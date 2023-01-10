ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montecito, CA

Ellen DeGeneres Documents Montecito Flooding Amid Emergency Evacuations

By Marco Margaritoff
HuffPost
HuffPost
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YwaeH_0k9Z3mFY00

Ellen DeGeneres documented a torrential creek outside her Montecito property on Monday as evacuations were ordered due to heavy storms hitting California.

“Montecito is under complete evacuation — the entire town,” DeGeneres said in the clip published on both Instagram and Twitter .

“This is the five-year anniversary from the fire and mudslides that killed so many people. People lost their homes, their lives. This is crazy,” she added, referring to the 2018 event that killed 23 people and destroyed more than 100 homes.

“On the five-year anniversary, we’re having unprecedented rain,” she continued. “This creek next to our house never flows, ever. It’s probably about 9 feet up, and it’s going another 2 feet up.”

DeGeneres added that she and her wife, Portia de Rossi , “have horses ready to evacuate” and urged those watching “to be nicer to Mother Nature, ’cause Mother Nature is not happy with us.” Montecito’s evacuation order includes an estimated 10,000 people.

Fire Chief Kevin Taylor said the wealthy coastal enclave saw 8 inches of rain in a period of 12 hours. Santa Barbara County Sheriff Bill Brown said evacuations were ordered due to the “continuing high rate of rainfall with no indication that that is going to change before nightfall.”

Montecito is home to other high-profile celebrities including Prince Harry and his Meghan Markle , as well as Oprah Winfrey , according to People . The three filmed the 2021 interview about Harry and Meghan’s exit from the royal family at Oprah’s house.

Twelve people in California had already died from storm-related impacts when President Joe Biden declared a federal state of emergency on Monday, after a request from California Gov. Gavin Newsom . Since then, the search for a 5-year-old boy washed away in the floods was called off due to worsening conditions, the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office said.

DeGeneres evacuated the area in 2018, when the storm that killed nearly two dozen people hit Montecito. The former talk show host discussed that incident on “ The Ellen DeGeneres Show ” in an emotional FaceTime call with one of her famous neighbors.

“What’s devastating is that we lost so many lives,” Oprah said at the time .

“But we’re going to do what we do,” she added. “We’re going to come together and we’re going to do what great Americans do all the time. We’re going to help each other. We’re going to help each other out wherever needed.”

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Prince Harry and Meghan's California neighbourhood inundated by floodwater

The exclusive Californian neighbourhood the Duke and Duchess of Sussex live in has been inundated by gushing floodwater.This video shows the fast-moving water rushing through Santa Barbara, near Harry and Meghan’s Montecito home.Among the royal couple, other A-list celebrities living in Montecito include Oprah Winfrey and Ellen DeGeneres.It was placed under an evacuation order as officials rushed to respond to the extreme weather.At least 14 people have been killed and a five-year-old boy remains missing as severe storms sweep the state.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
OK! Magazine

Prince Harry Spotted Walking His Dog In California, Marking First Public Outing Since Memoir Leak

Though leaked chapters of Prince Harry's memoir, Spare, are causing quite the uproar, the Duke of Sussex isn't hiding out in his home. Instead, he's carrying on as usual, recently being spotted on a stroll with his and Meghan Markle's dog Pula.According to an eyewitness, the dad-of-two and the black Labrador walked around a beach near his Montecito, Calif., home, marking the first time the former royal has been seen out in 2023.Though Harry's tome doesn't hit shelves until Tuesday, January 10, the past week has seen countless chapters hit the media, some of them making shocking claims. As OK!...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Harry and Meghan’s hometown of Montecito evacuated due to extreme rain

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s hometown of Montecito is under an evacuation order due to heavy rain after days of severe storms battered California. The Montecito Fire Department urged residents to immediately leave their homes on Monday after heavy rain deluged the area from the early hours, with worse to come this afternoon and evening. The fire department later tweeted that their website had crashed due to heavy traffic.The National Weather Service reported that at least eight inches of rain fell over 12 hours, with several more inches predicted as the storm system swept through the area of wooded...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
The Independent

Tyler Perry offered the Sussexes his LA home because his mother ‘loved’ Diana

The Duke of Sussex has said that Tyler Perry offered him his Los Angeles house to stay in because his own mother had “loved” Diana, Princess of Wales.Harry said that the US actor and comedian had made the “generous” offer as he and Meghan sought to travel to America from Canada amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.Perry, who is known for multiple US television shows, revealed that after Diana’s famous visit to Harlem, New York in 1989, she could “do no wrong” in the eyes of his own mother.During her visit at the time of the US Aids...
LOS ANGELES, CA
People

