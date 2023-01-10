Read full article on original website
nbcrightnow.com
Morning news and weather update January 13: Two fires in Umatilla, car almost ends up in Columbia, 9 dead in Selma tornado and warm temperatures and rain for the weekend
Fire crews responded to a structure fire and a semi truck fire over night. A man with a suspended license almost drove into the Columbia River in Richland. 9 people are dead after a tornado in Selma and warm temperatures and rain showers are on tap for the weekend.
RPD responds to car headed for river
RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police Officers responded to a car accident in Wye Park and found a car that almost drove into the river. The driver reportedly told police he meant to go backwards, but put the car in drive instead of reverse. According to the RPD the driver had a...
Crash in Kennewick partially blocks intersection
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:24 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the scene is now clear and the intersection of Deschutes and Kellogg is reopened for traffic. Kennewick Police are on the scene investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of W. Deschutes Avenue and Kellogg St. The crash is partially blocking...
Car headed for Columbia
Richland Police responding to an accident at Wye Park found a car that had almost driven into the Columbia. The driver was cited for a suspended license.
Busy night for Umatilla fire crews
UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla fire crews responded to a structure fire and a vehicle fire in two separate incidents on January 12. The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to reports of a structure fire west of Umatilla around 10:05 p.m. Crews arrived to find a building on fire. The...
Fire burns at Grant County landfill, no risk to public
EPHRATA, Wash. - A fire is burning at the Grant County landfill, and crews are working to extinguish it. According to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), the Public Works department is digging down through the landfill to put out the fire. Weather conditions are favorable, and smoke is not impacting populated areas.
Rain, Gusty Wind and Avalanches
Rain this morning, possibly mixed with a wet snowflake in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. The rain will change to showers mid-morning and continue through this evening. Morning temperatures in the mid 30-low 40s, low 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s. Steady rain this morning until the warm...
Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
City of Richland announces old Red Robin off George Washington Way is being torn down
RICHLAND, Wash. — The city of Richland announces some big changes coming to the city. The old Red Robin building located off 924 George Washington Way just next to Wendy's is coming down. The owner of the building decided to tear the building down, making room for another popular...
Afternoon News Update January 12: Pedestrian hit by car in Richland, inflation may be easing and more classified documents found at President Biden's house
A teen was hit by a car at the intersection of Spengler and George Washington Way in Richland. Inflation seems to be easing and more classified documents were found in President Biden's garage.
Man charged for November murder in Pasco
PASCO, Wash.- The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office has officially charged a Pasco man in the death of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy on November 6. Gooldy, 24, was found unresponsive behind the Shopping Spot on 28th Ave in Pasco and later died from her injuries at the hospital. According to probable cause...
One person in the hospital after a house fire in Kennewick Wednesday afternoon
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick fire crews were dispatched to a house fire at Whispering Winds trailer park off 7th Ave. The first units to arrive helped contain the fire to the room the fire started in. Three people were in the home at the time. One of the three...
WA-HI to honor legendary basketball coach Thacker
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Former Walla Walla High School boys basketball coach Jim Thacker will be honored on January 17. The Big Blue Boosters of Walla Walla will honor the legendary coach after the girls varsity basketball game against Richland. The ceremony is expected to start around 7 p.m. All games and the ceremony are free and open to the public.
Gov. Inslee and AG Ferguson propose two new gun laws that could affect new gun owners
Washington Governor Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced in December new legislative proposals that would prohibit military-style weapons, require a permit to purchase a gun and make those who sell guns responsible for negligent sales in the state. The bills SB-5265 and HB-1240 will tack onto a law...
