My Clallam County
LOCAL SPORTS: PA dominates in high school hoops win
BREMERTON — In high school basketball action last night, coach Kasey Ulin’s Port Angles Roughriders bullied Bremerton to a 72-43 blowout. The Riders were led by 6’5″ forward Isaiah Shamp who shoveled in 27 points. Parker Nickerson hit for 15 points and Bryant Hoch hit four three-point shots for 12 points. Kason Albaugh brought the house down when he put up a buzzer beater from half court that hit the glass and fell through the net. The Roughriders will travel to Renton high school on Monday with a 3 pm tip off against (6-4) Sammamish. You can hear that game live on KONP radio.
My Clallam County
LOCAL SPORTS: PA and Sequim split high school hoops matchups
PORT ANGELES – A “Showdown at Sundown” match-up between the 2nd ranked Sequim Wolves and the Port Angeles Roughriders girls basketball teams lived up to the media hype. After trailing by an 18-11 score at halftime, the young Roughriders rebounded from a 10-point deficit and tied the game at 27-27 after 3 quarters. The Roughriders even had a short lead, but the Wolves fed off of 25 Roughrider turnovers and held on for the hard-fought 40-36 win. Sequim junior forward Jolene Vaara was incredible at both ends of the court. Vaara had 10 steals to go with 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 15 points. Senior Jelessa Julmist stepped up to have the best game of her career, with 13 points and 8 rebounds. The Roughriders played hard and had a chance to pull off a big upset until the Wolves went up by 8 late in the game. Anna Petty kept the Roughriders in the game with three 3-point shots and 12 total points. Sophomore Lexie Smith had 9 points. The Wolves will host Bainbridge on Thursday the Roughriders will host Bremerton.
My Clallam County
LOCAL SPORTS: Peninsula women lose, men win at Bellevue
BELLEVUE– In NWAC women’s college basketball action, the 2nd-ranked Peninsula Pirates women’s team was upset by Bellevue 68-65 in overtime. The Pirates shot an ice cold 31% from the floor and were no better from the 3-point stripe by hitting just 4 of 26 shots for 15%. Ituau Tuisaula played just 6 minutes in the first half because of 2 fouls. In the 2nd half, she scored 19 points for a game high 21. Millie Long hit for 20 points and Jenilee Donavon hit for 15 points.
KHQ Right Now
Northwest Avalanche Center issues avalanche warning for north Cascades
SEATTLE, Wash. - The Northwest Avalanche Center's (NAC) Seattle office has issued an avalanche warning for the north Cascades for Thursday to Friday night. The warning, published at 6:22 p.m., extends from the northern border of Washington state to just south of Cle Elum, but excludes Snoqualmie Pass. The warning is scheduled to expire at 6 p.m. on Friday. During that time, NAC discourages people from traveling in the area.
MyNorthwest.com
Puget Sound region hit with five shootings in 24 hours
The Puget Sound area got hit with five shootings on Thursday, two of them deadly. One person was shot at a Renton grocery store, and a short time later, an employee of a Kia dealership was shot in his workplace parking lot. The person shot in Renton was hit several...
q13fox.com
Seattle weather: Atmospheric river event returns to Western Washington
SEATTLE - After enjoying gorgeous weather Tuesday, we're tracking the return of an "atmospheric river" event in Western Washington. This corridor of moist air will trigger heavy rain around the region tonight through Friday. Highs today will reach the low to mid 50s. You can plan on several hours of...
My Clallam County
Sequim School District looks for community support to build new trades center
SEQUIM – Sequim School District officials are trying to raise a million dollars locally to leverage 15 million dollars in state money for a new Career Technical Education center. Sequim Schools superintendent Regan Nickels says last summer, the district embarked on a study to find out what the community...
KIRO 7 Seattle
Do you recognize this non-verbal boy found in Everett?
EVERETT, Wash. — The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office is hoping the public can identify a boy found in south Everett on Friday. Deputies found the child near the 12400 block of Admiralty Way. Authorities said the child is non-verbal. Deputies checked all the nearby schools in the area...
q13fox.com
Bellevue claims nearby private school to blame for landslide that destroyed home
BELLEVUE, Wash. - As the City of Bellevue and the family displaced by a landslide last January get closer to a resolution, officials now claim the fault lies with a nearby private school. On Jan. 17, 2022, the home of John and Barb Surdi was ripped from its foundation during...
KIRO 7 Seattle
My Clallam County
ONP issues 4-day closure of west end campgrounds and roads
PORT ANGELES, Wash. – On Thursday, January 12, campgrounds and roads in the western part of Olympic National Park were closed due to incoming blustery weather. Reports from the National Weather Service, storm activity in Western Washington had sustained winds around 25mph with gusts around 30mph. The weather watch is likely to continue through Sunday, January 15.
KIRO 7 Seattle
Car with baby in back seat stolen in Everett
EVERETT, Wash. — A car with a baby in its back seat has been stolen in Everett. The Snohomish County Sheriff’s Office said the car was stolen from the 11800 block of Fourth Avenue West. The vehicle is a 1990 blue Toyota Celica with Washington license #810XTC. Anyone...
kpq.com
Five Injured, Child Flown To Seattle Hospital in Blewett Pass Crash
There's at least one serious injury after a child was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle from a Monday afternoon crash on Blewett Pass. A 2012 Hyundai Veracruz SUV driven by 31-year-old Willow Howard of White Swan was southbound on U.S. 97 when Howard lost control and crossed the center line.
q13fox.com
Semi-truck loses brakes, drives off boat ramp in Kitsap County
KITSAP COUNTY, Wash. - Police responded to a semi-truck that drove off a boat ramp, and ended up underwater on Thursday. According to the Kitsap County Sheriff's Office (KCSO), at 8:16 a.m., deputies responded to the crash site on E. Main St. in Manchester. When they arrived, the driver had already safely escaped.
seattlerefined.com
Seattle pizza shop Northlake Tavern is closing after 65 years
A local favorite is closing up shop after more than six decades of serving up pizza and good times. Northlake Tavern announced it will close on Jan. 31, 2023. The tavern, located at the north end of Lake Union, opened near the University of Washington in 1954. The spot became...
