWOOD, OH
Cleveland.com

Medina celebrates season with Winter Foodie Fest

MEDINA, Ohio -- Main Street Medina invites community members and visitors to venture into the chilly weather for the first-ever Winter Foodie Fest, where one can warm up with comfort food, hot drinks and desserts. “This is a time of year where people typically like to stay in, and we...
MEDINA, OH
WKYC

Dozens of beagles rescued from Lakewood hoarding situation ready for new homes

ELYRIA, Ohio — In December, 41 beagles were removed from terrible conditions in a hoarding situation in Lakewood and brought to the city's shelter. "When you walk into a small shelter, you can only start to imagine what it was like in that house," Friendship Animal Protective League Executive Director Greg Willey said. We've dealt with situations like that and trust me, it's very, very overwhelming."
LAKEWOOD, OH

