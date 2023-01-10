Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Beaufort events scheduled to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.Explore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
Fraudulent solar company leaves investors out of pocket: What you need to know before investing in solar panelsEdy ZooSavannah, GA
New in 2023: What's coming to Beaufort SCExplore Beaufort SCBeaufort, SC
32-Year-Old Iconic U.S. Shopping Mall Closing This WeekJoel EisenbergSavannah, GA
Sites to Explore in SavannahJourneyswithsteveSavannah, GA
Related
hotelbusiness.com
Hunter arranges sale of two Savannah properties
Hunter Hotel Advisors has arranged the sale of the Hilton Garden Inn and Hampton Inn & Suites Savannah Midtown. MIG Real Estate Group (MIG) sold both properties to HOS Management as a portfolio for an undisclosed amount. Robert Taylor, Sophia Pittaluga and Trey Scott of Hunter’s Miami and Jacksonville offices...
WJCL
City Alderman: No, the Savannah Mall is not closing, regardless of rumors
SAVANNAH, Ga. — Despite talk in the community, the Savannah Mall is not closing. That's according to Savannah Alderman Kurtis Purtee. It was back in December that several stores were given a 30-day notice to vacate the mall, shortly after the property was sold to new owners. BCHM Investment...
WJCL
Company looks to hire 100 for new Hilton Head Island beer garden, restaurant, live music venue
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. — Above video: Your Thursday headlines. A former Bank of America location will soon be home to a new beer garden, restaurant and live music venue on Hilton Head Island. Watterson Brands announced this week that The Bank will open this spring, bringing a $13...
The Island Connection
Larger Grocery Store In The Works Behind Freshfields Village
A site next to Freshfields Village, used most often for overflow parking for large events like the PGA Championship in 2021, may soon become more than just a vacant plot of land. This 22-acre site could answer the concerns from local Kiawah Island, Seabrook Island and Johns Island residents about the need for access to a larger grocery store. But since the Charleston County Planning Commission recently deadlocked on the proposal by Riverstone Properties of Richmond, Virginia to rezone the open space behind the current Freshfields Village from low-density residential to commercial planned development, residents will have to wait. The proposal will now have to go before Charleston County’s Planning and Public Works Committee on March 16. The store would be another Harris Teeter, similar to the one they have now in Freshfields Village, only much larger. The existing grocery store, called the Harris Teeter Village Market, is 38,000 square feet and the proposed new structure would be nearly 54,000 square feet.
New in 2023: What's coming to Beaufort SC
Lots of new things are coming to Beaufort in 2023 as long standing construction projects continue to move forward from last year and more money is being earmarked for local projects improving our parks, marinas, and even our fishing spots too. In all, Beaufort will be home to lots of new businesses, neighborhoods, amenities and more.
wtoc.com
Savannah woman claims solar company wronged her
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s advice we have all likely heard before: don’t sign a contract without first reading the fine print. Still, all it can take is missing one key detail, and you can lose a lot of money. That’s exactly what a Savannah woman said happened to her when she signed up for solar panels.
This Is The Most Underrated Town In South Carolina
Cheapism compiled a list of the most overlooked towns in America, including this spot in South Carolina.
Georgia City Named One Of The 'Most Beautiful' In America
Travellers Worldwide put together a list of the most beautiful cities across the country.
WJCL
Glass recycling now available in Savannah
The city of Savannah is now one of the few cities in the country with glass recycling capabilities. City of Savannah leaders cut the ribbon Wednesday afternoon for one of its new glass recycling drop-off locations. The recycling bin at the Bacon Park Transfer Station will allow residents to come...
WJCL
Join WJCL 22 in Supporting Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision!
-- The Savannah Center for Blind and Low Vision Dining in the Dark silent auction is now live. The online auction benefits the sold-out 6th Annual Dining in the Dark Event held at the Enmarket Arena on Thursday, January 26th. “Our mission-related event, Dining in the Dark, has once again...
charlestondaily.net
5 Reasons Why Beaufort, SC Is The Ultimate Two-Night Getaway Destination
An hour and a half south of Charleston, the small South Carolina town of Beaufort is the perfect destination to visit with your family. Recently, my family and I were able to take a two-night getaway to The Emerald in Beaufort, SC. Whenever we plan to travel with our two-year-old son, I always get a bit of ‘motherly anxiety’ regarding our plans, the logistics of getting around, and most importantly, keeping my toddler happy and entertained. Our stay at The Emerald not only surpassed our expectations but secured a place on our list of easy getaways to make a repeat visit to. Below I will explain more about why this stunning town ranked so highly on our list for a family-friendly, mini-vacation spot:
wtoc.com
From SCAD to designing hand-crafted leather accessories
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A SCAD graduate that owns a local business in Savannah is staying busy creating hand-crafted leather accessories. Elizabeth Seeger, the owner of a local handbag shop in Savannah has always been crafty even at a young age. ”I grew up around upholstery fabrics, my mom did...
Chick-fil-A warns customers of ‘suspicious activity’ on some accounts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Chick-fil-A, Inc. is reaching out to some of their customers who were the victims of “suspicious activity” on Chick-fil-A One accounts. “Chick-fil-A is aware of suspicious activity on some of our customers’ Chick-fil-A One accounts,” a statement from the company reads. “While we are still investigating what happened and how certain […]
Gallery: Savannah Wedding Vendor New Years Party
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Wedding Vendor’s New Year’s Party brought in 2023 in style. Check out the photo gallery below!
SERG Group, USCB join forces to help with workforce housing issue on Hilton Head Island
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WSAV) — The largest employer on Hilton Head Island is addressing the affordable housing problem impacting many of its employees. It could also be beneficial to college students. “These are older, slightly used building properties on the South end of Hilton Head Island but they could soon be part of the […]
yourislandnews.com
Beaufort Memorial celebrates 10th anniversary of Pratt Emergency Center, announces future renovations
Beaufort Memorial is celebrating the Pratt Emergency Center’s 10th year of operation and treatment of nearly 500,000 patients over the past decade. In addition, the hospital has announced planned renovations for the 20,500-square-foot facility, which treats approximately 50,000 patients annually. These renovations will help ER staff manage the evolving needs of future patients.
Thieves target PEP, leave some members in ‘park’
BLUFFTON, SC (WSAV) – Thieves target a Lowcountry charity, leaving their members in “park.” Someone stole the catalytic converter from one of the vans at “Programs for Exceptional People” or PEP in Bluffton. The vans are used to transport members, who have special needs, to and from the center every day. The thieves hit the […]
blufftontoday.com
No injuries reported in aircraft accident at Ridgeland airport
A single-engine aircraft was involved in an accident while attempting to land at the Ridgeland Claude Dean Airport on Sunday, Jan. 8. No injuries were reported, an airport official said. "The accident happened around 3 p.m. and there had been no confirmed injuries," Jasper County division director of development and...
WJCL
Bluffton's new police chief meets with community
BLUFFTON, S.C. — Bluffton police Chief Joe Babkiewicz held his first meet and greet since being named the town’s top cop late last year. Over the last decade, there have been quite a few chiefs leading the police department in Bluffton. But Babkiewicz tells WJCL 22 News that from the beginning of his career, he knew that becoming chief was his end goal.
Comments / 0