A proposal for issuing $500 monthly checks to St. Louis senior homeowners has been filed by North City aldermanAmarie M.Saint Louis, MO
Visit the Largest Snow Tubing Park in MissouriTravel MavenEureka, MO
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
See Highland-Pierron Fire Department Rock Out to 'Your Love' by The Outfield on TikTok When They Aren't Hosing FiresZack LoveHighland, IL
Police Arrest 3 Family Members After 11-Year-Old Gives Birth to Her Brother’s Baby in the BathtubMario DonevskiSaint Charles, MO
FOX 2
St. Louis Auto Show returns for four-day event
The America’s Center and The Dome will feature some of the best the car world has to offer over the next few days.
Experience the 2023 STL Auto Show: new cars, drifting, and fun for the whole family
This weekend, check out new vehicles at the 2023 STL Auto Show.
St. Louis City Museum loft on Zillow Gone Wild
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The City Museum has become one of the most recognized St. Louis landmarks. An old shoe factory was transformed into a wonderland of amusement for kids and adults. Now, a nearby apartment retrofitted by the museum’s late creator, Bob Cassilly is on the market. Pictures of the place listed for $450,000 are now on Zillow Gone Wild, and the internet is buzzing about this hot St. Louis property.
Local café may have to hike prices if cost of eggs continues to go up
The average cost of a carton of eggs has now increased to $3.59 across the country; in some places, it's $8 a dozen.
St. Louis Powerball player doubles $50K prize
ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of people picking up lotto tickets after the Mega Millions jackpot reached record numbers. One St. Louis area lotto player turned a $50,000 Powerball prize into a $100,000 win using the game’s Power Play feature. A man purchased a Power Ball...
New year, new you: keep your fitness resolutions on track with Eccentric Healing Plus
ST. LOUIS — Eccentric Healing Plus has services like massage and energy healing to help people stick to their New Year’s fitness goals. Licensed massage therapist and owner Wednesday Brown explains Reiki energy healing. She also stresses the importance of massage for maintaining fitness for everyday activities. 655...
Growing calls to save the old Famous-Barr building
The future of the historic former home of the Famous Barr department store in downtown St. Louis does not necessarily include a date with the wrecking ball.
St. Louis Battlehawks single-game tickets now on sale
ST. LOUIS – The countdown is on for the return of the St. Louis Battlehawks, and fans can now plan ahead with single-game tickets. The Battlehawks’ 2023 home opener is set for March 12 against the Arlington Renegades, following three road games to start this year’s XFL revamp.
Wendy’s serving up free sides on ‘Fry-day’ the 13th
ST. LOUIS – An occurrence that usually comes with superstition means free fries for Wendy’s customers to start the weekend. Wendy’s is recognizing Friday the 13th as “Fry-day the 13th,” offering customers a free side of hot and crispy fries with any purchase through the Wendy’s mobile app.
St. Louis among easiest cities to live off minimum wage, study says
ST. LOUIS – Inflation has made it tougher to stretch dollars further than in years past, especially for people earning the minimum wage. For those who live in the St. Louis area, new research shows you likely have it better off on the bare minimum than most of the nation. A new report ranked St. Louis as the fifth-best city for which minimum wage goes the furthest.
#WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt? Keyway Game Night, Supper Club, 2023 STL Arts Advocacy Workshop
Time to see what your neighbors are doing to help us all in #WhatYouAreDoingAboutIt.
A nice January weekend is on the way
Friday begins cloudy with some sprinkling and flurries, but skies will gradually clear from west to east early afternoon.
Mace wielding robber targets St. Louis McDonald’s
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Police are asking for the public’s help to find a man wanted for robbing three St. Louis area McDonald’s. He used mace to disable employees and take the restaurant’s cash. The same man is accused of robbing the McDonald’s on Lindell on...
$100K scratchers prize won in Overland
One lucky lottery player earned a $100,000 prize from a scratchers ticket purchased in Overland.
List: 2023 full moon names and meanings
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The first full moon of the year already occurred on January 6 known as the “Wolf Moon,” and here’s a list of the full moons and their meanings for 2023 according to the Farmer’s Almanac. Feb 5th Snow Moon :. The...
Contact 2: CPSC warns consumers about recalled infant sleepers
They involve 4.7 million Fisher-Price Rock ‘n Play Sleepers and 694,000 Kids2 Rocking Sleepers.
Rain for all, snow for some as winter makes a fast comeback
Warm weather breaks are nice in the winter months, but they don’t last long. That winter feeling made a quick comeback on Thursday.
St. Louis City, County place shares from Rams settlement into new accounts
St. Louis officials will place the city's share of the Rams relocation settlement into a new interest-accruing account.
Newscast livestreams delayed on FOX2Now.com
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – In order to fulfill our obligations to our cable, satellite, and telco partners, on January 12, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 will begin making its newscasts and locally produced lifestyle programming available on FOX2Now.com two hours after their live broadcast over-the-air. We will also continue...
