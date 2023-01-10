Read full article on original website
Actress Carole Cook of ‘Sixteen Candles,’ more dies: reports
Cook was well-known for her roles on screen and stage.
Apple TV Plus just released the Season 1 finale of its action-packed military drama Echo 3
At one point during the newly released Season 1 finale of Apple TV Plus’ Echo 3 — after Alex “Bambi” Chesborough muses aloud to his brother-in-law Prince about how he can’t wait to get back home — Prince quips with a shit-eating grin: “We really f—-d this place up, didn’t we amigo?”
Lisa Marie Presley's Final Instagram Posts Were Tributes to Late Son Benjamin: 'Our Eternal Love'
The daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley died on Thursday at age 54 Lisa Marie Presley dedicated her final two Instagram posts to her late son Benjamin Keough. In her last Instagram post before her death on Thursday at the age of 54, the singer-songwriter shared a screenshot of a PEOPLE essay she penned about grief. "Hi. In honor of it being National Grief Awareness Day, I wrote an essay about Grief which was posted today on @people. I thought I'd post it here in the hopes that anyone who needs to hear all of this it helps in some way,"...
Ben Masters, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger’ Actor and Soap Opera Star, Dead at 75
Actor Ben Masters, who had a starring role on the soap opera Passions as well as Broadway appearances, has died. Masters was 75 years old. The actor had battled dementia for a number of years. He died on Wednesday from COVID-19 complications at the Eisenhower Health Center in Rancho Mirage, California, according to a family spokesperson. He appeared on Broadway three times in the 1970s. On Passions, he played billionaire Julian Crane.
Leah Remini Reacts to Tom Cruise, Scientology Getting Called Out at Golden Globes
Leah Remini is applauding a joke dropped by Golden Globes host Jerrod Charmichael Tuesday night. Remini posted a clip of the joke, which brought up Tom Cruise and the controversial disappearance of Shelly Miscavige, to her Instagram last night noting “where is Shelly Miscavige?”. Longtime actress and former Scientologist...
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
John Williams Startles Steven Spielberg by Telling Him He’s Not Retiring After All
John Williams is retiring after he finishes the score for the forthcoming Indiana Jones movie — right? Well, Steven Spielberg certainly thinks so. Or thought so. He was corrected on that notion at the very end of a 90-minute conversation between the two film giants Thursday night. At the event, sponsored by the American Cinematheque and held at the Writers Guild Theater, moderator (and Variety film music writer) Jon Burlingame addressed the elephant that was gingerly lingering around the edges of the room: “A final question for each of you. John, are you really retiring from films? Are this” — “The...
