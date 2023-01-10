Doylestown Research Institute Working to Uphold Scientific Studies in the Bucks County Area

The lab is currently benefiting from the state funds. Photo by iStock.

A research facility in Bucks County is currently at the forefront of ensuring scientific studies remain an important goal in the area. Damon C. Williams wrote about the center for the Bucks County Courier Times.

The Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, located at 3805 Old Easton Road in Doylestown, has recently benefit from state funds that have gone toward updated technologies and other laboratory equipment. For this reason, the center has become a figurehead in Bucks County’s science scene.

Grant funds have helped make the center more up-to-date on their research capabilities, and this has allowed them to make strides in their own work. Those involved in the local science scene hope this will trickle down to other nearby labs.

“This sizable grant not only will allow us to expand our services to help promising companies grow, it is a significant statement from some of the state’s top elected officials about their confidence in the PABC,” said Louis P. Kassa, the center’s President and CEO.

“The Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center has produced several thousand new jobs and generated more than $10 billion dollars in economic impact over the past 16 years, and the Academic Innovation Zone will greatly enhance and accelerate our efforts.”