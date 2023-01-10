ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KTLA

Hillside collapses next to 110 Freeway in Elysian Park

Officials shut down the southbound 5 Freeway transition to the 110 Freeway Thursday due to a hillside collapsing near the roadway in Elysian Park. This route is a major thoroughfare into downtown Los Angeles. There was no estimated time frame for when the section will reopen. Aerial video from Sky 5 showed the damage caused […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC San Diego

Massive Los Angeles Sinkhole Swallows 2 Vehicles, Passengers Rescued

Two people trapped in a car that was swallowed by a large sinkhole were rescued Monday night in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Chatsworth as an unrelenting winter storm caused havoc in Southern California. Firefighters responded at about 9:30 p.m. to the 11400 block of Iverson Road. Firefighters found two...
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTLA.com

Helicopter footage shows the extent of storm damage in Los Angeles

As the Pacific storm departs Southern California, the scope of damage caused by the heavy rainfall, flooding and wind gusts is becoming clear. KTLA 5’s helicopter, Sky5, surveyed the aftermath of the storm in Los Angeles on Tuesday. Damage includes flooded homes and cars in Studio City, a large...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Miami

Mother of 4 falls hundreds of feet to her death at L.A. County mountain

A mother of four and very experienced hiker died after sliding more than 500 feet down Mount Baldy on Sunday, CBS Los Angeles reports.Referred to as the "Hiking Queen" by her friends and family, Crystal Paula Gonzalez documented her most recent hike up the 10,000-foot mountain on Facebook. She detailed the dangerous conditions as an uncontrollable column of ice rolled downhill right past her.It was so unsafe Gonzalez decided to turn back.However, at some point out, the mother of four slipped and fell 500 to 700 feet down the notoriously difficult mountain terrain and hit a tree, authorities said."It was...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

One of Venice's oldest and largest homeless encampments cleared

The empty sidewalks along Venice's Rose Avenue and Hampton Drive are leaving city officials with a feeling of progress and acts a sign of hope that Los Angeles may eventually emerge from its homelessness crisis."It's unbelievable," said Venice resident Craig Ribeiro. "More than anything I'm happy for the people on the streets that got the help they needed."Crews power washed the newly cleared concrete along the intersection just days after 100 of the unhoused living along the stretch of sidewalk were placed into housing. The encampment raised a range of safety concerns and impacted businesses in the area. "You name it,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Half dozen cars found stripped, dumped in Compton canal

COMPTON, Calif. – Compton residents report finding a half dozen cars dumped in a canal in Compton. “Cars are stripped then dumped in this canal,” said the resident who refused to be identified. “There are six of them stretching from Home Depot to Greenleaf.”. The resident reports...
COMPTON, CA
iheart.com

Check Out This Massive Sinkhole in LA That Swallowed 2 Cars

There is a huge sinkhole on a part of Iverson Road, just south of the 118 Freeway, in Chatsworth. The heavy rain that we have been getting in Los Angeles has been causing major damage, and is the sole cause of this growing sinkhole. According to KTLA, the sinkhole is...
LOS ANGELES, CA
kclu.org

14 million gallon plus sewage spill reported in Ventura River

There’s been a massive sewage spill in Ventura County tied to the storm. Two Ojai Valley Sanitary District lines were damaged. Ventura County Environmental Health officials say more than 14 million gallons of sewage was released into the Ventura River. The spill started January 9. Officials say it affected...
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KRON4

Search for 5-year-old boy swept away by flood waters called off

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rescuers have ended the search for a 5-year-old boy who was swept away by floodwaters in central California Monday morning. Meanwhile, the entire coastal community of Montecito was ordered evacuated as California residents grappled with flooding and mudslides in the latest in a series of powerful storms.
LOS ANGELES, CA

