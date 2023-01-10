ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Vienna, OH

‘Mechanical issue’ forces Clark County school to close Tuesday

By WHIO Staff
 3 days ago
SOUTH VIENNA — UPDATE @ 11:47 a.m.:

A school within the Northeastern Local School District is closed Tuesday after a “mechanical issue.”

Northeastern PK-12 campus closed this morning due to a “mechanical issue at the building,” district officials wrote in a note of the district’s website.

News Center 7 reached out to the district and learned a plumbing issue forced the closure.

>> Suspect dead after attempted robbery at cellphone store in Harrison Twp.

The issue was reported after some students had been dropped off at school. District officials said that any students that had been dropped off would be held on buses until parents can come back and get them.

“Bus riders will be returned home once the buses that they road to school are released,” the statement said.

In a statement sent out to district families later Tuesday morning, Superintendent John Kronour said school would resume Wednesday for all students.

“We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience and know the timing of when we discovered the issue was unfortunate. I want to thank our parents and staff for their cooperation during this matter,” Kronour said.

