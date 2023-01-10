ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HuffPost

Tom Hanks Came Up With A New Cocktail And Stephen Colbert Could Only Mouth 'Wow'

By Lee Moran
HuffPost
HuffPost
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CPfZr_0k9Z4Dni00

Tom Hanks stunned Stephen Colbert with his new cocktail .

On Monday’s episode of “The Late Show” on CBS, Hanks recalled asking off the cuff for champagne in his Diet Coke when out with family during the holidays.

Relatives thought he was “insane,” said the Oscar-winning actor.

But they all agreed the drink ― which actually has been tried by others before ― was delicious.

Colbert had to taste it for himself.

The late-night host recreated the cocktail on screen, joking it is “exactly what the folks at Veuve Clicquot intended.”

And he could only mouth “wow” after taking a sip.

“It’s really good. It’s strangely, strikingly, shamefully good,” Colbert added.

Hanks called the beverage the “Diet Cokagne.”

Watch the video here:

Comments / 0

Related
Marie Claire

Prince Harry Took Tequila Shots While Answering Stephen Colbert's Questions, Apparently

Today in "Prince Harry is not holding back, like, at all" news, the Duke of Sussex reportedly took tequila shots while answering Stephen Colbert's questions on The Late Show. While the interview airs tonight at 11:30 p.m. ET on CBS, people who were at the studios during the taping took videos of the royal with two tequila shots and a plate of limes, which he later took, as reported by the Daily Mail.
The Independent

Prince Harry upstaged by Tom Hanks in The Late Show with Stephen Colbert skit

Prince Harry gets upstaged by the arrival of Tom Hanks on the set of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in a comedic skit. The skit, poking fun at British tradition, opens up with Harry apparently being greeted by trumpet players sporting regal uniforms.“Woah, woah, woah, stop, stop. Stephen, not needed, but thank you, I appreciate it,” the prince says, before being told it's not his reception and to get out of the way. The Hollywood actor then turns the corner, exclaiming: “I’m back! Where’s my fanfare?”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Royal family members wish Prince Harry a happy 37th birthdayPrince Harry is second least popular royal behind Andrew, poll showsPrince Harry and Jill Biden celebrate veterans at Warrior Games event
News Breaking LIVE

Rachel Maddow Gets A New Job

Rachel Maddow is expanding her media empire, as she is working with Steven Spielberg’s production company to develop a film, according to TV Newser. Maddow, a long-time MSNBC star, has dialed back her work at the cable network over the past months in order to focus on other projects for MSNBC and NBC News, including a slate of podcasts.
Variety

‘This History Is Being Erased’: Tyler Perry and Chinonye Chukwu on ‘Till’ and Why Black Directors Keep Telling Stories From the Past

While Chinonye Chukwu was filming “Till” — which tells the story of Mamie Till-Mobley’s relentless pursuit of justice following the lynching of her 14-year-old son, Emmett Till — she spotted someone she didn’t recognize visiting with the film’s producer and star Whoopi Goldberg on the Atlanta set. “I see this tall man. I was like, ‘Who is this?’” Chukwu recalls. The mysterious visitor was Tyler Perry. “I came in to support,” Perry explains as the two filmmakers sit down. “I just wanted to let you and Whoopi and everybody else know that anything I could do, I was there 100%. Atlanta’s a little...
msn.com

David Bowie died 7 years ago, leaving supermodel wife Iman and their daughter behind: Stars who are widows or widowers

Slide 1 of 22: Famous people are not immune to the tragedies of life, including losing a spouse. Wonderwall.com is taking a look at Hollywood's most famous widows and widowers...On Jan. 10, 2016, supermodel Iman became a widow when her husband of almost 24 years, music star David Bowie, died at 69 following an 18-month battle with liver cancer. "I don't think it will ever go away, but the acceptance of it, and the remembrance of the joy, rather than saying every memory that, 'Oh, I wish he was here, I wish we could experience this together.' Now I remember the 26 joyful years I had with my husband," the supermodel -- who welcomed daughter Lexi with the music icon -- said on the "Today" show in 2021, adding that she could never remarry. "People say to me when they talk, 'Oh, I loved your late husband,' and I said, 'He's not my late husband, he's my husband,' so that's how I feel about it. This was truly the love of my life, and I just wait until I meet him again."Keep reading to see more celebrities who've dealt with the loss of a spouse...MORE: Celebrities who died too soon.
HollywoodLife

Jane Fonda, 85, Is Stunning With Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 83, & Sally Field, 76, At Premiere Of ’80 For Brady’

Jane Fonda, 85, looked vibrant and happy as she attended the latest premiere for her new film, 80 For Brady in Palm Springs, CA on Friday night. The gorgeous actress, who recently revealed the great news that her cancer has gone into remission, wore a black blazer over a sparkly silver top, black pants, and black square-toed boots as she posed with some of her co-stars, including Rita Moreno, 91, Lily Tomlin, 93, and Sally Field, 76. At one point, the four iconic stars held hands as they flashed smiles for the cameras.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
People

Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'

The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Popculture

'Today' Show Anchors Announce Longtime Member's Exit on the Air

The Today show is getting a behind-the-scenes change soon, with a longtime show member set to exit the NBC morning program. During Monday morning's 3rd Hour Today broadcast, co-hosts Sheinelle Jones, Jacob Sobroff, and Dylan Dreyer bid farewell to longtime stagehand Sal Cacciato, who thankfully won't be venturing very far from Studio 1A.
The Week

9 brutally funny cartoons about Kevin McCarthy's speaker vote disaster

Gary Varvel | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate R.J. Matson | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons John Deering | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate John Darkow | Copyright 2023 Cagle Cartoons, Inc. Marshall Ramsey | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Bob Gorrell | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Steve Breen | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate
Variety

Dave Bautista: ‘I Never Wanted to Be’ the Next Dwayne Johnson. ‘I Just Want to Be a Good F—ing Actor’

It’s almost impossible for any wrestler-turned-actor to avoid comparisons to Dwayne Johnson. After all, the wrestler formally known as The Rock is currently one of the biggest A-list actors in Hollywood. For Dave Bautista, however, leaving wrestling behind and starting an acting career was never an attempt to become the next Dwayne Johnson. “I never wanted to be the next Rock,” Bautista said in a recent GQ interview. “I just want to be a good fucking actor. A respected actor.”  It was around 2009 when Bautista first starting flirting with the idea of making the jump from wrestler to actor. As...
The Week

7 scathingly funny cartoons about George Santos' lies

Bill Bramhall | Copyright 2023 Tribune Content Agency Michael Ramirez | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Drew Sheneman | Copyright 2022 Tribune Content Agency Randall Enos | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons Mike Luckovich | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate John Deering | Copyright 2023 Creators Syndicate Pat Bagley | Copyright 2022 Cagle Cartoons
HuffPost

HuffPost

251K+
Followers
14K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy