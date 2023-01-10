Levittown Pizzeria Offers Slices of Trenton-Style Pies Known Throughout the Area

The pizzeria offers slices that come from a long line of great recipes. Photo by DeLorenzo's The Burg

One of Bucks County’s most popular pizza spots is known for its long history in the area, as well as their unique flavors and selections. Bob Kelly stopped by the local spot for Fox 29 Philadelphia.

DeLorenzo’s The Burg Pizza, located at 8919 New Falls Road in Levittown, is the dependent of a massive pizza dynasty in the local area. Owned by DeLorenzo family, the original Trenton pizza spot has garnered a reputation for having some of the best pizza in the Bucks County area.

With a sister pizzeria in Yardley, the famous DeLorenzo thin crust has become a staple for both locals and visitors tot he area.

“DeLorenzo’s The Burg specializes in a perfected pizza pie recipe passed down through 3 generations, called the Trenton Tomato Pie,” the pizzeria said on its official website. “Which is cooked to a perfect golden brown crisp, and a sweet Tomato Sauce like you would never believe!”