Ellen DeGeneres Videos Flood Waters Near Her Home as the Residents of Montecito Are Ordered to Evacuate

The storm comes on the fifth anniversary of the deadly mudslides and fires that left 23 people dead in 2018 Ellen DeGeneres is giving people a look at just how dangerous the recent heavy rains have made the area of Montecito, where she and other stars like Oprah and Prince Harry live. In a clip posted on Twitter, the former talk show host, 64, can be seen standing on a bank, showing off the raging water behind her. DeGeneres said the creek is located right by her house and "never flows," but...
MONTECITO, CA
The Week

Northern California towns under evacuation warnings after historic rainfall

Several Northern California towns were placed under evacuation warnings on Sunday after a New Year's Eve storm brought an "atmospheric river" that drenched the region with rain and dumped heavy snowfall in some areas, reports The Associated Press. The town of Wilton was under a shelter-in-place order due to the threat of an "imminent levee failure." Residents of the low-lying communities of Point Pleasant, Glanville Tract, and Franklin Pond were told to be ready to leave. At least two people have died from the storm which has left over 100,000 homes and businesses without power, per CNN. Flooding closed major highways. Mountainous regions above 5,000 feet also received between 20 to 45 inches of snow. San Francisco got its second rainiest day since 1849, with 5.46 inches of rain in 24 hours. That was just under the record of 5.54 inches set Nov. 5, 1994.
WILTON, CA
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Celebrities pronounced dead this past week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Only two weeks into the new year, and multiple celebrities have been pronounced dead. The long list of celebrity deaths this week expanded today with the death of Robbie Knievel and a day still remains this week. The total number of celebrity deaths for this week currently sits at 11 wrapping […]
AMARILLO, TX
natureworldnews.com

Raging Floods Inundate 90% of Californians; Evacuations and Water Rescues Underway Amid Storm

A California storm has caused widespread flooding and mudslides due to heavy rain, threatening most parts of the state with floodwaters. California's adverse weather resulted in large-scale chaos, including evacuations, water rescues, power outages, and travel disruption. This comes as the Pacific storm train continues affecting the West Coast, triggered by the presence of atmospheric rivers or rivers in the sky.
CALIFORNIA STATE
HollywoodLife

Ellen DeGeneres Shares Video Of Raging Flash Flood As Mudslides Hit Star-Studded Montecito

Ellen DeGeneres, 64, gave her Instagram followers a glimpse of the crazy water issues Southern California, including her area of Montecito, is having, in a new video. The former talk show host filmed the clip of herself as she stood in front of a raging creek near her home and explained that she’s been ordered to shelter-in-place since her home is located near higher ground. Other parts of Montecito, however, have had a mandatory evacuation.
MONTECITO, CA
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker’s 14.5 Million Santa Barbara Home Flooded In Insane Weather

Forty years after Albert Hammond sang how “It Never Rains In Southern California,” the Golden State was pummeled by a “persistent atmospheric river” that has brought record rainfall, resulting in flooding, mudslides, and devastation. Feeling the effects of the storms firsthand were Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, whose $14.5 million beach home was caught up in the showers. In photos published by the Daily Mail, mud and water surround the Carpinteria, California home. The publication reports that “water levels near the home appear to have reached above the garage.” However, it’s unclear if there is any flooding damage inside the home.
CARPINTERIA, CA
People

Mom and Daughter Saved in Dramatic Rescue After Sinkhole Swallows 2 Cars in Storm-Battered California

Two cars were found at the bottom of the hole, with one sitting on top of the other, according to the Los Angeles City Fire Department Firefighters in California made a dramatic rescue on Monday after two cars were swallowed by a sinkhole amid the state's ongoing wet weather. Officials responded to the scene on Iverson Road in Chatsworth just before 7:30 p.m. on Monday, where they found one vehicle sitting on top of the other inside the hole, according to a news release from the Los Angeles City Fire Department. Two people...
LOS ANGELES, CA
HuffPost

HuffPost

252K+
Followers
14K+
Post
124M+
Views
ABOUT

We report with empathy and put people at the heart of every story.

 https://www.huffpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy