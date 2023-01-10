Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hall of Fame Running Back DiesOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Keenan Anderson, the cousin of Black Lives Matter co-founder has passed away after LAPD officers used a Taser on himPhilosophy BloggerLos Angeles, CA
This Orange County suburb offers the perfect weekend staycation from Los AngelesTravel Bugs WorldOrange County, CA
Deadline nears for rents as low as $1,116 per month for Los Angeles area apartmentsBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Juicy Eats: A Guide to the Best Burger Shops in TownNathalie writerLos Angeles, CA
Related
WATCH: Drone video shows aftermath of Los Angeles sinkhole that swallowed cars
Fire crews responded to a large sinkhole that trapped four people and swallowed two cars in Chatsworth, California, following severe rainstorms that flooded the state.Jan. 13, 2023.
Hillside collapses next to 110 Freeway in Elysian Park
Officials shut down the southbound 5 Freeway transition to the 110 Freeway Thursday due to a hillside collapsing near the roadway in Elysian Park. This route is a major thoroughfare into downtown Los Angeles. There was no estimated time frame for when the section will reopen. Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the damage caused […]
NBC San Diego
Massive Los Angeles Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles, Passengers Rescued
Two people trapped in a car that was swallowed by a large sinkhole were rescued Monday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth as an unrelenting winter storm caused havoc in Southern California. Firefighters responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road. Firefighters found two...
KTLA.com
Helicopter footage shows the extent of storm damage in Los Angeles
As the Pacific storm departs Southern California, the scope of damage caused by the heavy rainfall, flooding and wind gusts is becoming clear. KTLA 5’s helicopter, Sky5, surveyed the aftermath of the storm in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Damage includes flooded homes and cars in Studio City, a large...
iheart.com
'Hiking Queen' Dies After Falling 500 Feet Down Icy California Mountain
A woman known as the "hiking queen" died after falling over 500 feet down an icy mountain in California. Crystal Paula Gonzalez-Landas was hiking up Mount Baldy, which overlooks Los Angeles, when she slipped on the ice and lost her balance, tumbling down the mountain. A helicopter was dispatched and...
Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain
A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
One of Venice's oldest and largest homeless encampments cleared
The empty sidewalks along Venice's Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive are leaving city officials with a feeling of progress and acts a sign of hope that Los Angeles may eventually emerge from its homelessness crisis."It's unbelievable," said Venice resident Craig Ribeiro. "More than anything I'm happy for the people on the streets that got the help they needed."Crews power washed the newly cleared concrete along the intersection just days after 100 of the unhoused living along the stretch of sidewalk were placed into housing. The encampment raised a range of safety concerns and impacted businesses in the area. "You name it,...
NBC Los Angeles
I-Team Shows Dire Homeless Conditions in LA's Skid Row Ahead of Next Storm
As heavy rains showered the city this week, LA Mayor Karen Bass pushed ahead with her promise to get some of the homeless off the streets and into motel rooms, as part of her "Inside Safe" program. Less than a month after announcing the program, the Mayor's office says more...
NBC Los Angeles
Back-to-Back Storms to Soak SoCal. Here's the Weekend Weather Timeline
Two storms are on course to bring more rain to already saturated parts of Southern California this weekend after the region received a short break from wet weather that triggered flooding and mudslides. The brief respite from the rain gave crews a small window to reopen major highways and roads...
2urbangirls.com
Half dozen cars found stripped, dumped in Compton canal
COMPTON, Calif. – Compton residents report finding a half dozen cars dumped in a canal in Compton. “Cars are stripped then dumped in this canal,” said the resident who refused to be identified. “There are six of them stretching from Home Depot to Greenleaf.”. The resident reports...
Man found dead after firefighters extinguish flames at Hollywood apartment building
A man was found dead in a Hollywood apartment after a fire erupted inside the building, officials said.
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding Zones
Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective now for Saturday as the next storm system in the current Raiden Storm Pattern moves on through. For the details of this system, read on …
iheart.com
Check Out This Massive Sinkhole in LA That Swallowed 2 Cars
There is a huge sinkhole on a part of Iverson Road, just south of the 118 Freeway, in Chatsworth. The heavy rain that we have been getting in Los Angeles has been causing major damage, and is the sole cause of this growing sinkhole. According to KTLA, the sinkhole is...
kclu.org
14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River
There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
NBC Los Angeles
San Bernardino Restaurant Owner Plans to Use Shuttle Bus to Remove Homeless
Those are the words of a San Bernardino business owner who is frustrated by the homeless crisis. Max Zahir, owner of Celebrities Sports Grill, said his restaurant has been the target of many crimes, including arson and vandalism. That’s why he is threatening to take matters into his own hands....
Power outage affects thousands in southeast Long Beach
According to Southern California Edison, an outage was reported at 7:20 p.m. that affected 4,307 customers, including businesses on Second Street. The post Power outage affects thousands in southeast Long Beach appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Traffic Collision Leaves 1 Dead, Multiple Victims Injured Including Infant
Shadow Hills, Los Angeles, CA: One person was killed and multiple victims were injured in a traffic collision Wednesday night in the Shadows Hills neighborhood of Los Angeles. Los Angeles Fire Department personnel responded to a traffic collision with a person reported trapped just after 10:30 p.m., Jan. 11, on the 10100 block of North Sunland Boulevard.
KRON4
Search for 5-year-old boy swept away by flood waters called off
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rescuers have ended the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in central California Monday morning. Meanwhile, the entire coastal community of Montecito was ordered evacuated as California residents grappled with flooding and mudslides in the latest in a series of powerful storms.
Headlines: Union Station Tunnels Flooded In Ankle-Deep Water; Egg Shortage in L.A. Continues
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —DTLA: A Union Station pedestrian tunnel was flooded with ankle-deep water due to rains. To get from one end...
Here's What 2 Weeks of Rain Storms in Southern California Has Looked Like
Swelling rivers, closed roads, and evacuations during January's storms.
Comments / 0