Detroit, MI

2022 Rookie Report Card: Aidan Hutchinson Should Be DROY

By Vito Chirco
 3 days ago

Detroit Lions' rookie class propels team to turnaround in 2022 season.

Detroit general manager Brad Holmes put together one of the best draft hauls of the past year with the Lions' 2022 class.

Several of the rookies -- namely EDGE defenders Aidan Hutchinson and James Houston -- proved to be instrumental in Detroit's turnaround from 1-6 to 9-8 by season's end.

Without further ado, here is All Lions' season-ending report card for Detroit's rookie class.

EDGE Aidan Hutchinson: A

Hutchinson put together a dominant rookie season.

The No. 2 overall pick produced nine-and-a-half sacks, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries, becoming the first player to do all three things in a single season since Hall of Fame defensive end Richard Dent in 1990.

Additionally, Hutchinson and Dent are the only two defensive linemen in NFL history to record such a season.

The Michigan product capped off his 2022 season with a two-sack performance in the Lions' win against Aaron Rodgers and the Packers Sunday night.

With his stellar play, the ex-Wolverines lineman has put himself in the conversation to be Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Hutchinson lived up to the bill and then some as a top-three pick, becoming one of the league's best young pass rushers. Subsequently, he'll have no choice but to elevate his game to an ever higher level next season.

© Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

S Kerby Joseph: B

Joseph certainly experienced his fair share of growing pains as a first-year pro. However, the Illinois product also experienced a number of successes in 2022.

For starters, he closed out his rookie campaign with a late-game interception of Rodgers in Week 18. It helped seal the impressive victory for the Lions, which also prevented Green Bay from making the playoffs.

In recording the interception, Joseph became the first ever player to pick off Rodgers three times in a season. Remember, he also picked off the future Pro Football Hall of Famer twice in Detroit's victory over the Packers in Week 9.

For the season, the third-round pick (No. 97 overall) came through with four interceptions, the most by a Lions rookie since 1986. He also amassed two forced fumbles, becoming the first rookie safety to produce four picks and two forced fumbles in a season since Reggie Nelson in 2007.

For his efforts in his first year as a pro, I believe Joseph deserves a solid "B" grade.

EDGE James Houston: A-

The Jackson State product came out of nowhere to record a memorable rookie season.

He started off the 2022 campaign on the practice squad, and didn't suit up for his first NFL game until Detroit's Thanksgiving Day clash with the Bills in Week 12.

However, he took the league by storm once he was signed to the active roster.

The sixth-round selection (No. 217 overall) notched a sack in each of his first four games, and accumulated an NFL-record eight through his first six games. Along the way, he recorded a forced fumble, too. In doing so, he became the fifth ever NFL player -- and the first since Von Miller in 2011 -- to produce at least six sacks and one forced fumble through six career games (stat's been kept track of since 1999).

Additionally, with Hutchinson and Houston both finishing the season with at least eight sacks, they became the first rookie duo in league history to accomplish the feat.

The pass-rushing combo of Hutchinson and Houston will be a fearsome duo for opponents to deal with in 2023.

EDGE Josh Paschal: C-

Paschal wasn't nearly as productive as Hutchinson and Houston -- his fellow rookie EDGE counterparts -- in 2022.

Because of a sports hernia injury, the Kentucky product didn't make his NFL debut until Week 7 against the Cowboys. He also missed multiple games this season with a knee injury.

It was an underwhelming campaign from the second-rounder (No. 46 overall), with the highlight of his season coming in Week 17 when he recorded two sacks (his only two of the year) of Bears quarterback Justin Fields.

Here's to hoping that Paschal is healthier and more productive in year No. 2.

WR Jameson Williams: C

Just like Paschal, Williams missed a significant amount of time to start the year.

After working on recovering from a torn ACL all throughout training camp and the beginning of the season, the No. 12 overall pick didn't make his NFL debut until Week 13 against the Jaguars.

The former Alabama wideout never quite gained a rapport with Detroit signal-caller Jared Goff, and the two only connected on one pass (also a touchdown) in Williams' rookie campaign.

Williams also gained 40 yards on an end-around in Week 17.

Expect Detroit to feature the speedster as a more active part of its offensive gameplan in 2023.

LB Malcolm Rodriguez: B-

A sixth-round pick of the Lions this past April (No. 188 overall), Rodriguez emerged as a fan favorite this season.

The Oklahoma State product -- affectionately known as "Rodrigo" -- was heavily featured on the training camp edition of "Hard Knocks" on HBO. And, during the taping of the show, it became apparent that Holmes had found a late-round gem.

Rodriguez proceeded to start in 15 of 17 games his rookie season (suited up for 16), and showcased a knack for always being around the ball. He totaled 87 tackles, as well as eight tackles for loss, three QB hits, two passes defensed, a forced fumble and fumble recovery each and a single sack.

As a result of his solid 2022 campaign, Rodriguez figures to be a core member of Detroit's linebacking unit once again in 2023.

TE James Mitchell: C+

Mitchell wasn't an active member of the Lions' weekly offensive gameplan in 2022.

However, he did record at least one catch in four consecutive games to end the season, and did catch a touchdown in Week 9 against the Packers.

I expect the Virginia Tech product to be featured in Detroit's passing attack more often next season.

CB Chase Lucas: D

The seventh-round selection (No. 237 overall) made a very minimal impact in 2022.

He suited up for just six games, and logged a measly six total defensive snaps. Additionally, he didn't play in a single contest after Week 13, ending the year on injured reserve.

He was primarily a special teams performer in his first season, and I expect that to remain the case for Lucas in 2023 (if he actually makes the team out of training camp).

