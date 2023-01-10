Read full article on original website
willmarradio.com
Suspect in Willmar shootout slated for April 11th
(Willmar MN-) A jury trial date of April 11th, 12th and 13th has been set for the suspect in a Willmarshooting that began as an argument about a cell phone. Court records say on November 6th, 22-year-old Jaedon Marshall of St. Cloud and a 15-year-old Willmar boy reportedly opened fire on each other in the 700 Block of 3rd Street Southeast. The teen was slightly injured and refused medical help. Marshall was shot in the face, fled the scene, and his vehicle was stopped near Litchfield where he was taken to St. Cloud Hospital and treated before he was arrested.
krwc1360.com
Annandale Truck Driver Involved in Two-Vehicle Crash in Kandiyohi County
A Wright County man was involved in a two-vehicle traffic crash with injuries Thursday evening in Kandiyohi County. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that around 7 PM, a GMC pickup was northbound on Kandiyohi County Road 40 in New London Township when it collided with a semi truck that was northbound on Minnesota Highway 23.
willmarradio.com
Medina appealing adult certification in attempted murder case
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar teen is appealing a judge's ruling that he be tried as an adult for attempted murder. 16-year-old Adrian Medina is accused of shooting at a person who allegedly discovered him tampering with his car in southeast Willmar August 27th. This fall it was ruled that Medina can be tried as an adult, and he is now appealing that ruling. Medina faces 2 counts of Attempted Second Degree Murder and 2 Counts of 2nd Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon. The victim was not injured, but was able to identify the shooter as Medina.
kduz.com
One Injured in Kandiyohi Co Crash
One driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash near New London Thursday evening. The State Patrol says a vehicle driven by 54-year-old Kevin Burke of New London was traveling north on Kandiyohi County Road 40 when it collided with a semi that was northbound on Highway 23. Burke was taken...
kfgo.com
Stearns County jury convicts man for raping young girl
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (KFGO/WJON) – A man formerly of Eden Valley, Minnesota has been convicted of sexually molesting three young girls over multiple years. A Stearns County jury has found 43-year-old Casimiro Sosa Saavedra of Las Vegas, Nevada guilty of three counts of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct with victims under 16 and involving multiple acts over time.
marshallradio.net
MN State Patrol responds to three collisions Wednesday morning
A semi operator was injured when his truck collided with another semi. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, at approximately 9:00 Wednesday morning, an International Grain Hauler was traveling southbound on Highway 271 and an International Lowboy was traveling westbound on 300th Street. The Lowboy attempted to turn onto Highway 271 when the vehicles collided in the intersection.
willmarradio.com
4 hurt in 3 local crashes Wednesday
(Granite Falls MN-) Icy roads yesterday morning caused several crashes in the area. The state patrol says:. At 9:11 a.m. a pickup and a car collided at the intersection of Highway 23 and Chippewa County Road 8, east of Granite Falls. The car collided with the pickup as it was turning onto County Road 38, and the driver of the car, 67-year-old Manuel Cardiel of Cottonwood was taken to the Granite Falls Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
willmarradio.com
Fire destroys chicken barn near Holdingford
(Holdingford MN-) An empty chicken barn was destroyed by fire near Holdingford Tuesday. The Stearns County Sheriff's Department says the barn was located on 85th Avenue in Brockway Township, and at 12:39 p.m. Tuesday, the owner, 62-year-old Debra Funk of Rice called 911 after seeing smoke coming from the west end of the building. It took fire crews from St. Stephen, Rice, Sartell, Avon and Holdingford more than 3 hours to battle the blaze. The 350 foot long barn had not contained chickens for several years but was used to store equipment and miscellaneous items.
kduz.com
One Injured in Winthrop Crash
A North Mankato man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Winthrop this morning (Wednesday). The State Patrol says 57-year-old Troy Schull was taken to Arlington Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says he was driving east on Highway 19. A semi-tractor, driven by 58-year-old Timothy Fabian...
