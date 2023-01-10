Read full article on original website
Related
Golf.com
Rickie Fowler has a new swing. Here’s how it works
Welcome to Play Smart, a regular GOLF.com game-improvement column that will help you play smarter, better golf. Rickie Fowler has a new swing, and analysts are gushing over it. Fowler, long one of the fan favorites on the PGA Tour, has not played his best golf over the last few...
Golf Digest
If this guy really brought his clubs to a Masters practice round thinking he could play, he's a golf legend
As we've learned through the years, reddit can be an, um, interesting place. But you can find some true gems on there like the story of the guy who found a gem of a Scotty Cameron putter at a thrift store. And now, one of the greatest—and funniest—golf photos of all time.
Golf.com
Fully Equipped mailbag: Are carbon composites here to stay?
Welcome to another edition of the Fully Equipped mailbag, an interactive GOLF.com series in which we field your hard-hitting gear questions. Is carbon technology here to stay or is it just a passing fad until the next big thing? – Adam B., Louisiana. Great question and no need to...
Golf.com
What’s the biggest putting mistake amateurs make? One of the best putters dishes
“Is there anything that viewers and listeners need to focus on mostly, or more than anything else with putting? Is there a big mistake you see with amateur golfers that you think, oh, if the majority did this slightly better, a lot more people would be better putters?”. The question...
Golf.com
A 6-handicap tested Cobra’s new Aerojet and King clubs. Here’s what he learned
TESTER: Ryan Noll (Equipment Writer) | 6.5 HCP. GOAL: Find a set of irons and wedges that produces some semblance of consistency. THE LOWDOWN: Tiger and I are roughly the same age, so as his game evolved, so did mine to a much lesser extent. Okay, to a much much lesser extent. I played some competitive golf in school, but it wasn’t until college that my game blossomed and my handicap shrunk to my career-best: a 0.8 index. Fast-forward a decade or two, add two kids (hence way fewer rounds per year) and a long career in and out of golf, and my handicap is now closer to a 6 or 7, depending on how often I play. A typical round usually comes with occasional flashes of brilliance marred by frequent bouts of inconsistency.
Cadillac’s New V-LMDh Race Cars Look Fantastic in Colorful Liveries
CadillacBetween the paint and the noise, you're not going to miss these cars.
Top Speed
Custom Harley-Davidson V-Rod Looks Ludicrous In Its Mercedes AMG F1-Inspired Avatar
If you’re a regular here, you’d know how much we love featuring custom Harley-Davidsons. And in our experience, the craziest builds often come from places you’d least expect. A fitting example of this claim is Estonia’s Marek Kose Custom Garage which has whipped up a bonkers Harley-Davidson V-Rod inspired by the Mercedes-AMG F1 race car. More importantly, it’s ripe with tons of trick parts enthusiasts can drool over all day long.
msn.com
I'm a 'cart girl' on a golf course. I make good money and the tips are steady, but customers can get handsy.
Slide 1 of 7: Beauty hacks are super popular on TikTok, as users can show real-time results. Products claiming to correct dark undereye circles have recently been popular onthe platform. Thankfully, it doesn't take a lot of money to get brighter under eyes. As a sleep-deprived mom of one, I operate almost exclusively on adrenaline and coffee. On TikTok, I've recently seen a lot of videos addressing the very common skin problem of dark under-eye circles. Users sing the praises of an interesting variety of methods, ranging from items you might have in your pantry to fancy makeup products. I put a few of the most viral methods to the test to see what worked when it came to making me look more alert, bright andawake.My methodology: I'm not a huge makeup person, so I decided to be true to myself when testing these methods. I have a clean but bare face in each photo, other than the suggested product or technique. On the left side is my makeup-free face with moisturizer and sunscreen only; on the right is the product or technique. After trying five methods I found on TikTok, here's what I discovered.
CNET
Mind-Blowing Inventions at CES 2023 Offer a Glimpse of the Future
At CES 2023, many electronics companies are showing off the latest and greatest products you can buy this year -- like ultralight laptops, giant wireless OLED TVs and dashboard cameras for your car. But the really fun stuff is the futuristic tech that's still under development. The convention is loaded...
Golf.com
Does the PGA Tour pay winners enough? Pros ponder the question
Should PGA Tour winners cash even bigger checks? Adam Scott thinks it’s worth discussing. Or at least he was intrigued by the idea when a reporter brought it up during Scott’s Sony Open press conference on Tuesday. The PGA Tour has long distributed 18 percent of its tournament...
