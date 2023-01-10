Read full article on original website
Bitcoin Records Longest Rally Since July, Volatility Comes Back
Crypto markets are moving today and Bitcoin has topped $18,000 for the first time since early November. Bitcoin and its brethren appear to be healing from the damage done by the FTX collapse and the contagions that followed. The asset hit an intraday and two-month high of $18,287 during the...
Bitcoin Soars Above $18,000, Over $200M Shorts Liquidated
Bitcoin’s price increased above $18,000, liquidating over $200 million worth of leveraged short positions. Bitcoin’s price has been performing quite well throughout the past week after weeks of prolonged consolidation. At the time of this writing, it increased above $18,000 for the first time since December 14th. BTC...
Enhanced Bitcoin Volatility as US CPI Numbers Clock in at 6.5%
Bitcoin reacted with a sudden move that took it south by a few hundred dollars. The US Labor Department just announced the inflation numbers (CPI) for the last month of 2022, and they stand at 6.5% YoY. At the same time, most experts also nailed the core CPI increase at...
Bitcoin Soars to $19K, Ethereum Liquid Staking Coins Surge, FTX Locates $5B Worth of Assets: Weekly Recap
Bitcoin skyrocketed above $19K, Ethereum liquid staking coins exploded, and FTX’s bankruptcy case saw new revelations. All in all – a very exciting week. The past seven days saw the cryptocurrency market explode in terms of price action, and the total market capitalization is currently sitting at around $950 billion, up over $100 billion during this period. The market reacted favorably to the release of the CPI numbers, which were in line with expectations.
MetaMask’s Ethereum Staking Beta Launches With Lido and Rocket Pool
Web 3’s biggest wallet will now let users conveniently stake ETH with Lido or Rocket Pool. ConsenSys – the Ethereum infrastructure provider behind Metamask – has announced that the widely used crypto wallet now lets users stake their ETH directly from the app. The network’s public beta...
India’s WazirX Releases Proof-of-Reserves With Over 1:1 Liability Ratio
90% of user funds of WazirX are in Binance wallets, according to the recently published proof-of-reserve report. Indian crypto exchange WazirX released its proof-of-reserves (PoR) report disclosing its reserves-to-liability ratio of over 1:1. Alongside the paper, published by CoinGabbar, a third-party platform that tracks crypto assets, WazirX also made its wallet addresses, and list of exchanges available to the public.
DCG Fiasco Won’t Include Lots of Selling: Novogratz Comments on Crypto State
Novogratz believes the DCG debacle will not cause any major price sell-off. He also thinks that firms cutting jobs are doing the right thing. Crypto proponent and CEO of Galaxy Digital, Mike Novogratz, commented on the fiasco between two industry participants – Digital Currency Group (DCG) and Gemini – and how it will affect the entire market.
Fraudsters Drain $2.5M in Crypto Exit Scam: CertiK Report
The crypto industry proved to be a breeding ground for scams, exploits, and hacks in 2022. Less than two weeks into the new year, malicious entities have already started doing what they do best. According to the latest update by the blockchain security company CertiK, two recently created contracts –...
ChatGPT Answers Crypto’s Biggest Questions: Bitcoin or Ethereum?
The infamous AI bot answers whether Satoshi’s identity has been confirmed or not. The internet has become quickly fascinated by ChatGPT – the language model chatbot that seems to effortlessly provide long-form answers to any question. Crypto Twitter seems especially fascinated with the AI bot – from Casa...
Bitcoin Soars to $19,000 Amid $380 Million in Liquidations
Bitcoin has returned to a trading price last seen before FTX’s implosion. Bitcoin has returned to $19,000 for the first time since October, soaring beyond its low trading range established after FTX’s collapse. The move has many on crypto twitter calling for a new bull market – though...
Dutch Crypto Exchange Refuses DCG’s Offer to Pay 70% of its Debt
Bitvavo said that the repayment of just a part of the outstanding amount is “not acceptable.”. Dutch crypto exchange Bitvavo claimed to have received an offer from Digital Currency Group (DCG) on January 9th to repay 70% of its debt within an acceptable period. However, the company refused the...
Binance US Receives Initial Approval to Acquire Voyager Digital’s Assets: Report
Voyager and Binance’s deal had previously received opposition from CFIUS as well as SEC. Binance US’ plan to acquire some of Voyager Digital’s assets for $1.02 billion is one step closer as the bankrupt crypto lender received initial court approval for its proposal. The United States District...
FTX Greenlighted to Sell 4 Independently Operated Subsidiaries
Last week, the US Trustee had filed objection to FTX’s planned asset sales. The Bankruptcy Court of Delaware has approved bidding procedures for four of FTX’s independent solvent subsidiaries in an attempt to generate money to repay the creditors. In Thursday’s hearing, Judge John Dorsey, currently overseeing FTX’s...
DCG CEO Barry Silbert Addresses Speculation in Letter to Shareholders
The chief executive of DCG has written a letter to shareholders to address the growing speculation and FUD regarding the company. On Jan. 10, DCG CEO Barry Silbert reflected on the state of the crypto industry and the increasing waves of speculation about his firm in the wake of the FTX fallout and contagion.
Group One Acquires 13.5% Options Position in MicroStrategy
The market maker spent $240 million on the Bitcoin-exposed software company. Group One – a proprietary trading firm – has purchased options to buy 1.3 million shares of MicroStrategy (MSTR) worth $240 million, per a recent Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. As reported by Bloomberg on Tuesday,...
Hodlnaut’s Creditors Prefer Liquidation Than Restructuring Plan (Report)
Key creditors of Hodlnaut supposedly insisted the crypto lender should go into liquidation as soon as possible. Some creditors of the distressed cryptocurrency lender – Hodlnaut – are reportedly not fond of the proposed restructuring plan that could enable the company’s directors to stay at the helm.
Wyre Resumes Withdrawals and Deposits After Securing Financial Aid
Wyre removed the 90% withdrawal limit after securing financial support from a “strategic partner.”. The cryptocurrency payments company – Wyre – said it received financial backing that enabled it to continue its “normal course of operations.”. It previously imposed withdrawal limits on customers, hinting about a...
SEC Chair Gensler Advises US Troops to Stay Away From Crypto
Gensler thinks US soldiers should not deal with cryptocurrencies, expecting most tokens to eventually “fall.”. The Chairman of the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) – Gary Gensler – told members of the US Army to refrain from investing in cryptocurrencies. He believes the sector lacks...
SBF Breaks Silence During Home Arrest; Gives Details on FTX (In)solvency
Bankman-Fried breaks down how Alameda’s balance sheet crumbled across 2022, eventually rendering the trading firm insolvent. Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF) has released a written statement detailing his account of FTX and Alameda Research’s collapse, including approximations of each firm’s financials before it took place. The former CEO maintains...
