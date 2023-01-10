Read full article on original website
Greater Milwaukee Today
Diane Doerfler
Oct. 1, 1933 - Jan. 10, 2023. Diane Carla Doerfler (nee Seif) of Hartford passed away on January 10, 2023, at the age of 89. She was the daughter of Eileen (nee Steuerwald) and Harley Seif. She leaves behind her brother, Wendell, and nephew, Teddy, her sister, Caryl, and niece...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Thomas Daniel Staben
July 2, 1981 - Dec. 10, 2022. Thomas D. Staben died on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the age of 41. He was born July 2, 1981. He is survived by son, Tobias Staben; parents, Daniel and Sharon (Pals) Staben of Waukesha; brother, Joshua Pals of New Mexico; sister, Melody Hazel of Palmyra; and grandparents, Marcella Pals of Waukesha, and Daniel and Georgia Staben of California. He was preceded in death by grandfather, Robert Pals and James and Cornie Rajnicek; and aunt, Laurie Pals of New Mexico.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Linda L. Hermann
June 11, 1946 - Jan. 11, 2023. Linda L. Hermann, a longtime Waukesha resident, passed away unexpectedly in her sleep on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at the age of 76. She was born in Milwaukee on June 11, 1946, the only child of Kenneth and Marie (nee Cornish) Robinson. She...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Carol D. McConnell
Nov. 28, 1936 - Dec. 29, 2022. Carol D. McConnell, age 86, passed away on December 29, 2022, at Three Pillars Health Center in Dousman. She was born on November 28, 1936, to Gordon and Lucille (Weinkauf) Davy in Waukesha. Carol was a loving and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, and...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Betty Lou (Kampa) Toepfer
Betty Lou (Kampa) Toepfer, 86, passed away surrounded by family into the loving arms of her Savior on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. She is survived by her son Rick and his wife Mary Jo, her daughter Kelli (Toepfer) Stewart and her husband John, and her son Jeff Toepfer, and by her eight grandchildren and their spouses, Cassie (Toepfer) Glover and her husband Andrew, Cole and Sammi Toepfer, Halli Stewart, Brodi Stewart and his wife Mallory (Saunders) Stewart, Baili (Stewart) Johnson and her husband Paige, Seth and Kerrisa Toepfer, her great-grandson Jameson Lee Stewart, and her sister Suzanne Schmidt, along with many other close friends and family members. She was also excitedly anticipating the birth of her second great-grandchild.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Carol Groves Juckem
March 3, 1933 - Dec. 31, 2022. Carol Beth Groves Juckem (nee Peterson), 89, passed away peacefully at Shorehaven, December 31, 2022. Carol was born March 3, 1933, at home in Buda, Illinois, the only child of Earl and Muriel (Carper) Peterson. Carol’s accounting career began at Barcol Overdoors in Sheffield, Ill. After moving to Wisconsin in 1970, she worked for Oconomowoc Canning Co.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Jeanie Margaret Naumann
Oct. 26, 1946 - December 27, 2022. After many years of battling cancer and related health issues, Jeanie Margaret Naumann passed away at Advent Health Hospital (Hospice) in Orlando, Florida on December 27, 2022 with her husband, Michael, at her side. Jeanie was born on October 26, 1946 in West...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Rosalie Huggett
July 16, 1938 - Jan. 5, 2023. On Thursday, January 5, 2023, Rosie Huggett passed away peacefully at Oconomowoc Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her loving husband, Jim, of 48 years; daughter Cara (Steve) Boyer of Mukwonago; grandchildren Alec Boyer of Colorado and Carli Boyer of California; and sister Carol (Gary) Arington of Nebraska. She is further survived by Betsy and Eugene Adam, Doreen Huggett, many cousins, nieces and nephews and many close friends.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Arthur R. Hall
Arthur R. Hall passed away peacefully at Serenity Villa in Slinger on January 7, 2023, at the age of 85. He was preceded in death by his wife, Pauline. He was also preceded in death by his son Brian and his granddaughter Sara. He is survived by his children Gregory...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Barbara Jean Duchow
May 21, 1946 - Jan. 4, 2023. Barbara Jean Duchow, age 76, passed away on January 4, 2023, in Oconomowoc. Barb was born in Hustisford on May 21, 1946, to Walter and Irene Duchow (nee Koeppler). Barb is survived by numerous cousins. Family was important to Barb, where she was...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michael J. Sullivan
Aug. 13, 1933 - Jan. 5, 2023. Michael J. Sullivan, age 89, passed away on January 5, 2023, peacefully surrounded by his family. He was born on August 13, 1933, to John and Faye (Shafer) Sullivan in La Crosse. Michael is survived by his wife, Carol; their children, Lynn (Eric)...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Paul E. Good
Aug. 29, 1929 - Jan. 6, 2023. Paul E. Good was welcomed into heaven in the early hours of Friday, January 6, 2023. He was greeted by Jayne, his wife of 36 years; his parents Paul and Frieda; his brothers Peterpaul, Alex, Herbert, Viktor, and his twin Peter; and his sister Elsbeth. Granddaughters Olivia and Kaitlin are also happy to be reunited with their grandpa. Verena Roth, who Paul spent 23 wonderful years with, was waiting for his arrival too.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Doralea Mutter
May 31, 1952 - Jan. 4, 2023. Doralea Mutter passed away January 4, 2023, at the age of 70. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger. Cherished sister to Karen (Brian) Wormsbacher and Allen Gaetke. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Doralea enjoyed crafts, embroidery,...
Greater Milwaukee Today
Michael ‘Mike’ Maeder
Jan. 19, 1947 - Jan. 6, 2023. Michael “Mike” Maeder passed away on January 6 at the age of 75. He was born to Victor Maeder and Frances Kearley Maeder in Milwaukee on January 19, 1947. He moved to West Bend at a very early age. He attended...
Greater Milwaukee Today
The Reverend Alan Robert Lindberg
The Reverend Alan Robert Lindberg, 88, was called home to be with the Lord on December 16, 2022, at Sienna Crest in Fort Atkinson. Alan was born on February 28, 1934, to the late Edwin and Bertha Lindberg in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was united in marriage to Jane Doris Anderson on December 22, 1956, at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Joliet, Illinois.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Donald Thew
Jan. 21, 1939 - Dec. 31, 2022. Donald G. Thew, 83, of 913 Hickory Creek Drive, Oconomowoc, died Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Azura Memory Care, Oconomowoc. Don was born January 21, 1939, in West Allis to George and Dagny Thew. Don is survived by his sister Diane (Pat) Stemper of Delafield and brother Mic (Lil) Thew of Lake Worth, FL. He was preceded in death by brother Gary Thew of West Palm Beach, FL.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Community rallies around beloved Waukesha Elk Lodge member
WAUKESHA — A loyal customer in Waukesha has the community’s support after a car accident. Billy “Shorty” Hunkins, 73, was struck by a car while he was walking on Wednesday, Jan. 4. He left a nearby business and was crossing the street when he was struck by a vehicle traveling westbound on St. Paul Avenue. The driver remained at the accident site. Shorty suffered significant injuries such as a small brain bleed, broken bones and will need numerous surgeries. He is currently medically sedated.
Greater Milwaukee Today
West Bend stays afloat in grueling stretch
WEST BEND — West Bend is in a daunting stretch of the schedule in what is a grueling sport, but the team handled its fourth meet in eight days well Thursday, scoring a 113-63 victory over Grafton in a North Shore Conference boys swimming and diving dual meet. “I...
Greater Milwaukee Today
For love of 4-H
WEST BEND — Sarah Stege was commended for winning the 4-H Key Award in 2022 by the Washington County Board of Supervisors during their meeting on Wednesday night. According to the Extension Washington County-University of Madison website, the Key Award is a statewide award and one of the highest recognitions that a 4-H member can receive. The award is only given to a select group of participants who demonstrate consistent growth in 4-H involvement, leadership skills and participation in 4-H club and community functions.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Vintage Vault Arcade coming to Mukwonago
Back in the heyday of arcades the game player would have a bunch of quarters burning a hole in their pocket. James Srnec, owner of Vintage Vault Arcade, plans to open a free play retro arcade in Mukwonago at 715 Main St., Ste. 200. “What that means is you pay...
