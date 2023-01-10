ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
hotelbusiness.com

Hunter arranges sale of two Savannah properties

Hunter Hotel Advisors has arranged the sale of the Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton Inn & Suites Savannah Midtown. MIG Real Estate Group (MIG) sold both properties to HOS Management as a portfolio for an undisclosed amount. Robert Taylor, Sophia Pittaluga and Trey Scott of Hunter’s Miami and Jacksonville offices...
SAVANNAH, GA
The Island Connection

Larger Grocery Store In The Works Behind Freshfields Village

A site next to Freshfields Village, used most often for overflow parking for large events like the PGA Championship in 2021, may soon become more than just a vacant plot of land. This 22-acre site could answer the concerns from local Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Johns Island residents about the need for access to a larger grocery store. But since the Charleston County Planning Commission recently deadlocked on the proposal by Riverstone Properties of Richmond, Virginia to rezone the open space behind the current Freshfields Village from low-density residential to commercial planned development, residents will have to wait. The proposal will now have to go before Charleston County’s Planning and Public Works Committee on March 16. The store would be another Harris Teeter, similar to the one they have now in Freshfields Village, only much larger. The existing grocery store, called the Harris Teeter Village Market, is 38,000 square feet and the proposed new structure would be nearly 54,000 square feet.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
Explore Beaufort SC

New in 2023: What's coming to Beaufort SC

Lots of new things are coming to Beaufort in 2023 as long standing construction projects continue to move forward from last year and more money is being earmarked for local projects improving our parks, marinas, and even our fishing spots too. In all, Beaufort will be home to lots of new businesses, neighborhoods, amenities and more.
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

Savannah woman claims solar company wronged her

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s advice we have all likely heard before: don’t sign a contract without first reading the fine print. Still, all it can take is missing one key detail, and you can lose a lot of money. That’s exactly what a Savannah woman said happened to her when she signed up for solar panels.
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Glass recycling now available in Savannah

The city of Savannah is now one of the few cities in the country with glass recycling capabilities. City of Savannah leaders cut the ribbon Wednesday afternoon for one of its new glass recycling drop-off locations. The recycling bin at the Bacon Park Transfer Station will allow residents to come...
SAVANNAH, GA
WJCL

Join WJCL 22 in Supporting Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision!

-- The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision Dining in the Dark silent auction is now live. The online auction benefits the sold-out 6th Annual Dining in the Dark Event held at the Enmarket Arena on Thursday, January 26th. “Our mission-related event, Dining in the Dark, has once again...
SAVANNAH, GA
charlestondaily.net

5 Reasons Why Beaufort, SC Is The Ultimate Two-Night Getaway Destination

An hour and a half south of Charleston, the small South Carolina town of Beaufort is the perfect destination to visit with your family. Recently, my family and I were able to take a two-night getaway to The Emerald in Beaufort, SC. Whenever we plan to travel with our two-year-old son, I always get a bit of ‘motherly anxiety’ regarding our plans, the logistics of getting around, and most importantly, keeping my toddler happy and entertained. Our stay at The Emerald not only surpassed our expectations but secured a place on our list of easy getaways to make a repeat visit to. Below I will explain more about why this stunning town ranked so highly on our list for a family-friendly, mini-vacation spot:
BEAUFORT, SC
wtoc.com

From SCAD to designing hand-crafted leather accessories

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A SCAD graduate that owns a local business in Savannah is staying busy creating hand-crafted leather accessories. Elizabeth Seeger, the owner of a local handbag shop in Savannah has always been crafty even at a young age. ”I grew up around upholstery fabrics, my mom did...
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Chick-fil-A warns customers of ‘suspicious activity’ on some accounts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chick-fil-A, Inc. is reaching out to some of their customers who were the victims of “suspicious activity” on Chick-fil-A One accounts. “Chick-fil-A is aware of suspicious activity on some of our customers’ Chick-fil-A One accounts,” a statement from the company reads. “While we are still investigating what happened and how certain […]
SAVANNAH, GA
yourislandnews.com

Beaufort Memorial celebrates 10th anniversary of Pratt Emergency Center, announces future renovations

Beaufort Memorial is celebrating the Pratt Emergency Center’s 10th year of operation and treatment of nearly 500,000 patients over the past decade. In addition, the hospital has announced planned renovations for the 20,500-square-foot facility, which treats approximately 50,000 patients annually. These renovations will help ER staff manage the evolving needs of future patients.
BEAUFORT, SC
WSAV News 3

Thieves target PEP, leave some members in ‘park’

BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – Thieves target a Lowcountry charity, leaving their members in “park.” Someone stole the catalytic converter from one of the vans at “Programs for Exceptional People” or PEP in Bluffton. The vans are used to transport members, who have special needs, to and from the center every day. The thieves hit the […]
BLUFFTON, SC
blufftontoday.com

No injuries reported in aircraft accident at Ridgeland airport

A single-engine aircraft was involved in an accident while attempting to land at the Ridgeland Claude Dean Airport on Sunday, Jan. 8. No injuries were reported, an airport official said. "The accident happened around 3 p.m. and there had been no confirmed injuries," Jasper County division director of development and...
RIDGELAND, SC
WJCL

Bluffton's new police chief meets with community

BLUFFTON, S.C. — Bluffton police Chief Joe Babkiewicz held his first meet and greet since being named the town’s top cop late last year. Over the last decade, there have been quite a few chiefs leading the police department in Bluffton. But Babkiewicz tells WJCL 22 News that from the beginning of his career, he knew that becoming chief was his end goal.
