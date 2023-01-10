Read full article on original website
CNET
Are You a MacBook Owner? Apple Might Owe You Up to $395
If you're a MacBook user, you might be eligible for money from a $50 million settlement Apple is paying to resolve complaints about defective keyboards. A class action lawsuit filed in 2018 alleges Apple knew the "butterfly" keyboard design on its MacBooks was defective and "fraudulently concealed" the problem from customers.
CNET
Get New and Refurbished Earbuds and Headphones for as Low as $10 on Woot
Not having a pair of good, reliable earbuds can be quite frustrating. Imagine trying to get a good workout in but the gym speakers are playing songs that distract you. Or that you're sitting next to a crying baby on an airplane when all you want to do is sleep.
CNET
My Favorite Hidden iPhone Shortcut to Turn On the Flashlight (and More)
My iPhone's flashlight isn't just a tool I casually fire up if something accidentally rolls under the couch, it's a feature I use daily to light up the way to the bathroom in the middle of the night, scan my backyard when animals make weird sounds and... OK, yeah, find something I've lost under my couch. And since I use the iPhone flashlight so often, I've turned on a tool deep in the iOS settings menu that makes it faster to light up the torch -- no more fumbling with the lock screen for the flashlight icon or unlocking the phone first.
CNET
Is It Worth It to Upgrade to a Costco Executive Membership? We Do the Math
Buying wholesale or bulk groceries is a good way to save money on those receipts over the course of the year, provided you have the storage space in your home for a little bit of casual stockpiling. We previously examined the potential size of those savings when we broke down if Costco is really cheaper than a grocery store (spoiler alert, it was -- majorly).
CNET
Making Distilled Water at Home Is Easy and Free. Here's How to Do It in 5 Steps
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. You can use distilled water in many different ways around the house -- from medical to cosmetic purposes. Distilled water is the purest form of water you can find: simple hydrogen and oxygen, with 99.9% of minerals, chemicals and pollutants removed. Of course, you could always buy distilled water at your local grocery store or on Amazon, but considering how easy it is to make, you should try doing it yourself at home. Not to mention, you'll save money by replacing the store-bought stuff with your own homemade distilled water. All you'll need are things you probably already have: two pots, water, a stove and a few minutes of your time. Trust me, it'll change the way you hydrate.
CNET
Stop Putting Your Security Cameras in These 3 Spots
This story is part of Home Tips, CNET's collection of practical advice for getting the most out of your home, inside and out. Security cameras are one of the simplest ways to deter would-be burglars and protect your home. With the help of a few well-placed cameras, you can easily keep a remote eye on most of your home and property. And with more affordable options on the market and improvements in wireless technology, it's now possible for just about anyone to set up a wired or wireless security camera system that fits your home's needs and budget.
