Here Are Some of the Best Places in Bucks County to Spend a Romantic Weekend
Bucks County is replete with great places for a romantic getaway, and with Valentine’s Day around the corner, now is the time to start looking. Staff writers for Visit Bucks County wrote about the getaway spots.
The area is known for being home to a wide array of hotel and inns that retain an old world charm in wonderful towns and boroughs. As the season of love draws nearer, couples from near and far flock to the area for a memorable getaway.
Here are a few spots to consider as you are looking for your next getaway:
- 1740 House, 3690 River Road, New Hope
- 1870 Wedgwood Inn, 111 West Bridge Street, New Hope
- Black Bass Hotel, 3774 River Road, Lumberville
- Bridgeton House on the Delaware, 1525 River Road, Upper Black Eddy
- Carriage House of New Hope, 8 East Mechanic Street
- Doylestown Inn, 18 West State Street
- Fox & Hound Bed & Breakfast, 246 W Bridge Street, New Hope
- Ghost Light Inn, 50 South Main Street, New Hope
- Golden Plough Inn, 5886 Lower York Road, New Hope
- The Temperance House, 5 South State Street, Newtown
Read more about these and other spots at Visit Bucks County.
Comments / 0