A site next to Freshfields Village, used most often for overflow parking for large events like the PGA Championship in 2021, may soon become more than just a vacant plot of land. This 22-acre site could answer the concerns from local Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Johns Island residents about the need for access to a larger grocery store. But since the Charleston County Planning Commission recently deadlocked on the proposal by Riverstone Properties of Richmond, Virginia to rezone the open space behind the current Freshfields Village from low-density residential to commercial planned development, residents will have to wait. The proposal will now have to go before Charleston County’s Planning and Public Works Committee on March 16. The store would be another Harris Teeter, similar to the one they have now in Freshfields Village, only much larger. The existing grocery store, called the Harris Teeter Village Market, is 38,000 square feet and the proposed new structure would be nearly 54,000 square feet.

CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO