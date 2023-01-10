ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks County, PA

Doylestown Research Institute Working to Uphold Scientific Studies in the Bucks County Area

BUCKSCO.Today
BUCKSCO.Today
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iPK7k_0k9Z0HBm00
The lab is currently benefiting from the state funds.Photo byiStock.

A research facility in Bucks County is currently at the forefront of ensuring scientific studies remain an important goal in the area. Damon C. Williams wrote about the center for the Bucks County Courier Times.

The Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center, located at 3805 Old Easton Road in Doylestown, has recently benefit from state funds that have gone toward updated technologies and other laboratory equipment. For this reason, the center has become a figurehead in Bucks County’s science scene.

Grant funds have helped make the center more up-to-date on their research capabilities, and this has allowed them to make strides in their own work. Those involved in the local science scene hope this will trickle down to other nearby labs.

“This sizable grant not only will allow us to expand our services to help promising companies grow, it is a significant statement from some of the state’s top elected officials about their confidence in the PABC,” said Louis P. Kassa, the center’s President and CEO.

“The Pennsylvania Biotechnology Center has produced several thousand new jobs and generated more than $10 billion dollars in economic impact over the past 16 years, and the Academic Innovation Zone will greatly enhance and accelerate our efforts.”

Read more about the research center in the Bucks County Courier Times.

Comments / 0

Related
BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County Tech School Senior Wins First Place in Local Cooking Competition, Receives Scholarship as Prize

A Bucks County student has received a college scholarship after she took him first place in a nearby cooking competition. Hannah Dillon, a senior at Bucks County Technical High School and a member of the school’s cooking group, The Bakery, recently took home the top prize in a cooking competition held by SkillsUSA. The event took place at The Restaurant School at Walnut Hill College, located in Philadelphia. Dillon won first place in the Commercial Baking category.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

Four Toxic Phrases to Avoid in the Workplace

Fostering a positive work environment and building healthy and productive relationships with your co-workers is essential for employee well-being. However, belittling or toxic language can sour the relationships you have with your colleagues. Here’s four toxic phrases to avoid, according to CNBC Contributors Adaira Landry and Resa E Lewiss.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
BUCKSCO.Today

BUCKSCO.Today

Bucks County, PA
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

BUCKSCO.Today celebrates Bucks County’s prosperity and quality of place by sharing positive, upbeat, and concise news stories and content, making us the ideal source to follow if you are someone who lives, works, plays, or visits this incredible county. American Community Journals is the publisher of BUCKSCO.Today and is one of four sister journals which includes MONTCO.Today (Montgomery County), DELCO.Today (Delaware County), and VISTA.Today (Chester County).

 https://bucksco.today/

Comments / 0

Community Policy