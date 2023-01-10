Here Are Some of the Best Places in Bucks County to Spend a Romantic Weekend

These hotels and inns are great spots for getaways in the Bucks County area. Photo by Black Bass Hotel

Bucks County is replete with great places for a romantic getaway, and with Valentine’s Day around the corner, now is the time to start looking. Staff writers for Visit Bucks County wrote about the getaway spots.

The area is known for being home to a wide array of hotel and inns that retain an old world charm in wonderful towns and boroughs. As the season of love draws nearer, couples from near and far flock to the area for a memorable getaway.

Here are a few spots to consider as you are looking for your next getaway:

1740 House, 3690 River Road, New Hope

1870 Wedgwood Inn, 111 West Bridge Street, New Hope

Black Bass Hotel, 3774 River Road, Lumberville

Bridgeton House on the Delaware, 1525 River Road, Upper Black Eddy

Carriage House of New Hope, 8 East Mechanic Street

Doylestown Inn, 18 West State Street

Fox & Hound Bed & Breakfast, 246 W Bridge Street, New Hope

Ghost Light Inn, 50 South Main Street, New Hope

Golden Plough Inn, 5886 Lower York Road, New Hope

The Temperance House, 5 South State Street, Newtown