voiceofalexandria.com
One person is injured following crash near Sauk Centre
(Sauk Centre, MN)--The Minnesota State Patrol says that one person is injured following a two-vehicle crash near Sauk Centre on Thursday afternoon. According to the report, an SUV was traveling northbound on Highway 71 when it collided with a pickup truck that was also traveling northbound. The SUV driver, Mitch Greninger, 27, of Sauk Centre, was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
knuj.net
SLEEPY EYE MAN FACING ASSAULT CHARGES
A Sleepy Eye man is facing charges of assault and domestic assault after an incident in New Ulm Monday. New Ulm Police were called to a residence for a reported domestic. Officers spoke to a victim and the suspect Logan Zinniel. The victim told authorities that they were in the process of ending their relationship when they got into an argument about finances and the argument escalated and Zinniel allegedly became aggressive. The victim said that Zinniel pushed her down several times and injured her wrist. When officers spoke with Zinniel, he told them that the victim kicked and punched him in the arms and hit him in the head and that the only time he pushed the victim was when he was trying to get her away from him. Zinniel was placed under arrest for domestic assault. The victim went to the New Ulm Medical Center for treatment and was diagnosed with an acute fracture of the bone that connects the pinky to the wrist. Zinniel faces charges of felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor assault.
voiceofalexandria.com
Barrett man injured in semi crash in central Minnesota
(Stearns County, MN)--A man from Barrett has been injured following a crash in central Minnesota. According to the report, the two vehicle crash took place Tuesday morning on eastbound I-94 between Highway 24 and County Road 8, about two miles east of Clearwater in Stearns County. The Minnesota State Patrol...
willmarradio.com
SUV-semi collision in New London sends man to the hospital
(New London MN-) A New London man was hurt last night when his SUV and a semi collided near New London. The state patrol says it happened around 7 p.m. on Highway 23 at County Road 40. An SUV driven by 54-year-old Kevin Burke of New London was northbound on County Road 40 and collided with a semi that was traveling northbound on 23. Burke was taken to Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries. The semi driver wasn't hurt.
willmarradio.com
Fire damages home near Darwin
(Darwin MN-) A home near Darwin was severely damaged by fire early Tuesday morning. The Meeker County Sheriff's Department says at 1:48 a.m. Tuesday they received a report of a house fire in the 65000 Block of 225th Street in Darwin Township. The home is owned by 35-year-old Cooper Barrick of Litchfield. It is believed the fire started outside, in a garbage can, then spread to the house. No one was injured. Fire crews from Litchfield and Dassel responded, as well as sheriff's deputies and Mayo Ambulance.
New Publishers Clearing House Scam Reported In Minnesota
Scams are absolutely nothing new. It seems everyday there is another one we have to be worried about. I just learned of another one, which is a common scam with a new twist that has been reported in Minnesota. We have all heard about Publishers Clearing House scams. They have...
Woman, 19, killed in rural Minnesota crash
A Clara City, Minnesota teenager was killed in a two-vehicle crash in icy conditions Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the victim as 19-year-old Hailey Ann Berghuis. The crash was reported 9:47 a.m. with Berguis behind the wheel of a Chrysler Town & Country that collided with a...
willmarradio.com
Four hurt, two critically, in alcohol involved crash in Big Stone County
(Graceville MN-) Four people were hurt, 2 critically, in a two vehicle crash near Graceville Sunday morning. The state patrol says it happened at 1:05 a.m. on Highway 28 at 770th Avenue, about 3 miles west of Graceville in Big Stone County. A pickup, driven by 68-year-old Maynard Arndt of Graceville, and an SUV driven by 32-year-old Mary Warhol of Sisseton South Dakota, were both westbound on Highway 28 when they collided. The state patrol says alcohol use on the part of Arndt was a factor in the crash. He suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Graceville Hospital. Warhol and passenger 4-year-old Tate Warhol suffered non-life-threatening injuries and were taken to the Graceville Hospital. 5-year-old passenger Lyla Locke suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to Sanford Hospital. The state patrol says no one in either vehicle was wearing a seatbelt.
WDIO-TV
Minnesota records first traffic fatality of 2023
Minnesota recorded their first report of a traffic fatality in 2023 last week when a Maple Lake man was killed when he was struck by a pickup while standing outside of his stranded car. On January 3, authorities say 36-year-old Scott Hollencamp of Maple Lake was driving on Highway 24...
Crash involving 2 semis blocks traffic on I-94 near Clearwater
CLEARWATER, Minn. — Authorities are responding to a crash involving two semi trucks on Interstate 94 east of Clearwater in Wright County late Tuesday morning. MnDOT traffic cameras showed two jackknifed trucks facing in opposite directions in the same lanes of travel. Traffic on I-94 has been reduced to a single lane in that area.
Barn Fire Near St. Stephen a Total Loss
STEARNS COUNTY (WJON News) - A barn fire near St. Stephen has been declared a total loss. Stearns County Sheriff Deputies were sent to the 43,000 block of 85th Avenue in Brockway Township Tuesday on reports of a barn on fire. Fire crews from St. Stephen, Rice, Sartell, Avon, and...
