Slaughter’s BBQ joins Texas BBQ Trail, first in NE Tex
“A culinary road trip of the most delicious kind… the Texas BBQ Trail is an intimate experience that allows you to see the wonderful small towns sprinkled across Texas,” Texas BBQ website boasts. Previously restricted to central Texas, this year Slaughter’s puts Northeast Texas on the map for...
WebXtra: 1 injured in wreck on Eastman Road in Longview
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A wreck blocked part of Eastman Road in Longview and sent one to the hospital. The wreck was reported Thursday at Eastman Road and Rothrock Drive in Longview. Police said a car was turning onto Eastman Road when it was struck by a southbound pickup. A...
MLK Awards Ceremonies In Sulphur Springs
Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. The Annual Martin Luther King, Jr. Awards Celebrations in Sulphur Springs are Monday, Jan.16, at the Morning Chapel Baptist Church, 115 Front Street starting at 7:00 pm. More than three dozen residents will be honored for their spirit of leadership and service in the community. The featured speaker will be Cameron Young, a graduate and former football standout at Sulphur Springs High School. The event is free and open to everyone. Any money raised will go toward scholarships.
All lanes of traffic open after major crash at Frankston Highway, Loop 323 in Tyler
TYLER, Texas — All lanes of traffic are now open following a major crash at the intersection of Frankston Highway (Highway 155) and Loop 323. in Tyler. According to police, the crash forced all northbound traffic on Highway 155 to be re-routed east on Loop 323 as police officer responding to the scene.
Traditions closes in Tyler after 23 years
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – After 23 years in Tyler, the owners of Traditions announced Monday they made the decision to close the restaurant on Sunday. The owner, Robert Owens mentioned how times are tough since inflation has impacted the restaurant business. “Restaurants have had a pretty good blow the last few years. Our costs have […]
What? Another Stalker Warning–This One Happened at Walmart in Lindale, TX
What? Yet ANOTHER report of a scary stalker incident that occurred in East Texas. This particular warning comes from a woman who lives near Lindale, Texas. Y'all this is sincerely disturbing. Of course, we hear about scary stalker scenarios more often than we'd like. However, rumors and confirmed cases of someone exhibiting stalking behavior at our East Texas stores hit a little closer to home--literally.
Workforce Grants For PJC, PISD, NLISD
Paris Junior College received $290,470 from the Texas Workforce Commission. The grant will serve about 90 students, and the college will purchase new hydraulic and pneumatic equipment to keep its mechatronics program technologically current with training equipment. In addition, Paris ISD will receive $212,000 to update its welding technology program, and North Lamar ISD will get $139,000 to provide training in the occupation of welders, cutters, solderers, and brazers.
Zoës Kitchen in Tyler to close, reopen as CAVA
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Zoës Kitchen in Tyler is set to close their doors on Jan. 18, but store employees said the restaurant will reopen as another Mediterranean restaurant. The Zoës Kitchen location in The Village at Cumberland Park will be turned into a CAVA fast casual Mediterranean restaurant. This change comes after CAVA group’s […]
No! Another Favorite Tyler, TX Restaurant is Closing January 18
Recently, we were deflated to hear that yet another one of our favorite Tyler, Texas restaurants will be closing its doors permanently as of January 18. Aww man. This one is particularly bumming me out today. Earlier this week we found out that Traditions Restaurant & Catering is closing its doors after 23 years. And now, as of yesterday, we called to confirm that now Zoe's Kitchen is, in fact, closing on January 18.
Idiot Vandals Destroy Bathrooms At Tyler, TX Park
Vandalism is without a doubt a very STUPID crime. Destroying property for the sake of destroying property is pointless, meaningless and did I say STUPID? Our friends at Tyler Parks and Recreation are dealing with a vandalism issue and everyone is trying to figure out why someone would do this.
Vehicle collides with gas pump in Kilgore
KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - Kilgore police are on the scene of a single-vehicle collision with a gas pump at a DK gas station. The incident occurred near U.S. 259 and Harris Street. There are no reported injuries at this time. Police are advising drivers to avoid the area to prevent...
Enrollment At PJC-Sulphur Springs Center
On the left, Brooklynn Shackelford of Sulphur Springs registers for the spring semester at the PJC-Sulphur Springs Center with Testing Proctor Cathey Martin. Spring classes begin Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Melodies Of Broadway Auditions In Sulphur Springs
Community Players of Sulphur Springs will hold open auditions for Melodies of Broadway at Main Street Theatre, 225 Main St., Sulphur Springs, from 7:00-9:00 pm on January 30 & 31, 2023. PERFORMANCES: March 10-12, 17-19, 24-26, 2023. Fridays and Saturdays at 7:00 pm and Sundays at 2:00 pm. ROLES AVAILABLE:...
JAN. 13 @ 6:30PM: Extreme East Texas — Winter Storm Ready
TYLER, Texas — The historic winter storm of 2021 is still in the back of East Texans' minds when the temperatures drop. In our upcoming winter weather special, EXTREME EAST TEXAS: Winter Storm Ready, the CBS19 Weather Experts will look at the pros and cons of living on the Texas power grid (ERCOT).
MLK Parade Saturday, Jan 14, 2023
A Parade to honor the life and legacy of murdered Civil Rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., will be held Saturday in Paris. Participants in the parade will line up at 10:30 at the intersection of Martin Luther King, Jr. and 20th St. NE. The parade will begin at 11:00 am and end at the old Razz building. There will be speeches from Jerkedain Brooks and Mylie Brown inside the building and a praise dance by Adreiona Jenkins and KeShanti Burns, with Brady Frazier singing. Following the ceremonies, there will be a meal of pork chops, pancakes, chicken, and waffles.
Striping on Clarksville St in Paris Postponed Until Tuesday
The parking stall striping on Clarksville scheduled for today has been postponed due to cold weather. There is a certain temperature that is required for the paint to dry in a timely manner. This project is rescheduled for Tuesday January 17, 2023 at the same times:. Stalls blocked very early...
Tyler police: Intoxicated driver abandoned toddler on side of road
Grand jury indicts man who allegedly killed Joaquin woman as ‘sacrifice’. Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was indicted on the murder charge on Dec. 5, 2022. His next court date is not known at this time. Updated: 3 hours ago. Three elementary school students in Hawkins came up big...
Coyote attacks on livestock are reported by East Texas ranchers
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Although we rarely see them there is a a healthy population of coyote’s in East Texas, and they are now believed to have been responsible for recent attacks on livestock and pets. Over the past two weeks some cattle ranchers in Upshur county say they’ve...
A Popular New Shoe Store is Officially Open Just One Hour From Tyler
You may've heard rumors about this shoe store opening at The Shops in Terrell, TX, well believe all of those rumors. Now you can peruse in person all the hottest new Hey Dude styles. "These shoes are something everyone can love. They are made of sustainable materials, they're super comfortable,...
Tyler man gets 18 years for crashing vehicle into home
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Tyler man was given prison time after pleading guilty to crashing his vehicle through a living room wall. Nathaniel Williams, 19, of Tyler, was arrested in July 2021 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon when he crashed a 2016 Toyota 4-Runner through the front living room wall of a house. However, investigators learned that while Williams intentionally crashed the vehicle, he did so to a house other than the one intended, as Williams apparently meant to commit the act to a house where he understood his ex-girlfriend, Jennifer Contreras to be at the time. One of the house’s occupants was injured in the crash.
