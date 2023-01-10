ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin County, WA

Comments / 0

nbcrightnow.com

RPD responds to car headed for river

RICHLAND, Wash.- Richland Police Officers responded to a car accident in Wye Park and found a car that almost drove into the river. The driver reportedly told police he meant to go backwards, but put the car in drive instead of reverse. According to the RPD the driver had a...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Crash in Kennewick partially blocks intersection

KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 8:24 a.m. According to Kennewick Police the scene is now clear and the intersection of Deschutes and Kellogg is reopened for traffic. Kennewick Police are on the scene investigating a two-car crash at the intersection of W. Deschutes Avenue and Kellogg St. The crash is partially blocking...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Car headed for Columbia

Richland Police responding to an accident at Wye Park found a car that had almost driven into the Columbia. The driver was cited for a suspended license.
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Busy night for Umatilla fire crews

UMATILLA, Ore.- Umatilla fire crews responded to a structure fire and a vehicle fire in two separate incidents on January 12. The Umatilla Rural Fire Protection District was dispatched to reports of a structure fire west of Umatilla around 10:05 p.m. Crews arrived to find a building on fire. The...
UMATILLA, OR
nbcrightnow.com

Fire burns at Grant County landfill, no risk to public

EPHRATA, Wash. - A fire is burning at the Grant County landfill, and crews are working to extinguish it. According to Grant County Sheriff's Office (GCSO), the Public Works department is digging down through the landfill to put out the fire. Weather conditions are favorable, and smoke is not impacting populated areas.
GRANT COUNTY, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Rain, Gusty Wind and Avalanches

Rain this morning, possibly mixed with a wet snowflake in the Yakima/Kittitas Valleys. The rain will change to showers mid-morning and continue through this evening. Morning temperatures in the mid 30-low 40s, low 40s by noon and afternoon highs in the low-mid 40s. Steady rain this morning until the warm...
YAKIMA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Cable Bridge crash sends two to hospital

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Washington State Patrol (WSP) Troopers responded to a two-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of SR 397 on the Cable Bridge around 8:22 p.m. on January 11. According to the WSP a car driven by a 31-year-old Kennewick man hit a car driven by a 55-year-old Selah man from behind.
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man charged for November murder in Pasco

PASCO, Wash.- The Franklin County Prosecutor's Office has officially charged a Pasco man in the death of 24-year-old Breanna Gooldy on November 6. Gooldy, 24, was found unresponsive behind the Shopping Spot on 28th Ave in Pasco and later died from her injuries at the hospital. According to probable cause...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

WA-HI to honor legendary basketball coach Thacker

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- Former Walla Walla High School boys basketball coach Jim Thacker will be honored on January 17. The Big Blue Boosters of Walla Walla will honor the legendary coach after the girls varsity basketball game against Richland. The ceremony is expected to start around 7 p.m. All games and the ceremony are free and open to the public.
WALLA WALLA, WA

