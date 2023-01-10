Read full article on original website
WSPY NEWS
Oswego store reports over $20,000 theft by former employee
Oswego police took a report of a theft over $20,000 from the Route 34 Best Buy store Thursday. Police say it was reported that a former employee of the store, a 29-year-old Aurora man, made fraudulent returns over the course of five years. Police did not announce an arrest. The...
wjol.com
Silver Spoon Restaurant In Joliet Vandalized
A Joliet restaurant needs new windows after a person broke several windows. On January 11, 2023, at 10:51 PM, Joliet Police officers were called to the Silver Spoon restaurant located at 1601 West Jefferson Street for a report of a male breaking the windows of the business with a garbage can. Upon arrival, Officers observed that nine windows to the business had been shattered using a garbage can that was located on the sidewalk. During their investigation, Officers identified 36-year old Lethaniel Jones of Calumet City as a suspect. Officers located Jones nearby in the 1500 block of West Jefferson Street and placed him into custody without incident. Jones was transported to the Joliet Police Department where he refused to cooperate with booking procedures. He was then transferred to the Will County Adult Detention Facility. Jones was charged with two felonies, Criminal Damage to Property and Obstructing Justice. His bond is set at $10,000.
wjol.com
Joliet Man Charged After Hiding Gun in Casino Parking Garage
A 33-year-old Joliet man has been arrested after a run in with police at Harrah’s Casino Joliet. Rashad Owens has been charged with Domestic Battery, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon by Felon, Unlawful Possession of Ammunition, Defacing Identification on a Firearm, No FOID, and a DuPage County Arrest Warrant.
Lake in the Hills police seek driver of red car involved in shootings
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - Police are asking for the public's help identifying the driver of a red vehicle connected to two shootings in Lake in the Hills. On Jan. 3, Lake in the Hills police were called to Deer Path Road for a report of shots fired. An investigation revealed...
Man shot at barbershop in Bolingbrook
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A man was shot Friday afternoon at a barbershop in Bolingbrook, police said. The man was shot around 2:30 p.m. in the 200 block of Schmidt Road. Police said the man suffered a non-life-threatening gunshot wound by someone who left the area in a car. Police said it’s an isolated incident and […]
Group breaks into Schaumburg dealership, steals luxury vehicles
A group of nearly a dozen people were caught on camera earlier this week breaking into a car dealership and getting away with six luxury vehicles, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.
fox32chicago.com
Armed carjackers outrun police in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. - A man was carjacked by at gunpoint in a Skokie parking lot on Sunday. Skokie police say nearby agencies were alerted after the incident around 11:27 a.m. Officers with a another agency saw the stolen vehicle traveling but were unable to stop it. The victim was approached...
WSPY NEWS
Two men charged with Aurora murder
Two men, one from Aurora and one from Montgomery, are being charged with murder and attempted murder in connection to a shooting on Aurora's east side in September. 24-year-old Samuel Garcia, of Aurora, was arrested Friday and 24-year-old Alonzo Sanchez, of Montgomery, was charged at the Kane County Jail in St. Charles where he is being held on unrelated charges.
cwbchicago.com
Man had two AK-47s in stolen car before North Side SWAT standoff, Chicago police say
Chicago — An 18-year-old man was seated next to a pair of loaded AK-47 rifles in a stolen car before running into a Near North Side apartment building as Illinois State Police troopers and Chicago police moved in, prosecutors said Wednesday. The incident prompted a SWAT response by the Chicago Police Department on Tuesday afternoon.
Man charged in Joliet slaying of woman found dead in car with child unharmed in back seat
A man has been charged with murder in connection with the shooting of a 24-year-old woman early Sunday in Joliet. Joliet police responding to a parking complaint in Clement Street found Maya Smith shot to death in the front seat of a car.
Police arrest Rockford man with no driver’s license going 116 mph
OGLE COUNTY, Ill. (WTVO) — Police in Ogle County arrested Christopher Canales, 21, of Rockford, after he was reportedly caught going 116 mph on I-39 without a driver’s license. The Ogle County Sheriff’s Office said deputies stopped Canales on I-39 near Route 64 on Monday. The speed limit on I-39 is 70 mph He was […]
vfpress.news
Westchester Police Arrest Homicide Suspect
Wednesday, January 11, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The Westchester Police Department announced on Jan. 10 that they’ve arrested a suspect connected to the murder of a Maywood man who was fatally shot in Westchester last year. Westchester Police said they arrested Craig P. Satchell on Jan....
wjol.com
Joliet Police: Home Invasion Arrest
On January 9, 2023, at 8:19 PM, Joliet Officers responded to a residence in the 800 block of Kelly Avenue for a report of a disturbance. It was determined that 60-year-old Arthur Mitchell had entered the apartment by force and was attacking his girlfriend and her adult son with a metal curtain rod inside the apartment. Upon arrival, Officers observed the female victim fleeing the apartment. Officers encountered Mitchell near the front door to the apartment and gave him commands to submit to arrest. Mitchell ignored the Officer’s commands and ran back into the apartment, closing the door behind him. Officers pursued Mitchell into the apartment and placed him into custody without further incident.
CPD warns of burglaries in South Austin where garage doors are pried open
Anyone with information may leave an anonymous tip at cpdtip.com.
cwbchicago.com
Gun charge, but nothing more, for man who allegedly shot a CTA bus passenger while killing another man in ‘self-defense’
Chicago police say they know who fatally shot a man outside a South Side liquor store and shot a woman who was sitting on a nearby CTA bus in December. But prosecutors refused to charge the suspect with shooting either person due to “self-defense,” according to court records and the man’s defense attorney.
Man dies after being shot in the face on Southwest Side
CHICAGO — A 45-year-old man has died after he was found shot on the city’s Southwest Side. Police said officers responded to a shots fired call around 1:40 a.m. Friday in the 1700 block of West 45th Street. Upon arrival, they discovered a man laying on the street with a gunshot wound to the front […]
2 men face felony charges after carjacking in parking lot of Rivers Casino
DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- Two men face felony charges for a bold carjacking and robbery right in the parking lot of the Rivers Casino.Des Plaines police said the two men were dropped off in the parking lot shortly after midnight last Thursday. Surveillance video showed them pulling a gun on a man trying to park at the casino.They demanded money and his phone, forced him into the passenger seat, then ditched the car inside the parking garage.Officers arrested the two robbers when they caught up to their getaway car a short time later.
Woman critically injured in shooting at Pinnon Foods
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — UPDATE: Police say the victim, a 63-year-old woman, was killed. Pinnon’s announced they would be closed temporarily, following the shooting. ORIGINAL STORY: Rockford Police are investigating a shooting at Pinnon’s grocery store on N. Court Street on Wednesday. Officers were called to the 2300 block of N. Court around 3:30 p.m. […]
Authorities charge suspect in shooting that killed 24-year-old Maya Smith in Joliet
JOLIET, Ill. (CBS) -- A man has been arrested and charged with the murder of a 24-year-old woman who was found shot to death in a car in Joliet over the weekend.Joliet police announced Tuesday night that Jermaine Mandley, 48, of Bolingbrook, is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the shooting that killed Maya Smith.Around 12:21 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a parking complaint in an alley west of the 1200 block of Clement Street in Joliet.They found Smith dead in the front seat of the vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds. Her 2-year-old daughter was in the back...
Pedestrian hit by school bus in downtown Rockford
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A pedestrian was struck by a school bus in downtown Rockford on Wednesday. According to Rockford Police, the crash happened at the intersection of Jefferson and Winnebago around 10:30 a.m. The victim was said to have suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash but was taken to a local hospital. Police have […]
