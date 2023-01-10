ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WHIO Dayton

US futures point lower ahead of inflation data, earnings

By JOE McDONALD and MATT OTT
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48dI12_0k9Z36SP00

Wall Street is pointing lower ahead of Tuesday's opening bell with the corporate earnings season kicking off and an update on inflation in the U.S. due later in the week.

Futures for the Dow Jones industrials slipped 0.4% and the S&P 500 fell 0.5%.

There is growing anxiety that repeated rate hikes by the U.S Federal Reserve and other central banks, intended to cool inflation, might tip the world into recession. U.S. data due Thursday will show if inflation is moderating, which would reduce pressure on the Fed to continue with its aggressive monetary policies.

“Traders are bringing back talk of a ‘soft landing,’ which could support risk equities,” said Anderson Alves of ActivTrades in a report. If the data show lower U.S. inflation, “another dovish wave may hit markets,” helped by “easing recession fears.”

Forecasters expect Thursday’s report to show inflation slowed to 6.5% in December from November’s 7.1%. That is down from June’s 9.1% peak but well above the Fed’s 2% target.

At midday in Europe, the FTSE 100 in London lost 0.2%, the DAX in Frankfurt shed 0.4% and the CAC 40 in Paris retreated 0.7%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.4% to 3,169.50 while the Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.3% to 21,331.46. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.8% to 26,175.56.

The Kospi in Seoul was up less than 0.1% at 2,351.31 and Sydney's S&P-ASX 200 lost 0.3% to 7,131.00.

India's Sensex sank 1% to 60,134.70. New Zealand gained while Southeast Asian markets retreated.

Despite trader optimism, Fed officials say rates will have to remain elevated for an extended period to extinguish upward pressure on prices. The Fed benchmark lending rate stands at a range of 4.25% to 4.50%, up from close to zero a year ago.

On Monday, Fed board members Mary Daly and Rafael Bostic dampened hopes for a rate cut this year. Daly said she expects the benchmark to be raised to over 5%. Bostic said it will be kept there “for a long time.”

On Tuesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell will speak at a conference in Stockholm, along with a group of other central bankers and key economists, on the topic of central bank independence.

There are also expectations of lackluster profits from U.S. corporations which are wrestling with rising prices rising across the board, including labor.

Fourth quarter earning for S&P 500 companies are expected to decline by 4.1% from the previous year, according to John Butters, an earnings analyst for the data firm FactSet. It would be the first time the index has reported a year-over-year decline since the third quarter of 2020, early in the pandemic.

And there have been some ominous signs from varied sectors about the upcoming earnings season, with warnings in recent weeks from Macy's and Lululemon. And tech sector job cuts keep coming, including a second round of layoffs Tuesday at Coinbase.

Most major U.S. banks report their earnings on Friday, along with Delta Air Lines and UnitedHealth.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude gained 29 cents to $74.90 cents per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 86 cents to $74.63 on Monday. Brent crude, the price basis for international oil trading, rose 24 cents to $79.89 per barrel in London. It gained $1.08 the previous session to $79.65.

The dollar gained to 132.30 yen from Monday's 131.56 yen. The euro declined to $1.0722 from $1.0750.

On Monday, the S&P dipped 0.1% and the Dow lost 0.3%. The Nasdaq composite gained 0.6%.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Joel Eisenberg

Severe U.S. Food Shortages Listed For 2023. Analysts Warn to Stock Up Now.

From the Russia-Ukraine war to global warming, certain foods are expected to be limited on shelves nationwide in the coming weeks due in part to global scourges. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:SheFinds.com, Yahoo.com, Mashed.com, McKinsey.com, Brookings.edu, FoxNews.com, and EatThis.com.
msn.com

Mark Cuban just told Bill Maher that buying gold is ‘dumb as f---’ — and wants bitcoin to keep plunging so he can buy more. Here are 3 simple ways to gain crypto exposure

Bitcoin plunged nearly 65% in 2022. But one billionaire investor still likes the world’s largest cryptocurrency: Mark Cuban. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. “I want Bitcoin...
NASDAQ

Is Ford's $2.7 Billion Mistake a Warning for General Motors?

Over the past few years, unmistakable buzz has surrounded autonomous vehicle technology as start-ups and major manufacturers are both battling to be king of a new frontier. However, with Ford Motor Company's (NYSE: F) shift away from trying to develop fully autonomous driving technology via Argo AI -- and the accompanying $2.7 billion impairment -- investors might be wondering if driving toward fully autonomous vehicles is a mistake and whether General Motors (NYSE: GM) will soon be admitting what Ford did.
Tech Times

Why Everyone is Pulling Funds Out of the Stock Market and Investing Into Real Estate

When considering investing, most people traditionally turn to the stock market to grow their hard-earned money. A recent Gallup poll shows that 58% of Americans own stocks in some way, shape, or form. While the stock market may be a comfortable go-to option for investors, real estate is quickly becoming a portfolio darling for investors seeking to reduce risk, pull away from the market's volatility, and find better returns.
msn.com

'Hold onto your money': Jeff Bezos issues a financial warning, says you might want to rethink buying a 'new automobile, refrigerator, or whatever' — here are 3 recession-proof buys

Amazon founder and executive chairman Jeff Bezos is sounding the alarm. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All links marked with an asterisk ( * ) are paid links. In an interview with CNN, Bezos says that the economy “does...
CBS Boston

Why eggs have been so expensive this year

By Danielle Wiener-Bronner, CNNSeveral grocery items have gotten more expensive this year. But nothing comes close to the rise in egg prices. In the year through November, not adjusted for seasonal swings, egg prices jumped 49%, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Since early this year, a deadly avian flu has been reducing poultry flocks - specifically turkeys and egg-laying hens. That's one reason for the unrelenting increase in prices. But the situation has been exacerbated by elevated feed and energy costs for producers, in addition to high demand in the supermarket. Experts think that the peak...
Entrepreneur

3 Stocks to Buy Like There's No Tomorrow

While inflation eased considerably for two consecutive months, the Fed signaled to keep raising interest rates through this year. The potential continuation of rate hikes has fueled recessionary concerns. Amid...
ValueWalk

Outrageous Gold Price Prediction For 2023 By Saxo Bank

Gold will rocket to $3,000 next year – at least that’s what Saxo Bank says. Does this prediction make any sense though?. Did you hope gold would break finally $2,000 in 2023? What if I told you that gold is going to soar to at least $3,000? Have I gone mad? No; that’s not my forecast, I only summarize the Saxo Bank’s Outrageous Predictions for 2023.
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
107K+
Followers
151K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy