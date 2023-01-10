Read full article on original website
With an Expanding Portfolio of Restaurants and Bars, Will Hollingsworth Talks Buildings & Food and a Hospitality Race to the Middle
“Real estate developers are building restaurants in this town and that’s not good because it creates cynicism"
If the shoe fits: Cipok Shoe Co. in Chagrin Falls is owned by a familiar face
CHAGRIN FALLS, Ohio -- Martha Vucsko, who has owned La Look Skincare & Makeup Boutique in downtown Chagrin Falls for over 25 years, has stepped out into a new venture -- the Cipok Shoe Co. “I have always had a love for shoes. There isn’t a day that goes by...
clevelandmagazine.com
Why Standard Brewing Co. Hitched up the Beer Horses
In the wake of the U.S. entering WWII, the famous Cleveland company recalls horse-drawn deliveries. By Becky Boban. Jan. 8, 1942, yielded an endearing scene Downtown, as Standard Brewing Co.'s red roan Belgian horses, Doc and Don, clipped through Cleveland ice to make deliveries. Elmer Day steered their rattling harnesses, Dan Laux beside him.
Cleveland Pierogi Week returns: Where to find the best deals
CLEVELAND — Calling all pierogi lovers!. The 2nd annual Cleveland Pierogi Week is back, kicking off on Monday, Jan. 30, and running through Sunday, Feb. 5. Anyone can visit the participating locations during the week and enjoy a minimum of three pierogis for $8 or add on a Market Garden Beer for $13.
spectrumnews1.com
Record Revolution closes up shop after 55 years
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — It’s the end of an era for one of the longest-running independent record stores in the country. Record Revolution in Cleveland Heights closed its doors for good Jan. 6. Shoppers filled the store from open until close after owner Rob Love made the announcement.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close Strongsville store as retailer’s struggles continue
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Home goods retailer Bed Bath & Beyond, reportedly on the verge of bankruptcy as it contends with slumping sales, on Tuesday announced more store closures, including its location in Strongsville. The company announced it will close more than 70 locations for Bed Bath & Beyond, Harmon...
clevelandmagazine.com
First Look: Colossal Cupcakes Opens Cafe as Second Downtown Location
Open now, the company's third location has expanded offerings, including breakfast sandwiches and specialty coffees, in the Aecom Building. By Dillon Stewart. As Colossal Cupcakes owner Kelly Kandah opened her third location and second spot downtown this month, she felt triumphant. But it’s been a journey to get here, for...
clevelandmagazine.com
Medina’s Cool Beans Cafe Introduces Soup Flights
Sample four soups at a time with this cozy cafe’s newest menu item. By Annie Nickoloff. Perfectly timed for the chilly winter season, Cool Beans Cafe has introduced a new, wildly popular item to its menu: soup flights. At $10, customers can sample four different soups from the cafe’s...
Group's free weekly therapy event gains attention of Cleveland Clinic
Wednesday night was the first time Patton partnered with Cleveland Clinic for his weekly free therapy event called Ghetto Therapy, he said a clinic employee connected with him late last year.
WKYC
A Calm and Caring Dentist
Joe takes a trip to see Dr. Steven Marsh to talk about why his customers are leaving with high praise. Sponsored by: Dr. Steven Marsh and Cleveland Smiles.
Tremont Poke and Noodle Shop Corner 11 Expands to Strongsville
The five-year-old Tremont eatery also underwent recent renovations
Never Say Dive to Bring Craft Cocktails to Classic Old Brooklyn Tavern
'We want to do the best cocktails we can possibly do but serve them in a really approachable environment.'
3 Places To Get Mexican Food in the Cleveland Area
If you're in Greater Cleveland, you should check out these local restaurants (this list is not meant to be comprehensive!). If you're on the westside, you should check out this place in Cleveland's Cudell neighborhood. Customers enjoy the enchiladas, which can be filled with either ground beef, shredded beef, or chicken (they can also be made vegetarian). Patrons especially enjoy having their enchiladas topped with the restaurant's delicious mole. Other popular dishes include the chile relleno (many customers say it's among the best they've ever had) and the delicious chicken soup, which also has rice, pieces of avocado, and pico de gallo.
‘Antiques Roadshow’ coming to Akron to look at your stuff
A beloved reality TV show is coming to Northeast Ohio this summer in search of hidden treasures.
Three fantastic places to get a great breakfast in Akron
When you want a good breakfast in town, most people mention Fred's Diner or Molly Browns. But those are just two of the many options you have in town. There are so many more. Here are three great places you need to try for breakfast.
Three Ohio Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
'Through thick and thin, you were all there for and with us' | Popular Lakewood sweets shop Fear's Confections to close on Valentine's Day
LAKEWOOD, Ohio — The owners of Fear's Confections announced the upcoming closing of their business through their Facebook page last week. The popular sweets shop has been in business since 2010 and will close up shop in just over a month on Valentine's Day at 9 p.m. They will continue to fill orders placed before their closing after Valentine's Day to fulfill the demand.
Medina celebrates season with Winter Foodie Fest
MEDINA, Ohio -- Main Street Medina invites community members and visitors to venture into the chilly weather for the first-ever Winter Foodie Fest, where one can warm up with comfort food, hot drinks and desserts. “This is a time of year where people typically like to stay in, and we...
New pet boutique is paw-sitively fur-bulous: Olmsted Dates and Data
OLMSTED FALLS, Ohio -- The owners of Le Gray Haus, the new pet shop in town, are definitely paw-ssionate about bringing healthy food to your dog or cat. They also offer pup-ular accessories that any pet owner would appreciate. Eden LeGrand and Keith Gray opened their Columbia Road pet store...
Dozens of beagles rescued from Lakewood hoarding situation ready for new homes
ELYRIA, Ohio — In December, 41 beagles were removed from terrible conditions in a hoarding situation in Lakewood and brought to the city's shelter. "When you walk into a small shelter, you can only start to imagine what it was like in that house," Friendship Animal Protective League Executive Director Greg Willey said. We've dealt with situations like that and trust me, it's very, very overwhelming."
