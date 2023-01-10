Read full article on original website
Related
Brewbound.com
Brewbound ICYMI: Farewell, John Mallett
A new year brings career moves for some folks. Among them is Bell’s Brewery 20-year vet John Mallett, who will be leaving the Michigan craft brewery in February. Mallett is one of the most respected leaders in the industry. Most recently, he was the VP of brewing and quality for both Bell’s and New Belgium Brewing, helping oversee the integration of the two companies after Bell’s was acquired by New Belgium’s parent company, Kirin-owned Lion Little World Beverages.
Brewbound.com
WeldWerks Brewing Co. Partners with Artisan Beverage Group for Distribution in North Carolina
GREELEY, Colorado – WeldWerks Brewing Co. is proud to announce their partnership with Artisan Beverage Group, an independent craft beverage distributor based in Charlotte, to increase the brewery’s distribution into North Carolina. Adding the Tar Heel state into WeldWerks’ distribution footprint is especially meaningful for WeldWerks Co-Founder and...
Comments / 0