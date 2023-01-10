ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Levittown, PA

Levittown Pizzeria Offers Slices of Trenton-Style Pies Known Throughout the Area

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MhaWZ_0k9Z3eBk00
The pizzeria offers slices that come from a long line of great recipes.Photo byDeLorenzo's The Burg

One of Bucks County’s most popular pizza spots is known for its long history in the area, as well as their unique flavors and selections. Bob Kelly stopped by the local spot for Fox 29 Philadelphia.

DeLorenzo’s The Burg Pizza, located at 8919 New Falls Road in Levittown, is the dependent of a massive pizza dynasty in the local area. Owned by DeLorenzo family, the original Trenton pizza spot has garnered a reputation for having some of the best pizza in the Bucks County area.

With a sister pizzeria in Yardley, the famous DeLorenzo thin crust has become a staple for both locals and visitors tot he area.

“DeLorenzo’s The Burg specializes in a perfected pizza pie recipe passed down through 3 generations, called the Trenton Tomato Pie,” the pizzeria said on its official website. “Which is cooked to a perfect golden brown crisp, and a sweet Tomato Sauce like you would never believe!”

Learn more about the local pizza spot at Fox 29 Philadelphia.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
PhillyBite

Top 5 Best Coffee Shops in Bucks County, PA

You won't want to miss the local coffee shops when you're in Bucks County. With their scenic countryside surroundings and small-town charm, coffee shops in the area are an excellent way to unwind after a long day. Bucks County Coffee Shops. While many coffee shops in the region are great,...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Meridian Bank House of the Week: Extraordinary Mansion Just a Stone’s Throw Away from Bucks County

One of the most incredible mansions near the Bucks County area has recently gone up for sale, and local residents are taking notice. Windward Farms, located in Milford, NJ, is an extraordinary mansion that is in walking distance of the Delaware River. Just over the water is Bucks County, making this one of the most sought after estates in the area.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Popular Fast Food Chain Officially Opened Second Bucks County Location After Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

A popular food chain has just opened another location in Bucks County, and local residents are excited about their new dining spot. Bensalem’s Raising Cane’s location, situated at 3617 Horizon Boulevard near the Neshaminy Mall, recently opened its doors to local customers after a ribbon-cutting ceremony that took place on Tuesday. The new spot is Bucks County’s second location, the first one being in Fairless Hills.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Montgomery County issues Code Blue

NORRISTOWN, Pa. - A Code Blue has been issued for Montgomery County for the period beginning Friday, January 13, 2023, at 9 p.m. and ending on Monday, January 16, 2023, at 9 a.m. During this time, either the temperature or the wind chill is expected to be below 20 degrees Fahrenheit.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy