Betty Lou (Kampa) Toepfer, 86, passed away surrounded by family into the loving arms of her Savior on Monday, January 2, 2023, at the Froedtert Hospital in Wauwatosa. She is survived by her son Rick and his wife Mary Jo, her daughter Kelli (Toepfer) Stewart and her husband John, and her son Jeff Toepfer, and by her eight grandchildren and their spouses, Cassie (Toepfer) Glover and her husband Andrew, Cole and Sammi Toepfer, Halli Stewart, Brodi Stewart and his wife Mallory (Saunders) Stewart, Baili (Stewart) Johnson and her husband Paige, Seth and Kerrisa Toepfer, her great-grandson Jameson Lee Stewart, and her sister Suzanne Schmidt, along with many other close friends and family members. She was also excitedly anticipating the birth of her second great-grandchild.

WAUWATOSA, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO