Read full article on original website
Related
Boys basketball roundup: Mason tops Eastern in CAAC Red showdown
MASON 67, EASTERN 47 MASON — Cason Carswell led all scorers with 24 points to help guide the Bulldogs to a key CAAC Red win over Eastern. Levi Stambaugh notched 13 points and dished out six assists for Mason (8-2, 4-0). KyRen McKnight finished with a team-leading 16 points for the Quakers...
Hall of Fame Lady Mustangs team recognized at basketball game Friday night
McDonald County was able to honor the 1980-1983 Lady Mustangs Basketball teams at halftime of the boys game Friday night. They were just recently inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. The Lady Mustangs finished as State runner-ups in 1980. In 1981, they went 29-1 and capped the year off with a State Championship. […]
WTWO/WAWV
Sullivan sweeps West Vigo in boys and girls matchups
SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Sullivan hosted West Vigo for a doubleheader between the girls and boys teams Friday night. The Golden Arrows swept the Vikings, with the girls team winning 69-29 and the boys team winning 72-52.
HS Roundup: Rosecrans rebounds; Maysville downs River View
GROVE CITY — Weston Hartman collected 20 points and 10 rebounds, and a strong defensive start sent Rosecrans past Grove City Christian 55-27 in Friday's Mid-State League Cardinal Division contest. The Eagles didn't score until 2:17 left in the second quarter, as the Bishops (9-2) led 9-0 after one quarter and 17-3 at the half. ...
Comments / 0