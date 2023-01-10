Read full article on original website
Obituary: Linda Carol LaRue, 75
LARUE Linda Carol LaRue, 75, of Vago, WV, was called home to her Lord and Savior at her home, Sunday, January 8, 2023. Born April, 20, 1947, on Alta Mountain, she was the daughter of the late Lester Hefner and Louise Hinkle Holt. Linda was a great homemaker, mother, and friend to everyone.
KTEN.com
Sherman receives donated 1930s championship track memorabilia
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) - It's not everyday that you see championship medals from more than 90 years ago but that is exactly what Sherman High School received on Wednesday afternoon. Sherman Alumnus Larry Halliburton donated state championship medals won by his great uncle Lelmer Reynolds in 1931 and 1932. The...
