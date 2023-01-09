Read full article on original website
Release of Bolsonaro spending records shows love of high living and … ice-cream
Brazil’s new government has released the personal spending accounts of the former president Jair Bolsonaro, revealing the far-right leader’s apparent penchant for expensive hotels, big meals out – and ice-cream. Bolsonaro, who lost his re-election bid in October, once boasted he did not withdraw “a single penny”...
Democrats push for Bolsonaro to be booted from the U.S. as Brazil investigates riots
BRASÍLIA, Brazil — Less than two weeks on the job, Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva faces an incredible challenge: the aftermath of the most serious assault on the country's institutions since its return to democracy from dictatorship in the 1980s. Now his government is widening...
Talks between Biden and Mexico's López Obrador got off to a bit of a rough start
MEXICO CITY — President Biden and Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador had a bumpy start to talks on Monday when what were supposed to be some brief opening pleasantries devolved into a contentious debate over the history of U.S. support for Latin America. Biden, López Obrador...
Biden and Mexico's López Obrador find common cause on migration after a rocky start
MEXICO CITY — Mexico's President Andrés Manuel López Obrador may have been one of the last world leaders to congratulate President Biden when he took office, but two days of talks have helped lead to a U-turn in what was at first an uneasy relationship. The leaders...
'Ethnically Insensitive': Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders Lays Down The Law On Her First Day In Office, Bans Use Of 'Latinx'
Republican Sarah Huckabee Sanders used her first day in office as Arkansas' first female governor to prohibit the use of "Latinx" in state documents, RadarOnline.com has learned. The former White House press secretary initiated an executive order to enforce the new vocabulary ban. Sanders, 40, cited pew research to support her decision to prohibit the "ethnically insensitive" term. After making history when she was officially sworn into office on January 10, Sanders got to work. Important topics like State infrastructure, public education, and healthcare were not targeted. Instead, the fresh governor took aim at the gender-neutral terminology that is used...
Royal Navy frigate shadows Russian warship as it sails towards UK loaded with ‘unstoppable’ 7,000mph hypersonic missiles
A ROYAL Navy warships intercepted a Russian warship carrying Putin's new "unstoppable" 7,000mph hypersonic missiles. HMS Portland tracked the guided missile frigate Admiral Gorshkov as it sailed close to the UK in the North Sea. The Type-23 frigate shadowed Vladimir Putin's warship that set sail with much fanfare for a...
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
POLITICO
Kevin McCarthy signaled Thursday that he’s likely to release security footage from the Jan. 6 Capitol attack.
The Justice Department and the Capitol Police have both warned that the footage contains sensitive information. The news: Speaker Kevin McCarthy opened the door on Thursday to releasing thousands of hours of security footage from the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol — something law enforcement agencies have cautioned poses a significant security risk.
Russian prisoners sent to the front lines in Ukraine have been publicly executed for not charging into enemy fire, captured inmates say
One former inmate said many of the recruited Russian prisoners sent to the front in Ukraine by Wagner are drug addicts and "completely insane."
Smoking is back in the Capitol under new House Republican majority
The Republicans are back in control in the US House of Representatives, and that means members are once again allowed to smoke inside the building. The Republican majority has made the rule change despite the fact that smoking indoors is banned in Washington, DC and generally considered to have negative effects on people’s health. The House and Senate are federal property, governed by rules largely left up to House and Senate leadership. Washington, D.C., law bans smoking in all indoor spaces, but it does not apply to the private offices of members of Congress, never has.— Patricia Zengerle (@ReutersZengerle)...
Accused Rioter Seen Storming Pelosi’s Office Asks Judge: Don’t Let Prosecutors Tell Jury About Police Who Died After Jan. 6
The man photographed kicking his foot up on a desk in then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s office asked a federal judge not to let prosecutors mention the U.S. Capitol police officers who died after Jan. 6, 2021. As accused rioter Richard “Bigo” Barnett readies for jury selection on Monday, defense...
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Jimmy Kimmel Nails Trump, Republicans Over Latest Blatant Hypocrisy
He also had a bipartisan plan for how to deal with both Trump and Biden on the classified documents issue.
New York Republicans call on Santos to resign and give up his House seat
Republican leaders from Long Island condemned Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., Wednesday as a "pathological liar" and demanded he give up the House seat he won in November. Santos, a political newcomer, lied about much of his personal and professional biography, making false claims about his Jewish heritage and inventing a story about his family escaping the Holocaust ahead of World War II.
Democrats' new primary calendar isn't quite a done deal, as complications arise
A newly proposed Democratic primary calendar that would end the 40-year tradition of Iowa and New Hampshire voting first is hitting a snag, though party officials are confident it can be overcome. Two of the five states that would be in the new early window — Georgia and New Hampshire...
Jurors in the Proud Boys trial hear the start of the seditious conspiracy case
A federal prosecutor told jurors in the seditious conspiracy case against members of the far-right Proud Boys group that the defendants mobilized "and took aim at the heart of our democracy" on Jan. 6, 2021. Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason McCullough described Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio as "leader of the...
Anti-Defamation League survey finds a spike in antisemitic beliefs
The percentage of Americans who believe in a number of antisemitic tropes has spiked in the past three years, according to the results of an Anti-Defamation League survey released Thursday. ADL leaders say years of antisemitic rhetoric from former President Donald Trump, along with emboldened violent extremism and lax social...
