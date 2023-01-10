McDonald County was able to honor the 1980-1983 Lady Mustangs Basketball teams at halftime of the boys game Friday night. They were just recently inducted into the Missouri Sports Hall of Fame. The Lady Mustangs finished as State runner-ups in 1980. In 1981, they went 29-1 and capped the year off with a State Championship. […]

MCDONALD COUNTY, MO ・ 18 MINUTES AGO