Golf.com
The best way to break 80, according to a Hall-of-Fame Teacher
There are few things in golf better than breaking 80. For a vast majority of golfers, shooting a score that starts with a 7 is the pinnacle of the sport. If you can shoot in the 70s, you graduate from an “ok” player to a “pretty good” one.
Digital Trends
CES 2023: Citizen’s newest smartwatch puts part of NASA on your wrist
The latest smartwatches from Citizen feature an app that utilizes research into alertness and fatigue pulled from NASA plus A.I. models created by IBM Watson Studio to help you better understand the way your body performs each day. The app is called YouQ, and rather than only looking back at how you’ve performed, it also looks ahead.
thegolfnewsnet.com
The Rickie Fowler Rule has changed in the Rules of Golf, and we’re all better for it
Back at the 2019 Waste Management Phoenix Open, Rickie Fowler faced one of the great indignities a golfer could ever experience -- and it was all because of the Rules of Golf. In the final round of a tournament Fowler desperately wanted to win -- and was his last PGA Tour win to this point -- he hit his third shot into the water on the 11th hole at TPC Scottsdale. He took a drop outside the water hazard (now called penalty area), and the ball came to rest. However, while he was preparing to hit his fifth shot after the penalty stroke, Fowler's ball rolled back into the water all on its own.
notebookcheck.net
Imagination introduces IMG DXT mobile GPU with ray tracing scalable for all smartphone price points
British graphics processor maker Imagination Technologies is readying the IMG DXT mobile GPU with ray tracing support that can be scaled for mobile SoCs ranging from entry-level to high-end. Most of the existing mobile GPUs with ray tracing can only be found on premium solutions right now, but Imagination aims to make ray tracing available to mainstream solutions, as well. Thus, entry-level SoCs can integrate an area-efficient half ray acceleration cluster (RAC), while high-end SoCs could include a four-RAC design.
LG's transparent OLED TV is the coolest thing I've seen at CES 2023
The world's largest tech show presented the world's most transparent TV – and I'm mighty impressed by LG's OLED T
Top Speed
This BMW M4 Competition Pickup Truck Conversion Is Completely Mind Blowing
The BMW M4 Competition is just about the polar opposite of a truck, but that hasn't stopped one customizer from blending the German sport coupe with a pickup. Having made its debut at the 2022 SEMA show at the end of last year, this custom-made BMW pickup caught the attention of many. A carbon fiber manufacturer specializing in BMW aftermarket parts took it upon themselves to create a truly unique build to showcase a new range of kit for the G82-gen M4, and the result is completely wild. The M4 pickup conversion was recently handed to Miles from Cars With Miles, and he takes us on a walkthrough and road test of this bespoke creation.
MotorAuthority
2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG GT 4-Door Coupe spy shots
Engineers from Mercedes-Benz AMG have been photographed testing a prototype for an updated version of the GT 4-Door Coupe. The big performance hatch arrived for the 2019 model year and was given a subtle update for 2022. More substantial changes are planned for the latest update, which will likely be introduced for 2024 to coincide with the arrival of a redesigned GT sports car (shown below) also for 2024.
Digital Trends
This insane luxury gaming monitor from Samsung is $500 off today
After buying a pre-built machine from gaming PC deals, or building your own rig by taking advantage of offers such as GPU deals, the next step is to purchase a gaming monitor that will give justice to the processing power of your gaming desktop. If you’re looking for the best possible option, the 55-inch Samsung Odyssey Ark 4K curved gaming monitor is a highly recommended one, especially with Samsung’s $500 discount that reduces its price to $3,000 from $3,500 originally. It’s still not cheap, but it’s worth every single penny.
Golf.com
Cameron Champ’s insane power wowed playing partners even in junior golf
Few players swing it as hard as Will Gordon, the 26-year-old PGA Tour pro. But one who absolutely can, enough to make Gordon blush, is Cameron Champ. Champ and Gordon grew up playing junior golf together and also played against each other in college. Gordon was the guest on this week’s GOLF Subpar Podcast and quickly brought up Champ’s name when he was asked whose clubhead speed he’s impressed with.
Bikerumor
SRM X-Power MTB/gravel power meter pedals get wider platforms, upgraded hardware
Support us! Bikerumor may earn a small commission from affiliate links in this article. Compared to the original model, the updated SRM X-Power pedals have a dramatically larger body and beefier retention mech. Still aimed at XC mountain bikers, they should also appeal to gravel riders looking for an easy way to bring a power meter along on any bike.
Comments / 0