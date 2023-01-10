ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WTWO/WAWV

Sullivan sweeps West Vigo in boys and girls matchups

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Sullivan hosted West Vigo for a doubleheader between the girls and boys teams Friday night. The Golden Arrows swept the Vikings, with the girls team winning 69-29 and the boys team winning 72-52.
SULLIVAN, IN
Times Recorder

HS Roundup: Rosecrans rebounds; Maysville downs River View

GROVE CITY — Weston Hartman collected 20 points and 10 rebounds, and a strong defensive start sent Rosecrans past Grove City Christian 55-27 in Friday's Mid-State League Cardinal Division contest. The Eagles didn't score until 2:17 left in the second quarter, as the Bishops (9-2) led 9-0 after one quarter and 17-3 at the half. ...
GROVE CITY, OH

