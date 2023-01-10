ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

FOX2Now

St. Louis City Museum loft on Zillow Gone Wild

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The City Museum has become one of the most recognized St. Louis landmarks. An old shoe factory was transformed into a wonderland of amusement for kids and adults. Now, a nearby apartment retrofitted by the museum’s late creator, Bob Cassilly is on the market. Pictures of the place listed for $450,000 are now on Zillow Gone Wild, and the internet is buzzing about this hot St. Louis property.
St. Louis Powerball player doubles $50K prize

ST. LOUIS — There are a lot of people picking up lotto tickets after the Mega Millions jackpot reached record numbers. One St. Louis area lotto player turned a $50,000 Powerball prize into a $100,000 win using the game’s Power Play feature. A man purchased a Power Ball...
St. Louis Battlehawks single-game tickets now on sale

ST. LOUIS – The countdown is on for the return of the St. Louis Battlehawks, and fans can now plan ahead with single-game tickets. The Battlehawks’ 2023 home opener is set for March 12 against the Arlington Renegades, following three road games to start this year’s XFL revamp.
Wendy’s serving up free sides on ‘Fry-day’ the 13th

ST. LOUIS – An occurrence that usually comes with superstition means free fries for Wendy’s customers to start the weekend. Wendy’s is recognizing Friday the 13th as “Fry-day the 13th,” offering customers a free side of hot and crispy fries with any purchase through the Wendy’s mobile app.
St. Louis among easiest cities to live off minimum wage, study says

ST. LOUIS – Inflation has made it tougher to stretch dollars further than in years past, especially for people earning the minimum wage. For those who live in the St. Louis area, new research shows you likely have it better off on the bare minimum than most of the nation. A new report ranked St. Louis as the fifth-best city for which minimum wage goes the furthest.
List: 2023 full moon names and meanings

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The first full moon of the year already occurred on January 6 known as the “Wolf Moon,” and here’s a list of the full moons and their meanings for 2023 according to the Farmer’s Almanac. Feb 5th Snow Moon :. The...
Newscast livestreams delayed on FOX2Now.com

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – In order to fulfill our obligations to our cable, satellite, and telco partners, on January 12, FOX 2 and KPLR 11 will begin making its newscasts and locally produced lifestyle programming available on FOX2Now.com two hours after their live broadcast over-the-air. We will also continue...
