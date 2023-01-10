Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Newcastle 2-0 Leicester - Match Report: Dan-cing into the semi-final
Newcastle United reached a semi-final of a major cup competition for the first time in 18 years as they cruised past Leicester City at St James’ Park last night. There couldn’t have been a more fitting goal scorer than Dan Burn, a player who has done things the hard way and who bleeds black and white.
SB Nation
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Moshiri finally speaks, Fleetwood visits, Doucoure move off, Danjuma latest
Farhad Moshiri has finally responded, but it’s only after the prompting of the Fans Forum, and even then it looks like it is stick rather than twist. [EFC]. “I have faith in the work being done not only by our manager, but our Director of Football and our board of directors. That faith is based on my knowledge of the depth and quality of work being done both at Finch Farm and the Royal Liver Building - and of the plan that is in place. I am confident that we have skilled, experienced and focused professionals at all levels of the Club. We are all agreed that our current league position must and will improve.”
BBC
FA Cup: BBC to show Preston v Tottenham & Wrexham v Sheffield United in FA Cup
Tottenham's game at Preston and Wrexham hosting Sheffield United in the FA Cup fourth round will be live on the BBC. Premier League side Spurs play Preston, who are in the Championship, on Saturday, 28 January at 18:00 GMT. National League side Wrexham, owned by Hollywood stars Ryan Reynolds and...
SB Nation
Lucas Moura to leave Spurs this summer after club opts not to extend contract
This season will be Lucas Moura’s last one at Tottenham Hotspur. According to Mike McGrath at the Daily Telegraph, the Brazilian attacker’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, and Tottenham have decided not to exercise a one-year extension clause. He will leave the club this summer on a free transfer and can sign with any club he wishes.
BBC
Matheus Martins: Watford sign Brazilian midfielder on loan from Udinese
Watford have confirmed the signing of Brazilian midfielder Matheus Martins on loan for the rest of the season. The 19-year-old has joined Italian club Udinese from Fluminense and they have in turn loaned him to the Hornets. The deal was first mooted last month but at the time, the Championship...
BBC
Simon Kerrod: Harlequins prop extends deal until end of 2023-24 season
Harlequins prop Simon Kerrod has signed a new deal with the club to stay until the end of the 2023-24 season. The 30-year-old tight-head signed for Quins in 2019 having previously played for Jersey and Worcester. He has made 88 appearances for the Premiership club since, including 14 this season.
SB Nation
Wednesday’s Toffee Bites: Cannon loan deal, Danjuma linked, Elanga latest
Everton Women sign 24-year-old midfielder Clare Wheeler to a permanent deal. [EFC]. Vote for Everton’s Goal of the Month for December. [EFC]. Tom Cannon has officially joined Championship side Preston North End on loan. Best of luck, Tom! [EFC]. “I was hoping that last season Everton got their struggles...
SB Nation
Christian Pulisic, Raheem Sterling ruled out for ‘hopefully’ less than two months as Potter welcomes ‘confident’ João Félix
Chelsea’s injury list could be back down to single digits (woohoo!) for tomorrow’s game at Craven Cottage against Fulham, with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang expected to return from the minor issue with his back that prevented him from traveling to Manchester on Sunday. And some of our other walking wounded...
SB Nation
Chelsea willing to release Tiémoué Bakayoko for free — reports
Five years after his last appearance for the club — Five. Years. — Chelsea are apparently finally willing to cut our losses completely on one-time €40m-man Tiémoué Bakayoko, who’s been stuck in career limbo on loan at AC Milan for the past twelve months.
SB Nation
Moshiri’s vague response glosses over club’s dire state
Everton majority shareholder Farhad Moshiri has broken his silence with an official response to an open letter by the Everton Fans’ Forum, though it may do little to appease a fan base frustrated and worried about the club’s plight. Moshiri said he was “fully aware and understand the...
SB Nation
Watch: Billy Koumetio Scores Goal From Own Half Following Loan Recall
After a disappointing half season spent on loan with Austria Wien, 20-year-old French centre half Billy Koumetio returned to the Reds this week and made his first appearance against Paris Saint-Germain in the Premier League International Cup. In the end, the Reds won 4-2 on goals from Luke Chambers, Oludare...
BBC
Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson eyes January signings after transfer embargo lifted
Cardiff City are aiming to make January signings after having their transfer embargo lifted. The English Football League lifted its embargo after Cardiff paid the first instalment of the £15m fee for Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash en route to joining the club in 2019. The...
NBC Sports
Aston Villa vs Leeds: How to watch live, TV, stream link, team news
Leeds will try to snap their four-game winless skid when they visit Villa Park on Friday (watch live, 3 pm ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com), but they’ll have to do so against an Aston Villa side rapidly improving under Unai Emery. Aston Villa (22 points –...
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Wants Nice’s Thuram
It’s another day in January, and you know what that means: another Liverpool FC midfielder transfer rumour. This time, it’s a dude named Jacque Talbot reporting that Liverpool are in talks with Nice’s Khepren Thuram over a move to Merseyside to make a push for Champions League qualification.
SB Nation
Wednesday January 11th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Sewing up Saints, Derby Incoming, Transfer Talk, and More...
Manchester City must quickly put their Carabao Cup loss to Southampton behind them and turn their focus toward Manchester United and a trip to Old Trafford in the Premier League. Sky Blue News is here with all the latest to get you ready for the 189th Manchester Derby. “There’s nothing...
Sunderland fans to receive 'increased' ticket allocation for FA Cup clash with Fulham
Looks like Sunderland will be backed by a massive away following at Fulham.
BBC
Doug King: New Coventry City owner to be club's executive chairman
Coventry City have confirmed new owner Doug King as the Championship club's executive chairman. King's purchase of an 85% stake was approved by the English Football League on Wednesday. A club statement said he would "will take on the role with immediate effect, working alongside the existing senior management structure".
SB Nation
Everton vs Southampton: Match Preview | It feels like everything is on the line
Everton against Southampton was always going to be a significant encounter given the positions of the two sides in the table, but a chaotic and furious build up has turned it into potentially one of the most significant matches in the Toffees’ recent history. Rarely have I seen a...
SB Nation
Has Antonio Conte had his brain scrambled? But in a good way?
In March 1988, syndicated cartoonist Berke Breathed took one of his major characters from his wildly-popular American comic strip Bloom County and completely changed his personality. Steve Dallas, an irascible, misogynistic, athiest ladies man and all-around scumbag, was in one strip kidnapped by aliens and had his brain and personality completely inverted.
