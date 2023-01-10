ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Sheetz cuts diesel prices for January

By Alexandra Weaver
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0GIF_0k9Z0Ywt00

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Sheetz is cutting its diesel prices for the rest of the month.

In a press release Tuesday, the company announced that each Sheetz location in West Virginia that offers diesel will decrease its prices by up to 50 cents a gallon.

According to AAA , diesel was averaging $4.96 per gallon in West Virginia as of Tuesday.

White Hall discuss police service and public works fee for non-residents

Auto diesel fuel and truck diesel fuel will both be included in the deal, the company said.

The offer begins Tuesday, Jan. 10 and will end on Tuesday, Jan. 31, according to the release.

During the offer, the price on the pump will reflect the rollback and will be the final purchase price that customers must pay.

Last September, Sheetz celebrated Truck Driver Appreciation Week by reducing diesel fuel prices to $4.49 a gallon for the entire month and offering drivers free meals.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
wvpublic.org

Utilities Could Pay Up To $2 Billion In Fines Over Christmas Outages

Utilities in the regional grid that powers much of the Eastern United States could face steep penalties over power plant failures during Christmas weekend. Utilities in PJM, which includes West Virginia and 12 other states, could face $1 billion to $2 billion in fines, according to the regional transmission operator.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
WDTV

WVDOH road crews preparing for snow and ice

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - West Virginia Division of Highways road crews in all 55 counties have snowplows ready and crews on standby to deal with snow and ice expected Friday evening. “We prepare for an inch of snow the same way we prepare for 12,” said Joe Pack, P.E., WVDOH...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WTAP

Hail Reported Near Parkersburg This Morning

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Reports of hail near quarter size was reported between Parkersburg and Mineralwells, West Virginia as a strong storm pushed through Wood County. Hail started to fall across this area at around 9:30 a.m. this morning. No damage was reported as hail accumulated the ground. The sizes reported ranged from penny size to even close to quarter size. The National Weather Service in Charleston, West Virginia did receive a report 1 mile northwest of Mineralwells of quarter size hail, which is 1 inch in diameter. A special weather statement was posted for this storm as it moved over Mineralwells.
PARKERSBURG, WV
wwnrradio.com

WVDOH accepts bids for I-79 bridge replacements

CHARLESTON, WV – A project to replace three pairs of bridges on Interstate 79 is among 11 projects included in a bid letting conducted by the West Virginia Division of Highways on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. The project will replace the Narrow Bridges near Exit 136, the Little Creek Bridges near mile marker 140, and the Wades Run Bridges at mile marker 160 at the West Virginia state line. The bridges were built between 1966 and 1968. The bridge replacement project is in conjunction with another construction project to renovate 13 other bridges along a 40-mile stretch of I-79 between Lost Creek and Interstate 68 near Morgantown. In December, Gov. Jim Justice approved the award of a $62.455 million project to Triton Construction Inc. to renovate the spans. The two contracts will replace or renovate all the major bridges along I-79 in north central and northern West Virginia. Also on Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023, the WVDOH accepted bids to replace the Northfork Arch Bridge in McDowell County. The existing bridge was built in 1921 and carries about 750 vehicles a day across Elkhorn Creek. Replacement of the structure will be paid for with funding from Gov. Justice’s $2.8 billion Roads to Prosperity program. The Jan. 10 bid letting included the following projects: Interstate 79 bridge replacements. (Marion, Monongalia counties)Dr. Eshenaur Memorial Bridge cleaning and painting project. (Mason County)Pocatalico River Road Truss Bridge replacement. (Roane County)Interstate 64 Exit 181 cantilever sign replacement. (Greenbrier County)Pleasant Street Streetscape project, Morgantown. (Monongalia County)Shorty Ford Road to Tyler County line paving. (Doddridge County)Huntington to Wayne County line paving. (Cabell County)Northfork Arch Bridge replacement. (McDowell County) (Roads to Prosperity)Itmann to Mullens paving. (Wyoming County)Howell Hollow Bridge utility installation. (Randolph County)Bridge of Honor (Pomeroy-Mason Bridge) renovation. (Mason County) Several factors are considered before awarding a bid, including whether a bid falls above or below the WVDOH Engineer’s Estimate and by what percentage. In cases where a bid is above the Engineer’s Estimate, WVDOH must consider the project need, repercussions of not awarding the project, additional funding sources, and whether sufficient reasons exist for the differences in estimates. Most projects are reviewed, analyzed, and awarded within a week of the bid letting, but the process can take longer. When the Division of Highways has a project that is determined to be best constructed by a contractor, it is processed through the bid letting system. A letting is a scheduled opportunity for contractors to review and bid on several construction projects at one time. Lettings are held either once or twice per month and conducted through the Bid Express System online at www.bidx.com and handled through the Contract Administration Division. Contractors need to subscribe to Bid Express before bids can be accepted on any project. As the date and time approach the deadline of the letting, contractors are expected to place their bids, with complete documentation as necessary. Shortly after the letting, the respective bids are reviewed. All bids are evaluated thoroughly for competitiveness and deemed acceptable through guidelines as approved by policy, reviewed, and approved by the FHWA. Award of the contracts is made based on the recommendation by our Awards Committee based on the results of that evaluation and approval by the Commissioner. Projects are typically awarded to the lowest bidder with all proper documentation in place.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wchstv.com

Seventeen more COVID-19-related deaths reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Seventeen more coronavirus-related deaths were reported Friday in West Virginia. The state Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the following latest deaths in a news release:. a 91-year-old woman from Wayne County. a 90-year-old woman from Raleigh County. an 80-year-old woman from Harrison County.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
woay.com

Southern West Virginia Snow Drought Establishes New Record

Oak Hill, WV(WOAY) – Despite the snow that is on the horizon for Friday and Saturday, the damage has already been done in southern West Virginia. Winter has not only been off to a very quiet start, the mountain state is in the midst of a record snowless season.
BECKLEY, WV
WTAP

New novelty store in St. Marys gaining attention

ST. MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - A new novelty store is gaining a lot of attention in St. Marys. The novelty store, River’s Edge Antiques and Collectibles is providing an area not only where vendors can stock their refurbished antiques and collectibles, but the store is also providing an ice cream shop and event center.
SAINT MARYS, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

27K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy