Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bend PD reports nearly 35% jump in DUII arrests in 2022 due to stepped-up enforcement, offers details
Bend police released details Thursday about the record 684 DUII arrests officers made last year, a nearly 35% jump resulting from stepped-up enforcement. The post Bend PD reports nearly 35% jump in DUII arrests in 2022 due to stepped-up enforcement, offers details appeared first on KTVZ.
Redmond minivan driver crashes into parked cars, duplex garage; 3 people injured
Three people in a minivan were injured and taken to the hospital Wednesday evening after the driver lost control and struck three parked cars and a duplex. The post Redmond minivan driver crashes into parked cars, duplex garage; 3 people injured appeared first on KTVZ.
Plea entered for Bend man charged with manslaughter in Mayfield Pond shooting
Jesse Aaron Ray, the Bend man apprehended by federal marshals in Mexico last month on manslaughter and criminally negligent homicide charges in the fatal shooting of Neil Martell at Mayfield Pond last summer, was in court Thursday. A not-guilty plea was entered on his behalf by Judge Randy Miller, who set a tentative trial date The post Plea entered for Bend man charged with manslaughter in Mayfield Pond shooting appeared first on KTVZ.
Sisters man, 89, charged in hit-and-run crash
An 89-year-old Sisters man faces felony hit-and-run and misdemeanor assault charges, accused of striking a pedestrian standing by a parked car in downtown Sisters Sunday afternoon, Deschutes County sheriff’s deputies said, The post Sisters man, 89, charged in hit-and-run crash appeared first on KTVZ.
mycentraloregon.com
Deschutes Sheriff’s Office Welcomes New K-9
K-9 Christopher, a two-year-old Belgian Malinois who was born in Germany was imported by Tarheel Canine Training, Inc. The Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office selected Christopher July 2022. K-9 Christopher received four months of “basic training” at which point Deputy Johnson travelled to North Carolina and picked up his new partner.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ ‘It was horrible’: 1 man dead, 1 detained in Prineville shooting
(Editor’s note: This story includes details about the shooting that some may consider graphic.) Prineville Police are investigating a homicide that happened at an apartment complex Sunday afternoon and say they have detained a man in the case. It happened around 4:35 p.m. at the Wild Horse Mesa Apartments...
centraloregondaily.com
Police release images of SE Bend shooting suspect
Police have released surveillance images of a suspect in a shooting Saturday morning in southeast Bend. Bend PD said that at approximately 2:38 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to multiple calls of a man firing a gun in the area of Parrell and Badger roads. Witnesses reported the man was walking in the area and firing rounds indiscriminately into the air.
Prineville man arrested on homicide charge in fatal shooting of another man during fight
A 29-year-old Prineville man was arrested late Sunday afternoon on a homicide charge in the shooting death of a 27-year-old Prineville man during a fight in the suspect’s apartment, authorities said Monday. The post Prineville man arrested on homicide charge in fatal shooting of another man during fight appeared first on KTVZ.
kptv.com
‘Missing and endangered’ 14-year-old from Lane County found safe
LANE COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Lane County Sheriff’s Office says a missing and endangered 14-year-old has been found safe. Deputies first asked for the public’s help locating 14-year-old Corbin William Turner, of Elmira, on Tuesday afternoon. According to the LCSO, Turner left his home around 7 p.m. Monday.
kezi.com
Man convicted of shooting at police officer dies in prison
UMATILLA, Ore. -- A Lane County man who was convicted in 2018 of shooting an Oregon State Police Trooper has passed away in prison, according to the Oregon Department of Corrections. According to court documents, Edward P. Dungan, then 31, fired a gun at an OSP trooper during a traffic...
Bend man jailed on DUII, hit-and-run charges in Cooley Road crash that seriously injured motorcyclist
A 50-year-old Bend man was arrested on DUII and felony hit-and-run charges Sunday afternoon after allegedly fleeing the scene of a collision with a motorcycle that seriously injured the rider. The post Bend man jailed on DUII, hit-and-run charges in Cooley Road crash that seriously injured motorcyclist appeared first on KTVZ.
Madras Pioneer Newspaper
Neighbors rage to City Council about trashed home on their street
The people at the house on the corner of Beverly Drive and Royal Avenue in Madras has been wreaking havoc on the neighborhood for years now. Neighbors have reported multiple fires and have filed over 40 police reports, including things like potential animal abuse, drug use, stolen goods and children left in vehicles unattended.
kezi.com
Officials searching for missing man in Lane County
LANE COUNTY, Ore.- Officials are on the lookout for a missing and endangered man. The Lane County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 83-year-old Clarence Taylor of Mapleton. He goes by the name of ‘Chuck’. Taylor has dementia and is believed to have wandered away from his residence in the 88000blk of Chestnut St. in Mapleton sometime late Saturday night.
hh-today.com
A home base for rail maintenance work
Once again, a reader’s question sent me on a little ride to see for myself what he was asking about. “Hey,” the email began, “just wandering if you know what’s going on at the Linn County fairgrounds with all the railroad equipment set up there. It looks like they have a camp set up there with lots of trailers and more vehicles showing up daily. Some of the trailers there look like the shower trailers we had at fire camps and the rest of what it takes to keep a crew going for a big project.”
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ SE Bend resident unhappy with proposed Knott Landfill replacement site
A landfill site proposal in southeast Bend is seeing opposition from nearby residents. The location is just north of Conestoga Hills Neighborhood where there sits 100 homes. “Having a landfill out here is certainly not the best idea. And you have other selections which would be farther east,” one concerned resident said.\
earnthenecklace.com
Katie Zuniga Leaving KTVZ: Where Is the Bend Meteorologist Going?
Residents of Bend, Oregon, have seen Katie Zuniga begin her broadcasting career on KTVZ and grow from there. Now the skilled meteorologist is moving on to the next career step. After announcing she is leaving KTVZ, Katie Zuniga wrapped her last day at NewsChannel 21. Her regular viewers still want to follow her career. They want to know where she is heading next and if she will remain in Bend. Find out what Katie Zuniga said about her departure from KTVZ here.
bendsource.com
Fire on the Mountain Heading to Bend
The Campfire Hotel in Bend will soon see another restaurant added to its roster, when Fire on the Mountain opens in the former auto dealership building on the southeast corner of the Campfire property. Fire on the Mountain and Campfire announced the addition of the popular Portland-area wings place this month, with a projected opening spring or early summer.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Surveillance photo of missing Bend woman taken after leaving family’s home
Bend Police provided more information Tuesday about a surveillance photo they released in the search for a Bend woman who has been missing for more than a week. Police say the family of Melissa Rosann Trench, 38, hasn’t seen her since the night of Dec. 26. She was reported missing the next day.
KTVL
Man and juvenile die in multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97
KLAMATH COUNTY, Ore. — Oregon State Police (OSP) says two people, including a juvenile, died in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 97 Monday evening. According to officials, a commercial motor vehicle towing a fuel tank was traveling southbound when it lost control and crossed into oncoming traffic. The commercial vehicle struck a Chevrolet Suburban and a Dodge Ram 1500 parked on the side of the road.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Bend teacher receives award after saving student’s life
A Bend-La Pine School District teacher is being honored for her efforts to save the life of a student. The district presented its “Above and Beyond the Call of Duty” Award to Spanish teacher Madeline Ranstrom. It was just before winter break when Ranstrom was alerted to a...
Comments / 1