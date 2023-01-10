Read full article on original website
Marco Moreno
3d ago
Assume that everyone caught from the first three all became snitches , now these two ,will now become snitches , everyone they knew will get caught up and become snitches , never get involved with this kind of trash , now it’s time for people to start cleaning up their own backyards.
Reply
2
Related
OFFICIALS: Man arrested for coming to East Texas to 'make 14-year-old girl his wife'
HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — The Henderson County Sheriff's Office arrested a man for reportedly coming to the Athens area to make a 14-year-old girl his wife. According to the HCSO, on Thursday, the Henderson County Crimes Against Children Investigators received information regarding the man, identified as Joseph Melton, 22, of Cedar Hill, instructing the teenager to go into a local store where he would pick her up.
fox44news.com
Man in jail after Killeen pursuit causes power outage
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A young man is in the Bell County Jail after a Killeen pursuit leads to a power outage. This case was reviewed by the Bell County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday, and a complaint was returned charging 23-year-old Jayonn Jordan Moore with Aggravated Robbery.
fox44news.com
Woman charged with manslaughter in 2021 fatal crash
Bell County, Tx (FOX44) – A 53-year-old woman has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection with a 2021 traffic crash that left another woman dead. Judy Elaine Sanders was booked into the Bell County Jail on Thursday morning after being arrested by Bell County deputies on a warrant obtained by the Department of Public Safety.
fox44news.com
Woman shot by deputies now in jail facing charges
Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 59-year-old woman shot by McLennan County deputies during a disturbance in the China Spring area on Tuesday has been cleared by hospital personnel, and has been booked into the McLennan County Jail. Aurora Victoria Whitman, listed as “Steinhauer” on some documents, remained in jail...
fox44news.com
Killeen Police Chief Retires
During Chief Charles Kimble’s time in Killeen, he created a homeless outreach program, a new training division, a new downtown community engagement unit, and doubled the training of officers. Today, a retirement ceremony was held in his honor. Killeen Mayor Debbie-Nash King was there to speak on behalf of...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Fort Worth PD Release Videos of Man Running Over Woman, Confrontation With Officers
Fort Worth Police released videos Thursday afternoon of a driver running down a woman in his car and bodycam video of a fatal police shooting they say involved the same man. Chief of Police Neil Noakes said in a video released on Jan. 12 that at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 7 police officers were dispatched to Osbun Street after multiple people called 911 to report a man pushed a woman out of a car before running her down as she tried to run away.
fox44news.com
Retirement Ceremony for KPD Chief Kimble set for Jan. 12
Killeen (FOX 44) — Killeen Police Chief Charles Kimble’s retirement ceremony is set for Thursday, January 12th. Kimble announced his plans to retire in December. He was named the Chief of Police in Killeen in September of 2017. He was sworn in as a Texas Police Officer on February 16th, 2018.
Gatesville Messenger
Brad Hunt selected as next police chief
A statewide search for Gatesville's next police chief led to the selection of a candidate who is well acquainted with Central Texas — Brad Hunt. The current police chief in Keene — a community of about 6,500 people located in Johnson County — Hunt previously had a distinguished 25-year career with the Temple Police Department.
Victims killed in Fort Worth shooting identified
The two teens killed in a January 4th shooting in Fort Worth have now been identified. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner confirms Adrian Daniels was 14 and Breck Williams was 17.
fox44news.com
Killeen structure fire causes street closure
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Killeen Police officers closed off all eastbound and westbound lanes on Veterans Memorial Boulevard on Friday morning – between Fort Hood Road and Gilmer Street – due to a structure fire. Killeen firefighters were also on scene. Travelers wre urged to...
lampasasdispatchrecord.com
LHS employee placed on leave; investigation ongoing
A Lampasas High School employee is on administrative leave after a report was made Monday of “concerning communications,” district officials said. Lampasas ISD Superintendent Dr. Chane Rascoe said a member of the teaching staff was put on paid administrative leave immediately following a report he received regarding “concerning communications” between a teacher and a student. Lampasas Police…
2 minors ejected, 1 trapped and unresponsive in Brown County UTV crash
BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Two minors were ejected, including one who was trapped and unresponsive, during a UTV crash in Brown County Friday. The crash happened on private property off the 19000 block of Hwy 279 around 8:30 p.m. Brown County Sheriff’s Office officials report two juveniles were ejected during the crash and one […]
KWTX
Killeen robbery suspect arrested following crash into a utility pole in speed chase against police
KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - The Killeen Police Department is investigating an aggravated robbery that occurred Monday evening. Officers were dispatched at approximately 8:45 p.m. Jan. 9 to the 4600 block of Frontier Trail in reference to a robbery. According to the victim, a black suspect approached him at gunpoint and...
fox44news.com
McGregor trash truck catches fire in Belton
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: A McGregor trash truck catches fire in front of Belton Feed & Supply. The Belton Police Department initially reported a vehicle fire early Wednesday afternoon at 410 E 2nd Avenue. The department said 2nd Avenue was shut down between Wall Street and Blair Street. Travelers were urged to consider alternate routes or to prepare for delays.
mymoinfo.com
Imperial woman injured in Vogel Road accident, other driver arrested
An Imperial woman was injured in an accident on Vogel Road at Miller Road near Arnold Monday night. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Christopher Silvers of Springtown, Texas was driving a 2004 Dodge Ram was driving north on Vogel and failed to stop at a red light at Miller and struck a 2014 Chevy Spark driven by a 16-year-old juvenile. While the teenager was not injured, a passenger in her car, 38-year-old Virginia Puff of Imperial was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital South with moderate injuries. The accident took place at 10 o’clock Monday night.
fox44news.com
Volunteers needed for wreath retrieval in Killeen
KILLEEN, Texas (FOX 44) – The Friends of Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery is looking for volunteers for its wreath retrieval event. The event will take place Saturday, January 14, at 10 a.m. at the Central Texas State Veterans Cemetery, located at 11463 SH-195. No registration is required to participate.
Arlington pedestrian fatality: 67-year-old killed crossing W. Pioneer Parkway
ARLINGTON, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A 67-year-old man was struck and killed by a car as he tried to cross W. Pioneer Parkway in Arlington. Officers found him lying unresponsive on the side of the road the evening of Jan. 9. Investigators said the man wasn't using a designated crosswalk when he was hit. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The driver of the Infiniti that struck the man stopped at the scene and was cooperative with investigators. He is not facing any criminal charges, police said. The Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office will identify the deceased once next of kin is notified. The Arlington Police Department shared a reminder that pedestrians should always use traffic lights and designated crosswalks when crossing roadways.Cutting across a roadway is dangerous at all times of the day, but particularly when it's dark outside and visibility is reduced.
Update: Local police identify beer theft suspects
Update: The Bartonville Police Department said late Monday that thanks to tips from the public, officers have identified the beer theft suspects within hours of asking for the public’s help. Original: The Bartonville Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly stole a...
Woman killed in head-on crash near Denton
A Denton County woman died Sunday afternoon outside Denton in a head-on crash with another vehicle. About 3 p.m., a pickup was headed west on FM 1173, between Denton and Krum, when the driver braked and veered into the eastbound lane to avoid striking stopped traffic, according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. The pickup crashed head-on with an eastbound SUV.
Man wounded in west Fort Worth hotel shooting
A man is in the hospital after being shot early Monday in west Fort Worth. Just a few minutes after 4 a.m. police got 911 calls from a man saying he’d just been shot at a Hampton Inn on I-30 and Green Oaks
Comments / 1